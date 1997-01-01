Drugs for Urinary Tract Infection

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Urinary Tract Infection. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Urinary Tract Infection

Amikacin Amikacin is an aminoglycoside antibiotic, prescribed for serious bacterial infections. It inhibits the production of bacterial proteins, which causes bacterial cell death. Trade Names : More...

Amoxicillin and Clavulanate Potassium Amoxicillin and Clavulanate Potassium contains semisynthetic antibiotic amoxicillin and β-lactamase inhibitor, prescribed for lower respiratory infections, otitis media, sinusitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin Structure infections.

Amoxicillin and Clavulanic acid Amoxicillin and Clavulanic acid is a combination of β-lactam antibiotic, and a β-lactamase inhibitor (potassium clavulanate) prescribed to treat infections of the ears, lungs, sinus, skin, and urinary tract. This results in an increased spectrum of action and restored efficacy against amoxicillin-resistant bacteria that produce β-lactamase.

Ampicillin Ampicillin is beta-lactam antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as UTI, meningitis, gonorrhea, pneumonia, bronchitis, ear, lung, skin and respiratory tract infections. Trade Names : More...

Carbenicillin Carbenicillin is a penicillin antibiotic, prescribed for certain bacterial infections. Trade Names :

Cefadroxil Cefadroxil is broad-spectrum antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as urinary tract infection, skin and soft- tissue, pharynx (throat) and tonsils (tonsillitis). Cefadroxil fights against the bacteria present in the body. Trade Names : More...

Cefditoren Cefditoren is a third-generation cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for certain bacterial infections. Trade Names :

Cefepime Cefepime is cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for certain bacterial infections. It kills sensitive bacteria. Trade Names : More...

Cefixime Cefixime is an oral cephalosporin (third generation) antibiotic, prescribed for gonorrhea, tonsilitis and pharyngitis. Trade Names : More...

Cefoxitin Cefoxitin is a broad-spectrum cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for serious infections such as respiratory tract infection, urinary tract infection, septicemia, and others.

Ceftazidime Ceftazidime is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections. It works by killing sensitive bacteria. Trade Names : More...

Ceftibuten Ceftibuten is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections. The medication fights against the bacteria present in the body. Trade Names :

Cefuroxime axetil Cefuroxime axetil is a semi synthetic cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for different types of infections such as lung, ear, throat, urinary tract and skin. Trade Names :

Cephaloridine Cephaloridine, administered parenterally was used for bacterial infections , like lower respiratory tract, skin and urinary tract infections (before 1970s). It is no longer available for therapeutic use. Cephaloridine acts like other cephalosporin and penicillin antibiotics by interfering with the final step of bacterial cell wall synthesis. As a result the cell wall weakens and cell lysis occurs. Cephaloridine is more commonly used in veterinary practice to treat mild to severe bacterial infections caused by penicillin resistant and penicillin sensitive bacterial species. Trade Names :

Cephradine Cephradine is a first generation cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as pneumonia, ear, urinary tract and skin infections.

Cloxacillin Staphylococci. Penicillinase breaks down penicillin and results in resistance to the drug. Cloxacillin is used for to the treatment of several infections that may include endocarditis (infection of the inner layer of the heart), pneumonia (infection of the lung) and other respiratory tract infections, bone and joint infections, sepsis (blood infection), skin and soft tissue infections and urinary tract infection . Like other penicillins, it prevents the synthesis of the bacterial wall, resulting in its death. It is effective against bacteria that produce an enzyme called penicillinase like penicillinase-producing. Penicillinase breaks down penicillin and results in resistance to the drug. Trade Names : More...

Cranberry Cranberry is a herbal product, prescribed for urinary tract infection. Cranberry can aid in the prevention of cancer and heart diseases.

Cycloserine Cycloserine is an antibiotic, prescribed for tuberculosis (TB). It is also used to treat certain urinary tract infections. Trade Names : More...

Dicloxacillin Dicloxacillin is penicillin-like antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as pneumonia, infections of the ear, urinary tract, bone and skin. Trade Names : More...

Doxycycline Doxycycline is broad-spectrum antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as pneumonia and other respiratory tract infections, Lymes disease, infections of skin, genital, and urinary systems and anthrax. Trade Names : More...

Flavoxate Flavoxate is an anticholinergic, prescribed for painful, frequent, or night time urination and urgency. It relaxes the muscles in urinary tract and urinary bladder. Trade Names : More...

Fosfomycin Fosfomycin is an antibiotic prescribed for the treatment of urinary tract infections caused by bacteria. Fosfomycin acts by killing the bacteria.

Gatifloxacin Gatifloxacin is an antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as conjunctivitis, sinusitis, skin and skin structure infections, cystitis. It kills the bacteria that cause infection. Trade Names : More...

Methenamine Methenamine is a urinary antiseptic, prescribed for urinary tract infections. Trade Names :

Methenamine Hippurate Methenamine Hippurate is a urinary antiseptic, prescribed for urinary tract infections.

Nalidixic Acid Nalidixic Acid is an antibiotic, prescribed for urinary tract infections. Trade Names : More...

Nitrofurantoin Nitrofurantoin is an antibiotic, prescribed for urinary tract infections. Trade Names : More...

Norfloxacin Norfloxacin is a synthetic chemotherapeutic agent, prescribed for urinary tract infections and eye infections. Trade Names : More...

Oxacillin Injection Oxacillin Injection is a penicillin antibiotic, prescribed for certain bacterial infection.

Pazufloxacin Pazufloxacin is prescribed to treat urinary tract infections and respiratory tract infections such as lung abscess and pneumonia . It is also recommended for several abdominal infections such as peritonitis liver abscess, gallbladder infection and uterine infection in women called endometritis. Also, it is used in the treatment of secondary infections following injuries, burns and post-operative wounds. Pazufloxacin has a broad spectrum of action against various bacteria that include gram positive, gram negative, some drug resistant as well as anaerobic bacteria. Trade Names :

Pefloxacin Pefloxacin is a fluoroquinolone antibiotic, prescribed for the treatment of uncomplicated gonococcal urethritis in males and for gram-negative bacterial infections in gastrointestinal system and genitourinary tract. Trade Names : More...

Penicillin v Potassium Penicillin v Potassium is an antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections.

Procaine- Penicillin Procaine- Penicillin is an antibiotic, prescribed for many bacterial infections.

Roxithromycin Roxithromycin is a semi-synthetic macrolide antibiotic, prescribed for respiratory tract, urinary and soft tissue infections. Trade Names : More...

Sulfadimidine Sulfadimidine is prescribed to treat urinary tract infections prostatitis (infection of the prostate gland) and respiratory tract infections caused by bacteria. It is capable of inhibiting the growth or reproduction of bacteria but not killing the bacteria. It blocks the synthesis of bacterial dihydrofolic acid and therefore inhibits the growth of bacteria. Trade Names :

Sultamicillin Sultamicillin is an antibiotic combination, prescribed for urinary tract infection, otitis media, and gonorrhea. Trade Names :

Tetracycline Tetracycline is an antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections. Trade Names : More...

Ticarcillin Ticarcillin is a penicillin antibiotic, prescribed for infections caused by certain bacteria. It blocks the growth of the bacteria's cell wall, resulting in the death of the bacteria. Trade Names :