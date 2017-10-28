Alarming Facts about Road Traffic Accidents (RTAs)

Road traffic accidents
(RTA) are injuries or consequences suffered due to accidents involving motor vehicles on public roads.
Facts about Road Traffic Accidents (RTAs)
Road Safety - How to Prevent Accidents
Drunken driving: In the case of drunk driving, the risk of road traffic accidents increases significantly when the driver's blood alcohol concentration (BAC) is ≥ 0.04 g/dl.
Distractions: Drivers who talk on cell phones or to a co-passenger are approximately 4 times more likely to be involved in a crash. Using a phone while driving slows down reaction time.
-
Disobeying Traffic Rules: Drivers sometimes disobey traffic rules, jump signals or do not properly use indicators.
These are sure shot recipes for accidents waiting to happen. Nearly half of the victims are “vulnerable road users”: pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists.
-
Speed: Some drivers are always in an unwarranted haste or speediness to beat traffic and save time. The increase in average speed is directly proportional to the occurrence and severity of crash. For example, an adult pedestrian’s risk of death is less than 20%, if struck by a car at 50km/hr, but can increase up to 80% if hit by the same car at 80 km/hr.
-
Safety Accessories: Proper seat belt wearing measure can reduce the risk of injury by 40-50 % among front seat drivers and 25-75% in rear seat passenger. Wearing a proper helmet during motorcycle rides ,can decrease the mortality rates by 40% and severe injury by 70%.
-
If child restraints and safety measures are correctly installed and used, these restraints can reduce the mortality risk in infants and children by 70% and 50%.
-
Global Deaths: If any action is not taken, road traffic accidents will become the seventh leading cause of global deaths by 2030.
A new agenda for sustainable development 2030 has been made to half the number of global deaths and injury caused traffic accidents
First Aid for Road Traffic Accidents
AT THE SCENE
-
Drive within the speed limits and avoid speeding around accident prone areas
-
Traffic rules should always be obeyed
-
Seat belts should be worn
-
Pedestrians and children should be given preference
-
Read caution signs carefully
-
Install anti-skid break systems in the cars, so that the risk of cars skidding can be reduced.
-
Reflectors should be used on the rear of the vehicle.
-
It is vital to install reflectors on roads so that deviations and medians are clearly visible to drivers.
-
Avoid drugs and alcohol while driving.
Falling asleep behind the wheel
WHEN YOU’RE WITH THE VICTIMS
Upon approaching the scene of the accident, you should not endanger your own safety
-
To extinguish the risk of fuel spillage or potential fire - turn off car ignitions
On-coming traffic should be kept in mind to stave off danger to yourself and the victim
Switch on the hazard light and ask for help to flag the area as the accidental area
-
Establish the number of vehicles involved and asses the consciousness of the victims, while observing any bleeds or cuts on the victims
If there is any life threatening bleeding or injury, request help from the bystanders to call the emergency services immediately and treat the injury first.
-
Instruct the bystanders to keep the confused or dazed victims warm and away from the danger.
Smoking should not be allowed at the scene.
No food or water should be provided to the victim following the accident, as the individual might need a surgery
Statistics on Road Traffic Accidents (RTAs)
-
Movement of the unconscious victim should only be attempted, if there is an immediate danger to their lives from the surroundings like fire or explosion
-
If causality has occurred by a car, and if the victim is lying on the back or unconscious; carefully roll them into the recovery position. Keep their spine in line and this should always be attempted with assistance to avoid twisting the spine
-
If a motorcyclist is involved, their helmet can be removed, if they are unconscious to assess breathing
-
Support the head and the neck of the victim and keep talking to them, if dazed or conscious
-
Keep them warm
-
If the victim is not moving, check for responsiveness and breathing
-
If the victim is unresponsive, and is not breathing properly, CPR should be started immediately and should only be stopped if someone or the Emergency services are ready to take over the CPR
Support the head and the neck of the victim and keep checking for breaths
Reference
-
Approximately around 1.2 million people die annually in road accidents
-
On an hourly basis, around 40 youngsters under the age of 25 die of road accidents world wide
-
According to the WHO, Lower and middle-income countries face 90% of the most fatal road accidents in the world and among these, Africa faces the highest road traffic accidents every year
-
People between the age group of 15 and 44 account for about 48% of global traffic deaths
-
Approximately around 20- 50 million people suffer from disabilitating injury of some kind due to these traffic accidents.
-
According to 2014 Indian Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation Stat Report, 316828 road traffic deaths were observed in India
-
Every hour, nearly 14 lives are lost due to road accidents in India.
-
Most accidents occur in the afternoons and during peak hours.
-
Approximately around 73% of all road traffic accident victims are young men under the age of 25
Road traffic accidents cost many countries almost 3% of their gross domestic product.
-
Road traffic injuries Fact sheet - (http://www.who.int/mediacentre/factsheets/fs358/en/)
ACCIDENT - Statistical Year Book India 2016 - (http://www.mospi.gov.in/statistical-year-book-india/2016/207)