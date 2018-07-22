medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Medical Gadgets

New Wearable Device Measures Cortisol in Sweat

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 22, 2018 at 12:43 AM Medical Gadgets
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new stretchy patch has been developed by a group led by scientist Alberto Salleo at Stanford University. The patch can be directly applied to the skin and wicks up sweat and assesses how much cortisol a person is producing. The findings of the study are published in Science Advances.
New Wearable Device Measures Cortisol in Sweat
New Wearable Device Measures Cortisol in Sweat

The hormone cortisol rises and falls naturally throughout the day and can spike in response to stress, but current methods for measuring cortisol levels require waiting several days for results from a lab. By the time a person learns the results of a cortisol test - which may inform treatment for certain medical conditions - it is likely different from when the test was taken.

"We are particularly interested in sweat sensing, because it offers noninvasive and continuous monitoring of various biomarkers for a range of physiological conditions," said Onur Parlak, a post-doctoral scholar in the Salleo lab and lead author of the paper. "This offers a novel approach for the early detection of various diseases and evaluation of sports performance."

If the prototype version of the wearable device becomes a reality, it could allow people with an imbalance to monitor their own levels at home.

A fast-working test like this could also reveal the emotional state of young - even non-verbal - children, who might not otherwise be able to communicate that they feel stress.

The cortisol challenge

Parlak came to work with Salleo, who is associate professor of materials science and engineering, intending to develop wearable technologies. While discussing Parlak's work at a conference, someone suggested to Salleo that it would be great if a sensor could measure cortisol. Cortisol presents a special challenge to biosensors like the one Parlak was developing because these sensors detect a molecule's positive or negative charge - and cortisol has no charge.

To overcome this challenge, Parlak built his stretchy, rectangular sensor around a membrane that specifically binds only to cortisol. Stuck to the skin, it sucks in sweat passively through holes in the bottom of the patch. The sweat pools in a reservoir, which is topped by the cortisol-sensitive membrane. Charged ions like sodium or potassium, also found in sweat, pass through the membrane unless they are blocked by cortisol. It's those backed up charged ions the sensor detects, not the cortisol itself. On top of all this is a waterproof layer that protects the patch from contamination.

"I always get excited about a device, but the sweat collection system that Onur devised is really clever," Salleo said. "Without any active microfluidics, he's able to collect enough sweat to do the measurements."

All a user needs to see cortisol levels is to sweat (enough to glisten), apply the patch and connect it to a device for analysis, which gives results in seconds. In the future, the researchers hope the sensor could be part of a fully integrated system.

Optimizing and diversifying

Parlak first showed that the device measured up to the gold standard clinical test in the lab, then gave it a real world test. He strapped on his running shoes and recruited two volunteers, who all ran for 20 minutes with the patches on their arms. In both the lab and real world tests, the results were similar to the gold standard.

So far, the sensor appears to work as designed. But the researchers want to make it more reliable and accurate, and also make sure it is reusable. The prototype seems to work multiple times so long as it is not saturated with sweat. In the future, they may try the cortisol sensor on saliva, which would avoid patients needing to sweat.

The researchers, hoping to take advantage of their generalizable design, are also figuring out what biomarker they may want to study next. Eventually, the goal would be to have a device that measures several biomarkers at once, which would give a clearer and more individualized picture of what is going on in a person's body.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Related Links

Addison's Disease

Addison's Disease

Do you know what Osama bin Laden and John F Kennedy have in common? They are both Addisonians!

Cortisol Can Determine Family Members Who are at Risk of Anxiety

Cortisol Can Determine Family Members Who are at Risk of Anxiety

Family member wellness is associated with a patient's recovery. Cortisol hormone helps determine family members who are likely to suffer from long-term effects.

Pregnant Women With Stress Disorder Have High Cortisol Levels

Pregnant Women With Stress Disorder Have High Cortisol Levels

Women are most likely to exhibit the highest level of stress and stress hormones during pregnancy and postpartum which can affect the fetus.

Cortisol Levels Linked to Mood, Stress Response

Cortisol Levels Linked to Mood, Stress Response

Stress hormone levels could help to better identify and treat individuals more susceptible to the negative feelings.

Adreno Cortical Carcinoma

Adreno Cortical Carcinoma

Adrenocortical carcinoma is a rare but aggressive form of cancer that affects the outer cortex layer of the adrenals situated atop the kidneys.

Cushing Syndrome

Cushing Syndrome

Cushing’s syndrome is a collection of symptoms such as central obesity, thinning of legs, moon face & buffalo hump caused due to excessive amount of cortisol.

Hyperhidrosis

Hyperhidrosis

Hyperhidrosis is a condition of excess sweating and consists of primary and secondary hyperhidrosis. Primary hyperhidrosis is classified into focal and generalized hyperhidrosis based on the location.

Wrinkles

Wrinkles

Wrinkling is definitely age-related but there are some factors that should be kept in mind to delay this inevitable natural process.

More News on:

Addison’s Disease Adreno Cortical Carcinoma Wrinkles Hyperhidrosis Cushing Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Lazy Eyes

Test Your Knowledge on Lazy Eyes

Lazy eye or amblyopia occurs when sight in one eye is less than the other in early childhood due to ...

 Tracheal Cancer (Cancer of the windpipe)

Tracheal Cancer (Cancer of the windpipe)

Tracheal or windpipe cancer is a rare cancer and its cause is unclear. The most common squamous ...

 Tecovirimat - Drug Information

Tecovirimat - Drug Information

Tecovirimat can be used to treat smallpox disease in adult and pediatric patients who weigh at ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...