Drugs for Urinary Tract Infection

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Urinary Tract Infection. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Urinary Tract Infection

Amoxicillin and Clavulanate Potassium

Amoxicillin and Clavulanate Potassium contains semisynthetic antibiotic amoxicillin and β-lactamase inhibitor, prescribed for lower respiratory infections, otitis media, sinusitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin Structure infections.

Amoxicillin and Clavulanic acid

Amoxicillin and Clavulanic acid is a combination of β-lactam antibiotic, and a β-lactamase inhibitor (potassium clavulanate) prescribed to treat infections of the ears, lungs, sinus, skin, and urinary tract. This results in an increased spectrum of action and restored efficacy against amoxicillin-resistant bacteria that produce β-lactamase.

Cefoxitin

Cefoxitin is a broad-spectrum cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for serious infections such as respiratory tract infection, urinary tract infection, septicemia, and others.

Ceftizoxime

Ceftizoxime is active against a wide range of gram-positive and gram-negative organisms and is used in the treatment of lower respiratory tract infections, gonorrhea, pelvic inflammatory disease that also has appropriate antichlamydial coverage, intra abdominal infections, septicemia, skin infections, bone and joint infections, and in infections that are resistant to other cephalosporins, aminoglycosides, or penicillins. Ceftizoxime belongs to the third generation cephalosporin antibiotic class. It is resistant to a board spectrum of beta-lactamases. It acts by interfering with the last step (cross-linking of peptidoglycans) of cell wall synthesis in bacteria. This leads to a reduction of cell wall stability and leads to cell lysis. Ceftizoxime sodium is the sodium salt form of ceftizoxime.
Trade Names :
Cefizox (250mg) | Cefizox (500mg) | Cefizox (1000mg)

Cephaloridine

Cephaloridine, administered parenterally was used for bacterial infections, like lower respiratory tract, skin and urinary tract infections (before 1970s). It is no longer available for therapeutic use. Cephaloridine acts like other cephalosporin and penicillin antibiotics by interfering with the final step of bacterial cell wall synthesis. As a result the cell wall weakens and cell lysis occurs. Cephaloridine is more commonly used in veterinary practice to treat mild to severe bacterial infections caused by penicillin resistant and penicillin sensitive bacterial species.
Trade Names :
Ceporan (500mg) | Ceporan (1000mg)

Cephradine

Cephradine is a first generation cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as pneumonia, ear, urinary tract and skin infections.

Cloxacillin

Cloxacillin is used for to the treatment of several infections that may include endocarditis (infection of the inner layer of the heart), pneumonia (infection of the lung) and other respiratory tract infections, bone and joint infections, sepsis (blood infection), skin and soft tissue infections and urinary tract infection. Like other penicillins, it prevents the synthesis of the bacterial wall, resulting in its death. It is effective against bacteria that produce an enzyme called penicillinase like penicillinase-producing Staphylococci. Penicillinase breaks down penicillin and results in resistance to the drug.
Trade Names :
Cefolac-XL (100mg/500mg) | Cefolac-XL (200mg/500mg) | Novaclox (500mg/500mg) | Amclo (250mg/250mg) | Betaclox (250mg/250mg) | Blumox Plus (250mg/250mg) | Numox (125mg/250mg) | Numox (250mg/250mg) | Numox (125mg/125mg) | Numox (500mg/500mg)
More...

Cranberry

Cranberry is a herbal product, prescribed for urinary tract infection. Cranberry can aid in the prevention of cancer and heart diseases.

Fosfomycin

Fosfomycin is an antibiotic prescribed for the treatment of urinary tract infections caused by bacteria. Fosfomycin acts by killing the bacteria.

Methenamine Hippurate

Methenamine Hippurate is a urinary antiseptic, prescribed for urinary tract infections.

Oxacillin Injection

Oxacillin Injection is a penicillin antibiotic, prescribed for certain bacterial infection.

Pazufloxacin

Pazufloxacin is prescribed to treat urinary tract infections and respiratory tract infections such as lung abscess and pneumonia. It is also recommended for several abdominal infections such as peritonitis, liver abscess, gallbladder infection and uterine infection in women called endometritis. Also, it is used in the treatment of secondary infections following injuries, burns and post-operative wounds. Pazufloxacin has a broad spectrum of action against various bacteria that include gram positive, gram negative, some drug resistant as well as anaerobic bacteria.
Trade Names :
Pazibid (500mg/100mL) | Pazumac (400mg) | Pazumac (500mg) | Pruflox (600mg) | Prutis (600mg) | Prutop (600mg) | Puribact (600mg) | Superquin (600mg)

Penicillin v Potassium

Penicillin v Potassium is an antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections.

Procaine- Penicillin

Procaine- Penicillin is an antibiotic, prescribed for many bacterial infections.

Sulfadimidine

Sulfadimidine is prescribed to treat urinary tract infections, prostatitis (infection of the prostate gland) and respiratory tract infections caused by bacteria. It is capable of inhibiting the growth or reproduction of bacteria but not killing the bacteria. It blocks the synthesis of bacterial dihydrofolic acid and therefore inhibits the growth of bacteria.
Trade Names :
Sulphadimidine (500mg) (Acichem Labs) | Sulphadimidine (500mg) (Cyper India) | Sulphadimidine (500mg) (Unicure India) | BL Sulpha Three (167+167+167) | Tri Sulpha (Vaginal) (Cream)

Ticarcillin

Ticarcillin is a penicillin antibiotic, prescribed for infections caused by certain bacteria. It blocks the growth of the bacteria's cell wall, resulting in the death of the bacteria.
Trade Names :
Timentin

Trimethoprim

Trimethoprim is prescribed to treat bacterial infections, mainly uncomplicated urinary tract infections. It blocks the synthesis of tetrahydrofolate, the active form of folic acid, and therefore inhibits the growth of bacteria. Since it is an antibacterial, trimethoprim is ineffective and should not be used to treat viral infections such as common cold or flu.Trimethoprim is also used to treat middle ear infections or otitis media. It is used along with sulfamethoxazole or sulfadiazine for the treatment of several other bacterial infections.
Trade Names :
Aubril (410mg/90mg) | Aubril (205mg/45mg/5mL) | Antrima (800mg/160mg) | Antrima (200mg/40mg/5mL) | Bactrim (400mg/80mg) | Bactrim (100mg/20mg) | Bactrim (200mg/40mg/5mL) | Bactrim (200mg/40mg/5mL) | Bactrim-DS (800mg/160mg) | Moly KID Tablet (200mg/40mg)
More...
Urinary Tract Infection

Urinary tract infection (UTI) is a bacterial infection which can happen anywhere along the urinary tract.
General Info About Urinary Tract Infection - What are the Causes of Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)? - What are the Symptoms of Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)? - How can we Diagnose Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)? - How can Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) be Treated? - Frequently Asked Questions about Urinary Tract Infection - Glossary - Reference -


