Supporting Parents Through the Unimaginable Pain of Losing a Child

Written by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Pavithra BDS on Dec 12 2024 3:19 PM

Toolkit provides systematic support for bereaved parents and clinician training in compassionate child death review processes.

Highlights:
  • Toolkit recommends a key worker for bereaved parents within 24–48 hours
  • Focus on improving clinician communication and training
  • Addresses inconsistencies in bereavement care across the UK
A new tool kit has been designed to assist in the improvement of current techniques in comforting parents who are coping with the loss of their child. Developed to fill the existing loophole within CDR process, the toolkit was developed by the academician of the University of Birmingham, University of Bristol and Birmingham Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (1 Trusted Source
New toolkit developed for clinicians involved in Child Death Review

Go to source).

Aims of the Toolkit

To this end, the toolkit seeks to introduce some degree of equality of care for these parent by making it less dependent on where they live – or what has been referred to as the post code lottery. Implementing a named bereavement support key worker within 24-48 hours of the child death, effective information sharing of the CDR process and clinician practice when engaging with families in their grieving process.


Insights from the Study

The toolkit was developed based on a research project supported by the National Institute for Health and Care Research. Participants included 23 parents, who lost a child through CDR and 21 healthcare professionals engaged in the CDR decision-making process. This study highlighted discontinuity in communication, follow-ups and the role of the parents after the review process.

Dr. Joanna Garstang, a lead researcher, emphasized the need for systematic improvements:

“It is particularly noteworthy that parents should be met with the greatest care and compassion. In consequence, the results evidence that a large majority of the families does not have necessary resources to cope with the CDR process. This toolkit outlines the best approaches to tackle these problems.”


Continued Voices of Bereaved Parents

Like many, many parents who have lost their children, Hannah Johnston, who lost her son, William, in 2021, complained of lack of aftercare and delayed response. Hannah illustrated that the family was frustrated with lack of support once William died and that lack of care made the situation even worse.

The toolkit, designed in partnership with Child Bereavement UK and SUDC UK, includes frameworks for clinicians that contain a clear communication framework and training. Such steps are meant to ensure that any grieving family gets support and gets it in equal measure regardless the number of the deceased.


A Vision for Better Support

The toolkit is a positive move toward the approach to bereavement services so that no parent will suffer the loss of a child alone. It aims at making the worst times for mourning families more tolerable by enhancing communication, clinician staff training, and family involvement.

Reference:
  1. New toolkit developed for clinicians involved in Child Death Review - (https://www.birmingham.ac.uk/news/2024/new-toolkit-developed-for-clinicians-involved-in-child-death-review )


Source-Medindia


