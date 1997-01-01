medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drugs
  3. Medical Condition

Drugs for Osteoarthritis

Email bookmark
Font : A-A+

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Osteoarthritis. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Osteoarthritis

Ademetionine

Ademetionine (called as S-adenosylmethionine) is used for the treatment of intrahepatic cholestasis (accumulation of bile in the liver) in chronic liver disease and pregnancy, depression, osteoarthritis and fibromyalgia.
Trade Names :
Hepa-Pro

Auranofin

Auranofin is an antirheumatic agent, prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis. Auranofin reduces the effects of inflammatory process in the body.
Trade Names :
Goldar | Goldar (3mg) (3mg)

Autologous Cultured Chondrocytes

Autologous Cultured Chondrocytes is an autologous (using the patient's own cells) cellular product, prescribed for the repair of symptomatic cartilage defects of the femoral condyle.

Choline Magnesium Salicylate

Choline Magnesium Salicylate is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for pain and inflammation caused by conditions such as arthritis.

Choline Magnesium Trisalicylate

Choline Magnesium Trisalicylate is a a type of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, and acute shoulder pain.

Chondroitin

Chondroitin sulfate serves as an important structural component of cartilage that provides mechanical resistance against compression, shear, and friction. These cartilage act as a rubber-like padding for the joints. Chondroitin sulfate improves the shock absorbing capacity of collagen by delivering nutrients to the cartilage and prevents the enzyme that breaks down. It also enhances the formation of new joint cartilage. Chondroitin sulfate is prescribed to treat osteoarthritis where the cartilage in the joints breaks down. It is often used in combination with glucosamine sulfate or glucosamine hydrochloride and manganese ascorbate. It is also recommended in: • Cataract surgery • AchondroplasiaCostochondritisHerniation of the spinal disc • Relapsing PolychondritisUrinary tract infection
Trade Names :
Flexibel

Denosumab

Denosumab is a human monoclonal antibody, prescribed for osteoporosis, treatment induced bone loss, bone metastases, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple myeloma and giant cell tumor of bone.

Diclofenac

Diclofenac is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) prescribed to treat mild-to-moderate musculoskeletal pain. It helps to relieve: • Tenderness, stiffness, and inflammation due to osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis. • Musculoskeletal pain due to sprains, strains or other causes. • Migraine headache and other types of headache. • Painful menstrual cramps. • Pre and post-operative pain. • Pain due to kidney stones and gallstones. Diclofenac works by blocking the effects of the cyclo-oxygenase enzyme thereby reducing the synthesis of prostaglandins, which are responsible for causing pain and inflammation.
Trade Names :
Dicol Iv | Inac | Nac | Soludol | Naclo | Nac | Voveran | Inac Dt | Diclonac | Agile
More...

Diflunisal

Diflunisal is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug(NSAID), prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis and mild to moderate pain. Diflunisal reduces the substances that cause pain and inflammation.

Etodolac

Etodolac is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent(NSAIA), prescribed for inflammation of joints (rheumatoid arthritis), degenerative joint disease (osteoarthritis), or mild to moderate pain. It prevents the production of certain chemicals that cause pain and inflammation in the body.
Trade Names :
Etova ((200 mg) | Etova (300 mg) | Etova (400 mg) | Etomax FC (400 mg) | Toldin (400 mg) | Etofree (400 mg) | Etogesic (400 mg) | Etomax ER (400 mg) | Etova ER (400 mg) | Etios (400 mg)
More...

Famotidine and Ibuprofen

Famotidine and Ibuprofen contains histamine blocker and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for relieving the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis.

Fenoprofen

Fenoprofen is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent, prescribed for pain and relief from rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis. Fenoprofen reduces the action of the hormones that cause pain and inflammation.

Hylan g-f 20

Hylan g-f 20 is a visco supplement, prescribed for pain in osteoarthritis (OA) of the knee in patients who have failed to respond adequately to conservative nonpharmacologic therapy and simple analgesics.
Trade Names :
Synvisc Hylan GF (8mg/ml)

Meclofenamate

Meclofenamate is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for dysmenorrhea, pain, tenderness, inflammation, swelling and stiffness caused by certain types of arthritis. Meclofenamate inhibits the hormones that cause inflammation and pain in the body.

Meloxicam

Meloxicam is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent (NSAIA), prescribed for pain, swelling, and stiffness caused by breakdown of joints. It is also used in children 2 years of age and older for juvenile rheumatoid arthritis (a type of arthritis that affects children). It prevents the production of certain chemicals that cause pain and inflammation in the body.
Trade Names :
Meloflam (7.5 mg) | Melwin | Movacam (7.5mg) | Mexam | Artaz (7.5mg) | Rafree | Muvik (7.5mg) | Movac (7.5mg) | Mel -OD | M -Cam (7.5mg)
More...

Naproxen and Esomeprazole Magnesium

Naproxen and Esomeprazole Magnesium contains NSAID and a proton pump inhibitor (PPI), prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, or ankylosing spondylitis.

Naproxen- Lansoprazole

Naproxen- Lansoprazole contains nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) and proton pump inhibitor, prescribed for osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis.

Oxaprozin

Oxaprozin is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, or juvenile arthritis.
Trade Names :
Macprox

Salsalate

Salsalate is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for pain and inflammation due to arthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Sulindac

Sulindac is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for pain, tenderness, swelling, stiffness caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis.

Tolmetin

Tolmetin is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis or juvenile arthritis.

Triamcinolone Hexacetonide

Triamcinolone Hexacetonide is an anti-inflammatory (steroidal), prescribed as adjunctive therapy for acute gouty arthritis, acute and subacute bursitis, acute nonspecific tenosynovitis, epicondylitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and synovitis of osteoarthritis.
Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis is one of the commonest joint disorder and occurs as we age due to wear and tear of a joint. Osteoarthritis can affect any joint of the body.
About - Causes - Symptoms - Diagnosis - Treatment - FAQs - Glossary - References -


Related Links

Show More Related Topics

Drugs A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Drugs Search

Pharma Links

Drug Database / All About Drugs

Drug Information
Drug Toxicity
Drug Price List
Drugs - Side Effects
How To Take Drugs
Drugs by Medical Conditions
Therapeutic Classification of Drugs
ICD Codes for Drugs
Drugs by Specialty
Health Conditions Due to Drugs
Drug Interaction with Foods

FDA Drug Informations

FDA Approved Drugs
FDA Drug Safety Labeling Changes
FDA Drug Recalls

Pharma General Information

Pharmaceutical Councils
Pharmaceutical Journals
Pharmaceutical Organisations
Major Associations
Pharmaceutical Company Addresses
Pharmaceutical Consultants
Pharmaceutical Analytical_laboratories
Pharmaceutical, Drug ,Chemist Association - India
Pharma Colleges
Drug Information and Price List Widget
Indian Drug Manufacturers

E-pharma updates

R&D In Pharmaceutical Industries
Drug Price In India
Drugs & Cosmetic Act, 1940
Exim Statistics
Drug Policy
Prescription Drug Price list
Indian Pharmaceutical Industries
Adverse Drug Reaction

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.