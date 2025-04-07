New Hope for Autism: Scientists Reverse Symptoms in Mice

A sugar-linked compound shows promise in restoring brain function in autism models- offering hope for future post-developmental treatments.

Highlights: A sugar-based compound, CSP-TTK21, restores learning and memory in autism mouse models

The treatment targets epigenetic changes by promoting histone acetylation

This is the first direct link between histone acetylation and autism, opening doors for novel therapies

Did you know?

A sugar-linked nanomolecule may one day help reverse brain function impairments in autism- even after the brain is fully developed! #autismresearch #neuroscience #epigenetics #brainhealth #medindia’

A sugar-linked nanomolecule may one day help reverse brain function impairments in autism- even after the brain is fully developed! #autismresearch #neuroscience #epigenetics #brainhealth #medindia’

Sugar-Linked Molecule Restores Key Brain Function in Autism Mouse Model

New Hope for Post-Developmental Therapy in Autism

A potential new autism therapy may help patients become more self-sufficient (https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=2118838)

Advertisements

A possible treatment that could help people with autism or intellectual impairment (ID) live less reliant lives has been discovered by researchers at the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) (1).The Department of Science and Technology claims that the majority of the existing treatments for autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and ID focus on symptom relief rather than reversing the phenotypes seen in neurodevelopmental diseases, particularly during brain development.A group led by Tapas K. Kundu and James Clement discovered that the brain represses the acetylation of DNA-associated proteins, histones, or proteins that give chromosomes structural support in mice with a mutated syngap gene (Syngap1+/-mice), which is similar to humans with a mutated syngap gene (found in autistic patients).KAT3B or p300 appears to be the epigenetic enzyme responsible for this acetylation. In the past, Kundu's team has identified TTK21 as an activator of this enzyme. The researchers were able to cause acetylation in the brain of Syngap1 autistic mice by conjugating this activator with glucose-derived nanosphere (CSP-TTK21) and feeding them the mixture, according to the department.It further stated that the team's recent study, which was published in the journal, demonstrated that CSP-TTK21 restores neuronal function, learning, and memory in Syngap1+/-mice and causes neuronal rearrangements, primarily when given after the brain is thought to be fully developed (in humans, adolescents).This study not only establishes a direct link between histone acetylation and autism for the first time, but it also provides a promising avenue for treating ASD. By focusing on epigenetic changes in Syngap1-related ID/ASD, the study offers a novel therapeutic strategy that may help patients regain their deficiencies to the point that they may live less reliant on others, the department continued.Source-Medindia