Alarming Facts about Road Traffic Accidents (RTAs)

Drunken driving: In the case of drunk driving, the risk of road traffic accidents increases significantly when the driver's blood alcohol concentration (BAC) is ≥ 0.04 g/dl.

Distractions: Drivers who talk on cell phones or to a co-passenger are approximately 4 times more likely to be involved in a crash. Using a phone while driving slows down reaction time.

Disobeying Traffic Rules: Drivers sometimes disobey traffic rules, jump signals or do not properly use indicators.

Speed: Some drivers are always in an unwarranted haste or speediness to beat traffic and save time. The increase in average speed is directly proportional to the occurrence and severity of crash. For example, an adult pedestrian’s risk of death is less than 20%, if struck by a car at 50km/hr, but can increase up to 80% if hit by the same car at 80 km/hr.

Safety Accessories: Proper seat belt wearing measure can reduce the risk of injury by 40-50 % among front seat drivers and 25-75% in rear seat passenger. Wearing a proper helmet during motorcycle rides ,can decrease the mortality rates by 40% and severe injury by 70%.

If child restraints and safety measures are correctly installed and used, these restraints can reduce the mortality risk in infants and children by 70% and 50%.

Global Deaths: If any action is not taken, road traffic accidents will become the seventh leading cause of global deaths by 2030.