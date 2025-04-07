About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

New Hope for Autism: Scientists Reverse Symptoms in Mice

Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Apr 7 2025 3:52 PM

A sugar-linked compound shows promise in restoring brain function in autism models- offering hope for future post-developmental treatments.

New Hope for Autism: Scientists Reverse Symptoms in Mice
Highlights:
  • A sugar-based compound, CSP-TTK21, restores learning and memory in autism mouse models
  • The treatment targets epigenetic changes by promoting histone acetylation
  • This is the first direct link between histone acetylation and autism, opening doors for novel therapies
A possible treatment that could help people with autism or intellectual impairment (ID) live less reliant lives has been discovered by researchers at the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) (1).
The Department of Science and Technology claims that the majority of the existing treatments for autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and ID focus on symptom relief rather than reversing the phenotypes seen in neurodevelopmental diseases, particularly during brain development.

Autism
Autism
Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder typically characterized by impaired social and communication skills combined with repetitive movements.

Sugar-Linked Molecule Restores Key Brain Function in Autism Mouse Model

A group led by Tapas K. Kundu and James Clement discovered that the brain represses the acetylation of DNA-associated proteins, histones, or proteins that give chromosomes structural support in mice with a mutated syngap gene (Syngap1+/-mice), which is similar to humans with a mutated syngap gene (found in autistic patients).

KAT3B or p300 appears to be the epigenetic enzyme responsible for this acetylation. In the past, Kundu's team has identified TTK21 as an activator of this enzyme. The researchers were able to cause acetylation in the brain of Syngap1 autistic mice by conjugating this activator with glucose-derived nanosphere (CSP-TTK21) and feeding them the mixture, according to the department.

It further stated that the team's recent study, which was published in the journal Aging Cell, demonstrated that CSP-TTK21 restores neuronal function, learning, and memory in Syngap1+/-mice and causes neuronal rearrangements, primarily when given after the brain is thought to be fully developed (in humans, adolescents).

L-Carnosine: Benefits, Uses, and Autism Hope
L-Carnosine: Benefits, Uses, and Autism Hope
Explore L-Carnosine''s potential for autism recovery and more. Research hints at its benefits in addressing ASD symptoms.

New Hope for Post-Developmental Therapy in Autism

This study not only establishes a direct link between histone acetylation and autism for the first time, but it also provides a promising avenue for treating ASD. By focusing on epigenetic changes in Syngap1-related ID/ASD, the study offers a novel therapeutic strategy that may help patients regain their deficiencies to the point that they may live less reliant on others, the department continued.

References:
  1. A potential new autism therapy may help patients become more self-sufficient (https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=2118838)


Advertisements
One-Minute Video Game Revolutionizing Autism Diagnosis
One-Minute Video Game Revolutionizing Autism Diagnosis
A motion-tracking video game distinguishes autism from ADHD and neurotypical traits with up to 80% accuracy, offering a fast, cost-effective diagnostic tool.
Source-Medindia
Premature Development of Human Neurons Linked to Autism
Premature Development of Human Neurons Linked to Autism
How does the SYNGAP1 mutation affect brain development? It accelerates neuron growth, potentially leading to autism and intellectual disabilities.

Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional