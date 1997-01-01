Drugs for Osteoarthritis

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Osteoarthritis. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Aceclofenac Aceclofenac is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for fever, pain, ankylosing spondylitis and arthritis. It blocks the action of a substance in the body (cyclo-oxygenase), which may cause pain, swelling and inflammation. Trade Names : More...

Ademetionine Ademetionine (called as S-adenosylmethionine) is used for the treatment of intrahepatic cholestasis (accumulation of bile in the liver) in chronic liver disease and pregnancy, depression, osteoarthritis and fibromyalgia. Trade Names :

Aspirin Aspirin is an analgesic and antipyretic, prescribed for pain, heart attack and fever. The drug decreases the substances that cause pain and inflammation. Trade Names : More...

Auranofin Auranofin is an antirheumatic agent, prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis. Auranofin reduces the effects of inflammatory process in the body. Trade Names :

Autologous Cultured Chondrocytes Autologous Cultured Chondrocytes is an autologous (using the patient's own cells) cellular product, prescribed for the repair of symptomatic cartilage defects of the femoral condyle.

Celecoxib Celecoxib is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile arthritis, menstrual pain, and other pain. Trade Names : More...

Choline Magnesium Salicylate Choline Magnesium Salicylate is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for pain and inflammation caused by conditions such as arthritis.

Choline Magnesium Trisalicylate Choline Magnesium Trisalicylate is a a type of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, and acute shoulder pain.

Chondroitin Costochondritis • Urinary tract infection Chondroitin sulfate serves as an important structural component of cartilage that provides mechanical resistance against compression, shear, and friction. These cartilage act as a rubber-like padding for the joints. Chondroitin sulfate improves the shock absorbing capacity of collagen by delivering nutrients to the cartilage and prevents the enzyme that breaks down. It also enhances the formation of new joint cartilage. Chondroitin sulfate is prescribed to treat osteoarthritis where the cartilage in the joints breaks down. It is often used in combination with glucosamine sulfate or glucosamine hydrochloride and manganese ascorbate. It is also recommended in: • Cataract surgery • Achondroplasia Herniation of the spinal disc • Relapsing Polychondritis Trade Names :

Denosumab Denosumab is a human monoclonal antibody, prescribed for osteoporosis, treatment induced bone loss, bone metastases, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple myeloma and giant cell tumor of bone.

Dexibuprofen Dexibuprofen is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, prescribed for moderate to severe pain such as dysmenorrhea, toothache, osteoarthritis. Trade Names : More...

Diacerein Diacerein is an anti-inflammatory agent, prescribed for osteoarthritis and chronic inflammatory arthritis. Trade Names : More...

Diclofenac Sodium (Topical Solution) Diclofenac Sodium (Topical Solution) is an NSAID, prescribed for pain in the knee joints caused by osteoarthritis.

Diflunisal Diflunisal is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug(NSAID), prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis and mild to moderate pain. Diflunisal reduces the substances that cause pain and inflammation.

Etodolac Etodolac is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent(NSAIA), prescribed for inflammation of joints (rheumatoid arthritis), degenerative joint disease (osteoarthritis), or mild to moderate pain. It prevents the production of certain chemicals that cause pain and inflammation in the body. Trade Names : More...

Etoricoxib Etoricoxib is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and gouty arthritis. Trade Names : More...

Famotidine and Ibuprofen Famotidine and Ibuprofen contains histamine blocker and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for relieving the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis.

Fenoprofen Fenoprofen is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent, prescribed for pain and relief from rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis. Fenoprofen reduces the action of the hormones that cause pain and inflammation.

Glucosamine Glucosamine is a nutritional supplement, used in the treatment of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. Trade Names : More...

High Molecular Weight Hyaluronan High Molecular Weight Hyaluronan is a hyaluronic acid derivative, prescribed for pain in osteoarthritis.

Hylan g-f 20 Hylan g-f 20 is a visco supplement, prescribed for pain in osteoarthritis (OA) of the knee in patients who have failed to respond adequately to conservative nonpharmacologic therapy and simple analgesics. Trade Names :

Lornoxicam Lornoxicam is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for moderate to severe pain, osteoarthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis. Trade Names : More...

Meclofenamate Meclofenamate is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for dysmenorrhea, pain, tenderness, inflammation, swelling and stiffness caused by certain types of arthritis. Meclofenamate inhibits the hormones that cause inflammation and pain in the body.

Meloxicam Meloxicam is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent (NSAIA), prescribed for pain, swelling, and stiffness caused by breakdown of joints. It is also used in children 2 years of age and older for juvenile rheumatoid arthritis (a type of arthritis that affects children). It prevents the production of certain chemicals that cause pain and inflammation in the body. Trade Names : More...

Nabumetone Nabumetone is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory agent(NSAIA), used to treat pain and inflammation associated with muscle, bone and joint disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis. Trade Names :

Naproxen Naproxen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for pain, fever, inflammation and stiffness due to various disease conditions. Trade Names : More...

Naproxen and Esomeprazole Magnesium Naproxen and Esomeprazole Magnesium contains NSAID and a proton pump inhibitor (PPI), prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, or ankylosing spondylitis.

Naproxen- Lansoprazole Naproxen- Lansoprazole contains nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) and proton pump inhibitor, prescribed for osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis.

Nimesulide Nimesulide is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, prescribed for painful inflammatory conditions, back pain, dysmenorrhea, postoperative pain, osteoarthritis, and fever. Trade Names : More...

Oxaprozin Oxaprozin is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, or juvenile arthritis. Trade Names :

Piroxicam Piroxicam is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, prescribed to relieve the symptoms of rheumatoid and osteoarthritis, painful menstruation, postoperative pain. It also acts as a pain killer. Trade Names : More...

Salsalate Salsalate is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for pain and inflammation due to arthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Sulindac Sulindac is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for pain, tenderness, swelling, stiffness caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis.

Tolmetin Tolmetin is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis or juvenile arthritis.

Triamcinolone Triamcinolone is a corticosteroid, prescribed for arthritis, skin, blood, kidney, eye, thyroid and intestinal disorders, severe allergies and asthma. Trade Names : More...

Triamcinolone Hexacetonide Triamcinolone Hexacetonide is an anti-inflammatory (steroidal), prescribed as adjunctive therapy for acute gouty arthritis, acute and subacute bursitis, acute nonspecific tenosynovitis, epicondylitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and synovitis of osteoarthritis.