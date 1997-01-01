medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Facts

Breast Cancer Facts and Figures

Breast Cancer Facts and Figures

Compiled by Dr. Sunil Shroff | Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team
Average
4.2
Rating : 12345
Rate This Article : 1 2 3 4 5
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

  •  Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women

  •  The risk of breast cancer increases with age and if you live to 90 years your risk of developing this cancer is almost 14%

  •  1.7
    million breast cancers were diagnosed worldwide in 2007

  •  465,000 (approx.) women died due to breast cancer in 2007

  •  North America, Australia, Europe have the highest incidence of breast cancer

  •  Large parts of Africa and Asia have the lowest rates

  •  In the last 25 years it incidence has gone up by 30% in the western world

  •  Increased risk of developing breast cancer include -
    •  Start of menstrual period at an early age
    •  Menopause later in life
    •  Having a first or second degree relative
      with breast cancer
    •  Obesity
    •  Consumption of alcohol
    •  Never having children
    •  Using contraceptives
    •  Using hormone replacement therapy during post-menopausal years
    •  Certain inherited genetic mutations for breast cancer (BRCA1 and/or BRCA2)

  •  Decreased Breast cancer Risk -
    •  Breast feeding
    •  Moderate Physical activity
    •  Maintaining normal weight
    •  Stop smoking

  •  Breast cancer can be prevented by screening

  • 1 hour of exercise each day reduces breast cancer risk by 25%

  •  Early treatment can increase chances of 5 years survival to 98%

  •  Women with a BRCA mutation who get their ovaries surgically removed can reduce their risk of breast cancer by over 50%.

  •  A study from North Carolina State University indicated that Women who performed the act of fellatio and swallow semen regularly (one to two times a week) may reduce their risk of breast cancer by up to 40 percent!!

View Sources

    1. Breast J. 2006 Jan-Feb;12 Suppl 1:S70-80
    2. http://www.cancer.org/docroot/CRI/content/
CRI_2_4_2X_Can_breast_cancer_be_prevented_5.asp
    3. http://www.breastcancer.org/risk/understanding.jsp
    4. http://www.tatom.org/documents/CNN.com-StudyNewstudyshows.htm




Related Links

You May Also Like

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Breast Cancer - Related News

Newly Identified Genes Can Predict Breast Cancer Risk and Aid Prevention

Newly Identified Genes Can Predict Breast Cancer Risk and Aid Prevention

Women With a Specific Gene Mutation Face Higher Risk of Dying from a Type of Breast Cancer

Women With a Specific Gene Mutation Face Higher Risk of Dying from a Type of Breast Cancer

Acupuncture Helps Curb Hot Flashes in Breast Cancer Survivors

Acupuncture Helps Curb Hot Flashes in Breast Cancer Survivors

Low-Cost Acupressure Provides Relief To Breast Cancer Survivors From Fatigue

Low-Cost Acupressure Provides Relief To Breast Cancer Survivors From Fatigue

View All

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Manasi 

That alleged study regarding fellatio was a hoax!!!! It is a shame to see this put on a medical website.

Sally 

I am highly intrigued by the last fact on this topic of breast cancer - A study from North Carolina State University indicated that Women who performed the act of fellatio and swallow semen regularly (one to two times a week) may reduce their risk of breast cancer by up to 40 percent!! Has any other study proved this, does this mean women should swallow sperms during oral sex and women should regularly indulge in this practice.

Health Facts

Bladder Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Top Ten Cell Phone Safety Facts
Top Ten Cell Phone Safety Facts
Breast Cancer
Breast Cancer
Testicular Cancer
Testicular Cancer
Diabetes
Diabetes
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Senior Health Facts
Senior Health Facts
Fat Buster Tips
Fat Buster Tips
Lung Cancer
Lung Cancer
Vitamin Deficiency
Vitamin Deficiency
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis
Silent Killer Diseases
Silent Killer Diseases
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinsons Disease
Heart Attack Facts
Heart Attack Facts

View All

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.