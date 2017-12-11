medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Facts

Top 10 Facts About Testicular Cancer

Top 10 Facts About Testicular Cancer

Compiled by Dr. Reeja Tharu , Rishika Gupta | Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Dec 11, 2017
Average
4.2
Rating : 12345
Rate This Article : 1 2 3 4 5
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Testicular cancer can occur in cells of either one or both testicles. The testicles or testes form the main part of the reproductive system in males.

These testes are mainly responsible for producing testosterone (male hormone) and sperms. Since there are a variety of cells are involved in the formation of testes, there are different types of testicular cancers; and hence treated differently.

Most of testicular cancers begin as germ cell tumors. They are of two types – seminomas and nonseminomas. Stromal tumors are the third type of tumors. Testicular cancer can also develop due to the spread of secondary tumors.

Facts on Testicular Cancer

  1. Testicular cancer is very rare in nature, and a person’s risk of developing this type of cancer is as low as 0.4%

  2. Approximately 8,850 new cases of testicular cancer are reported every year in the United States

  3. Most often and that is almost 90% of the time testicular cancer presents as a lump in the testicle

  4. It

    is more common among Caucasian males in comparison to men of African or Asian descent

  5. This cancer mostly affects men between the ages of 20 and 35, especially those in their prime of youth, when they are most fertile

  6. Cryptorchidism or undescended testicle could be one of the main risk factors for testicular cancer

  7. Men born with Klinefelter’s syndrome or testicular, penis abnormalities could be at greater risk for testicular cancer development

  8. Testicular cancer can boast of a 90% cure rate. The cure rate is 100% if it has not spread throughout the body (metastasized)

  9. Most of these testicular tumors are not cancerous and so do not spread beyond a testicle; thereby the tumor can be removed by surgery

  10. Men infected with HIV may have higher risk of testicular cancer development

    11. References

    1. Testicular Cancer Facts - (https://www.seattlecca.org/diseases/testicular-cancer/testicular-cancer-facts)

    2. Testicular Cancer - (https://www.medindia.net/patients/patientinfo/testicular-cancer.htm)

    3. Testicular Cancer Fact Sheet - (https://www.cancer.org/content/dam/cancer-org/cancer-control/en/booklets-flyers/testicular-cancer-fact-sheet.pdf)





Related Links

You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Testicular Cancer - Related News

Carboplatin Drug Is More Effective Than Radiation Therapy For Testicular Cancer

Carboplatin Drug Is More Effective Than Radiation Therapy For Testicular Cancer

Marijuana Use may Boost Testicular Cancer Risk

Marijuana Use may Boost Testicular Cancer Risk

I Was Diagnosed With Testicular Cancer in 2014: American Football Player Nate Solder

I Was Diagnosed With Testicular Cancer in 2014: American Football Player Nate Solder

About 50% Risk of Getting Testicular Cancer Comes from Parents' Genes

About 50% Risk of Getting Testicular Cancer Comes from Parents' Genes

View All

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
someshwar 

WHAT WERE THE PREVENTION WE HAVE TO TAKE WHEN A CHILD OR ANYONE SUFFERS FROM THIS DISEASES????

Health Facts

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Teenage Pregnancy
Teenage Pregnancy
Urinary System
Urinary System
Protein
Protein
Sexual Intercourse Facts
Sexual Intercourse Facts
Top Ten tips for the Perfect Orgasm
Top Ten tips for the Perfect Orgasm
Stroke Facts
Stroke Facts
Schizophrenia
Schizophrenia
Processed Foods
Processed Foods
Top Ten Sex Tips for Men
Top Ten Sex Tips for Men
Testicular Cancer
Testicular Cancer
Top Ten Selling Drugs
Top Ten Selling Drugs
Death Facts
Death Facts
Cancer
Cancer

View All

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.