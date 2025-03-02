About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

India's AI Revolution: Healthcare Sector Takes the Lead

by Colleen Fleiss on Mar 2 2025 11:58 PM

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare is projected to contribute $25-30 Villion to India’s GDP by 2025, enhancing accessibility, diagnostics, and treatment outcomes

India`s AI Revolution: Healthcare Sector Takes the Lead
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare is projected to contribute $25-30 Villion to India’s GDP by 2025, enhancing accessibility, diagnostics, and treatment outcomes, according to a report by Deloitte. Government-backed initiatives like the IndiaAI Mission and the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, are setting the stage for a digitally empowered healthcare ecosystem, ensuring responsible AI integration and enhanced data security, it noted. As per the report – “Digital Healthcare- Top 10 Myths Debunked Digital Health & AI”, AI adoption in healthcare has surged past 40 per cent, surpassing sectors such as FMCG (30 per cent) and manufacturing (25 per cent). Deloitte India Life Sciences and Health Care Industry Leader Joydeep Ghosh noted that India’s digital healthcare ecosystem is rapidly advancing, with AI-powered diagnostics, MedTech innovations and digital health records transforming patient care.
Source-Medindia
The Impact of Artificial Intelligence(AI) on Modern Dentistry
The Impact of Artificial Intelligence(AI) on Modern Dentistry
Explore how artificial intelligence revolutionizes diagnostics, treatment planning, patient care, and various dental specialties, offering unprecedented accuracy and efficiency in dental practices.
Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence
Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence
Artificial intelligence (AI) or machine intelligence refers to the intelligence displayed by computers or robots in contrast to the natural intelligence exhibited by humans. It is considered one of the major advancements of the 4th industrial ...
Could Artificial Intelligence Prevent Stillbirths?
Could Artificial Intelligence Prevent Stillbirths?
AI-driven monitoring detects early risks, helping doctors prevent stillbirths by analyzing fetal health patterns and ensuring timely medical intervention.

Recommended Readings
Latest News on IT in Healthcare
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional