Medindia
Medindia
Rise of Child Constipation in Bengaluru Linked to Bakery Snacks

by Karishma Abhishek on December 18, 2023 at 1:39 AM
In observance of Constipation Awareness Month, experts point out that the increased prevalence of constipation in children above 5 in Bengaluru is associated with the excessive intake of bakery items and processed snacks (1 Trusted Source
Eating A Lot Of Bakery Items, Processed Snacks Resulting In Constipation Cases For Children: Experts

Go to source).

Constipation Awareness Month, a global healthcare event, is observed annually throughout December to bring awareness to gut health. Dr. Srikanth K. P, Consultant - Paediatric Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, Whitefield and Sarjapur, told IANS that, the children are exposed to eating a lot of bakery items that are made up of maida which don't contain any fiber.

Constipation

Constipation


Constipation, or difficulty passing stool, is a common digestive complaint and is a symptom of gastrointestinal abnormalities and preventing constipation is done by treating underlying disease.
Their whole meal too doesn't include many fruits and vegetables, which is very negligible. All these dietary changes are attributed to the increased constipation cases for slightly older children (above 5 years of age), Dr Srikanth said.

Known for its cold climate, people, specifically children, in Bangalore, spend a lot of time indoors which results in less physical activity outdoors and no sweat. They also don't feel that thirst to drink water very often.
Constipation-Symptom Evaluation

Constipation-Symptom Evaluation


Constipation can occur due to a number of factors from faulty bowel habits, digestive tract problems, and generalized muscle conditions and systemic diseases.
Thus, they eventually end up drinking very little water. This contributes to be a major reason for constipation in children and adults in Bangalore, Dr. Srikanth explained.

"In young children, one of the reasons for constipation is improper toilet training and lack of attention to toilet training. The Western commode is not friendly for children to use and this hampers their easy learning of toileting habits. That is another reason for constipation in children who are younger than 3-4 years of age. Thus, if individuals go back to our traditional whole grain diet, since the Indian diet, no matter the region, contains enough fiber along with an adequate quantity of water, it will help them prevent constipation or treat constipation if they already have it." he stated.

Dr Khushali Lalcheta, Consultant Physician, HCG Hospitals, Rajkot explained that, in the case of children, the consumption of processed snacks and a deficiency in fiber-rich foods, such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, contributes to constipation.

Understanding the Surge in Child Constipation

Coupled with inadequate water intake, these dietary patterns underscore the importance of fostering a balanced diet to ensure optimal digestive health in the younger population.

Dr. Ganesh Shenoy, Director -Minimal Access, GI and Bariatric Surgery, Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road, Bengaluru, said that Bengaluru's warm climate and high altitude lead to increased fluid loss through sweat and respiration, putting residents at risk of dehydration.

This lack of proper hydration can significantly impact bowel function, leading to constipation. In children, underdeveloped digestive systems struggle with processed foods, while older adults grapple with slower gut motility and weakened pelvic floor muscles.

Constipation can severely impact their quality of life. Early intervention and dietary adjustments are key to healthy gut habits across generations, Dr. Shenoy explained.

Bharathi Kumar, Dietician, Fortis Hospital, Nagarbhavi, Bangalore stated that parents should prioritize whole grains, lentils, and fruits in their children's diets, while seniors should opt for fibrous vegetables, prunes, and adequate water intake.

Worry, anxiety, fatigue, and a change of lifestyle may cause stress which leads to constipation. Hence stress should be avoided. Those who suffer from constipation should take more water and fiber and do more outdoor exercises.

Physical activity prevents constipation. Addressing dehydration is crucial for maintaining optimal gut health and overall wellbeing, Bharathi Kumar said.

Reference :
  1. Eating A Lot Of Bakery Items, Processed Snacks Resulting In Constipation Cases For Children: Experts - (https://ians.in/detail/constipation-awareness-month-eating-a-lot-of-bakery-items-processed-snacks-resulting-in-constipation-cases-for-children-experts--20231216153006)


Source: IANS
Toddler Constipation

Toddler Constipation


Toddler constipation is non-passage of stool/ motion by child for 4 days or more. Toddler constipation may also be passing of hard, painful stool. It is relieved by dietary changes & medicines.
Gut Microbes Ease Constipation

Gut Microbes Ease Constipation


The presence of abfA cluster within the gut microbiota suggests its potential development as an impactful biomarker for gastrointestinal conditions.
