Testicular cancer is very rare in nature, and a person’s risk of developing this type of cancer is as low as 0.4% Approximately 8,850 new cases of testicular cancer are reported every year in the United States Most often and that is almost 90% of the time testicular cancer presents as a lump in the testicle It This cancer mostly affects men between the ages of 20 and 35, especially those in their prime of youth, when they are most fertile Cryptorchidism or undescended testicle could be one of the main risk factors for testicular cancer Men born with Klinefelter’s syndrome or testicular, penis abnormalities could be at greater risk for testicular cancer development Testicular cancer can boast of a 90% cure rate. The cure rate is 100% if it has not spread throughout the body (metastasized) Most of these testicular tumors are not cancerous and so do not spread beyond a testicle; thereby the tumor can be removed by surgery Men infected with HIV may have higher risk of testicular cancer development References Testicular Cancer Facts - (https://www.seattlecca.org/diseases/testicular-cancer/testicular-cancer-facts) Testicular Cancer - (https://www.medindia.net/patients/patientinfo/testicular-cancer.htm) Testicular Cancer Fact Sheet - (https://www.cancer.org/content/dam/cancer-org/cancer-control/en/booklets-flyers/testicular-cancer-fact-sheet.pdf)

Testicular cancer can occur in cells of either one or both testicles. The testicles or testes form the main part of the reproductive system in males.These testes are mainly responsible for producing testosterone (male hormone) and sperms. Since there are a variety of cells are involved in the formation of testes, there are different types of testicular cancers; and hence treated differently.Most of testicular cancers begin as germ cell tumors. They are of two types – seminomas and nonseminomas. Stromal tumors are the third type of tumors. Testicular cancer can also develop due to the spread of secondary tumors.