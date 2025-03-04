Hallucinogen Users in Emergency Care at Greater Risk of Dying Within Five Years

People seeking emergency care for hallucinogen use are 2.6 times more likely to die within five years than the general population.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Mortality risk among people receiving acute hospital care for hallucinogen use compared with the general population



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Ketamine, primarily FDA-approved as an anesthetic, is most commonly used in veterinary medicine. While it's a legitimate drug for sedation, it's also abused for its hallucinogenic effects! #medindia #ketamine #hallucinogen’

Ketamine, primarily FDA-approved as an anesthetic, is most commonly used in veterinary medicine. While it's a legitimate drug for sedation, it's also abused for its hallucinogenic effects! #medindia #ketamine #hallucinogen’

Advertisement

Risks of Hallucinogens Outside Clinical Trials

Advertisement

Increased Risk of Death for Hallucinogen Users

Advertisement

Socioeconomic and Demographic Factors in Hallucinogen Use

Mortality risk among people receiving acute hospital care for hallucinogen use compared with the general population - (https://www.cmaj.ca/content/197/8/E204)