Mediterranean Vs Planetary: Which Diet Boosts Longevity and is Planet-Friendly?

- Adherence to both the Mediterranean and Planetary Health Diets was linked to a 21–22% reduction in all-cause mortality
- The environmental impact of both diets was low and nearly identical, despite minor differences in greenhouse gas emissions and land use
- Small dietary shifts- like reducing red meat and increasing fruits, nuts, and unsaturated oils- can significantly benefit health and sustainability
Planetary health diet and mediterranean diet associated with similar survival and sustainability benefits
Go to source). The mortality rate from cardiovascular disease is greatly influenced by food. Estimates suggest that an optimal diet might save one out of every five premature deaths in the European region. According to research author Dr. Mercedes Sotos Prieto of the Autonomous University of Madrid in Spain, "the Planetary Health Diet (PHD) was developed in 2019 to optimize global dietary quality while keeping the environmental impacts of food production within sustainable planetary boundaries."
Which Plant-Based Diet is the Best?Nevertheless, there was insufficient data to determine how the PHD stacks up against the Mediterranean Diet, a plant-based diet with well-established health and environmental advantages that originated in Mediterranean nations. In a sizable representative Spanish population, we assessed the influence of both diets on environmental impact and all-cause death.
What is Planetary Health Diet?High consumption of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and unsaturated oils, moderate consumption of dairy, starchy vegetables, poultry, and fish, and low consumption of saturated fats, red meat, and added sugars are the main focuses of the PHD, which involves an energy intake of about 2,500 kcal per day.
What is Meditteranean Diet?Seasonal fruits and vegetables, legumes, whole grains, and nuts are all abundant in the Mediterranean diet. Olive oil serves as the primary dietary fat, and white or lean meats are consumed in greater quantities than red or processed meats. Dairy products, fish, and eggs are also moderately consumed.
Links Between Diet Quality, Environmental Impact, and Mortality11,488 participants in the Study on Nutrition and Cardiovascular Risk in Spain (ENRICA), a prospective cohort study of people recruited between June 2008 and October 2010, provided food intake data for the research. Each participant's consumption of 15 food groups- whole grains, starchy vegetables, vegetables, whole fruits, dairy products, red and processed meat, chicken and other poultry, eggs, fish and shellfish, nuts, non-soy legumes, soybean and soy foods, added saturated and trans fat, added unsaturated oils, and added sugar and fruit juice- was used to calculate their PHD Index (0–140 points). Using the 14-item MEDAS score (0–14 points), which is based on factors like using olive oil for cooking and dressings, eating white meat and seafood instead of red meat, consuming more fruits, vegetables, legumes, and nuts, and consuming fewer high-fat dairy products, commercial baked goods, and sugar-sweetened/carbonated beverages, adherence to the Mediterranean Diet was evaluated.
The SHARP-Indicators Database (SHARP-ID), which contains information on land usage and greenhouse gas emissions, was used to evaluate each diet's environmental impact. The Spanish National Death Index provided the mortality statistics. After controlling for covariates, analyses were conducted across tertiles of diet adherence.
About half (52.5%) of the study participants were female, and their mean age was 47.5 years (range: 18–96 years). Over the course of a mean follow-up of 14.4 years, 1,157 fatalities from all causes occurred.
How Food Choices Affect Health and the PlanetLower all-cause mortality was also linked to higher adherence to the Mediterranean Diet and PHD.
Individuals in the top third for PHD adherence were 22% less likely to die than those in the bottom third (adjusted hazard ratio [HR] 0.78; 95% CI] 0.66–0.91). Individuals in the top third for adherence to the Mediterranean Diet were 21% less likely to die than those in the bottom third (adjusted HR 0.79; 95% CI 0.68–0.93). Lower mortality was independently linked to following the Mediterranean Diet (nuts, minimal soda and pastry consumption), as well as some PHD components (fruits, dairy, and unsaturated oils).
The environmental footprints of the two diets were comparable. Average daily greenhouse gas emissions for the PHD were 4.15 kg of CO₂, and average daily land use was 5.54 m2 per day of food consumption. The Mediterranean diet, which includes dairy, has an average daily greenhouse gas emissions of 4.36 kg of CO₂ and an average daily land use of 5.43 m2 per day of food consumption. The biggest contributors to the footprint were meat and dairy products.
Dr. Sotos Prieto came to the conclusion that adopting one of these plant-based diets has significant health and environmental benefits since "higher adherence to both diets was similarly associated with lower all-cause mortality and with comparable low environmental impact."
