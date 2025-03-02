India`s AI Revolution: Healthcare Sector Takes the Lead

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare is projected to contribute $25-30 Villion to India’s GDP by 2025, enhancing accessibility, diagnostics, and treatment outcomes

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare is projected to contribute $25-30 Villion to India’s GDP by 2025, enhancing accessibility, diagnostics, and treatment outcomes, according to a report by Deloitte. Government-backed initiatives like the IndiaAI Mission and the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, are setting the stage for a digitally empowered healthcare ecosystem, ensuring responsible AI integration and enhanced data security, it noted. As per the report – “Digital Healthcare- Top 10 Myths Debunked Digital Health & AI”, AI adoption in healthcare has surged past 40 per cent, surpassing sectors such as FMCG (30 per cent) and manufacturing (25 per cent). Deloitte India Life Sciences and Health Care Industry Leader Joydeep Ghosh noted that India’s digital healthcare ecosystem is rapidly advancing, with AI-powered diagnostics, MedTech innovations and digital health records transforming patient care.Source-Medindia