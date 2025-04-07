Mediterranean Vs Planetary: Which Diet Boosts Longevity and is Planet-Friendly?

Two diets, one outcome: longer life, lower footprint. Discover how your plate choices can shape your health- and the planet’s future.

Highlights: Adherence to both the Mediterranean and Planetary Health Diets was linked to a 21–22% reduction in all-cause mortality

The environmental impact of both diets was low and nearly identical, despite minor differences in greenhouse gas emissions and land use

Small dietary shifts- like reducing red meat and increasing fruits, nuts, and unsaturated oils- can significantly benefit health and sustainability

Planetary health diet and mediterranean diet associated with similar survival and sustainability benefits



Did you know?

Did you know that your daily food choices can reduce your carbon footprint as much as skipping a short-haul flight every week? #foodforfuture #planetfriendlyeating #sustainablediets #mediterraneandiet #planetaryhealthdiet #medindia ’

Which Plant-Based Diet is the Best?

What is Planetary Health Diet?

What is Meditteranean Diet?

Links Between Diet Quality, Environmental Impact, and Mortality

How Food Choices Affect Health and the Planet

