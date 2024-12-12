Beef Tallow Moisturizer: The New Skincare Trend

Beef tallow in skincare offers moisturizing benefits but may cause acne. Popular in clean beauty, its effects vary by skin type.
- Beef tallow moisturizes skin with fatty acids but may cause acne or irritation
- It’s popular in clean beauty but can clog pores in oily or acne-prone skin
- Ideal for dry, sensitive, and eczema-prone skin, though essential oils may irritate
Tallow, Rendered Animal Fat, and Its Biocompatibility With Skin: A Scoping Review
Beef Tallow: Skin Benefits and RisksAccording to a new review article published in the journal Cureus, tallow can increase the skin’s fatty acid concentration. It is rich in fatty acids like oleic, stearic, palmitic, and linoleic acids which act as a protective shield and locks moisture on the skin.
Though it has moisturizing effects, it may also cause acne. A study in the Journal of the American College of Toxicology, 1990, reported that beef tallow is safe to use in cosmetics. However, the new review in Cureus has reported on the side effects of applying tallow on the skin.
From animal studies, it was found that beef tallow is used in some soaps and skincare products have a concern of irritation when applied. It is unclear if it is the tallow or other ingredients that irritate.
Beef Tallow in Clean Beauty TrendsBeef tallow fits into the current clean beauty trend and high demand for natural cosmetics. Many influencers are giving positive reviews as it cures their skin problems without any toxic ingredients. chemicals. However, it may not be the same for everyone.
Tallow can be comedogenic and people with oily or acne-prone skin may experience skin breakouts as it can clog the pores while some beef tallow moisturizers are advertised as non-comedogenic.
Before making a change in the skincare routine it is important to consult with a dermatologist. Beef tallow moisturizers are available in the supermarket, local butcher shops, or online shopping platforms. Beef tallow can also be used in cooking and many sellers say that tallow at room temperature can last for a year.
Beef Tallow for Dry and Sensitive SkinPeople with dry skin can get more benefits by using tallow. A small 2017 study found that mutton tallow mixed with walnut oil improved skin hydration in women with dry and sensitive skin.
As beef tallow contains beneficial vitamins and fatty acids, they are easily absorbed by the skin. It is hydrating and can benefit healthy and dry skin and eczema-prone skin. Beef tallow skincare products can have essential oils to cover or enhance the product’s smell. However, essential oils can also irritate the skin.
Reference:
- Tallow, Rendered Animal Fat, and Its Biocompatibility With Skin: A Scoping Review - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11193910/)
