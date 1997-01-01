medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drugs
  3. Medical Condition

Drugs for Women and Cancer

Email bookmark
Font : A-A+

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Women and Cancer. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Women and Cancer

Anastrozole

Anastrozole is a non-steroidal inhibitor used with other treatments, such as surgery or radiation, to treat early breast cancer in women who have experienced menopause. Anastrozole is also used in women, who have experienced menopause, as a first treatment of breast cancer that has spread within the breast or to other areas of the body. It is also used to treat breast cancer in women whose breast cancer has worsened after taking tamoxifen (Nolvadex).
Trade Names :
Armotraz | PMBC | Altraz | Anabrez | Redest | Altrol | Femistra (1 mg) | Anatero (1 mg) | Femitraz (1 mg) | Armilon (1 mg)
More...

Bevacizumab

Bevacizumab is used to treat certain types of advanced lung cancer. It is also used to treat certain types of brain, breast, kidney, colon, or rectal cancer along with other cancer medicines.

Dactinomycin

Dactinomycin is a cytotoxic chemotherapy, prescribed for Wilm's tumor, Ewing’s sarcoma and testicular cancer. Dactinomycin slows the growth and spread of cancer cells in the body.
Trade Names :
Cosmegen | Dacmozen | Dactino | Dactinoget

Docetaxel

Docetaxel is an anti-cancer agent, mainly used for the treatment of breast, ovarian, gastric cancer, head and neck cancer, prostate cancer and non-small cell lung cancer either alone or with other medications. It belongs to taxane group. It stops the growth and spread of cancer cells.
Trade Names :
Docespera | Docemax 20 mg | Docemax 80 mg | Docemax 120 mg | Docecad (20mg/0.5mL) | Docecad (80mg/2mL) | Docecad (120mg/3mL) | Docetere (20mg/0.5mL) | Docetere (80mh/2mL) | Docetere (120mg/3mL)
More...

Exemestane

Exemestane is an aromatase inhibitor, prescribed for advanced breast cancer in postmenopausal women who are no longer responsive to anti-estrogen therapy.
Trade Names :
X -Cel FC | Aromasin | Xtane | Exeget

Fluoxymesterone

Fluoxymesterone is an androgenic hormone, prescribed for male hypogonadism, delayed puberty in males and for breast cancer treatment in women.

Ixabepilone

Ixabepilone is prescribed for breast cancer either alone or in combination with capecitabine. It is a microtubule inhibitor. It kills cancer cells.

Megestrol

Megestrol is a progesterone derivative, prescribed for breast cancer, uterine cancer, loss of appetite, physical wasting, or unexplained significant weight loss in patients with diagnosis of acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS).
Trade Names :
Endace (160 mg) | Endace -40

Thiotepa

Thiotepa is a chemotherapy agent, prescribed for ovary or breast cancer.
Trade Names :
Tespamin

Topotecan

Topotecan is a topoisomerase type I inhibitor, prescribed for ovarian or lung cancer that do not respond well to other types of cancer treatment. It kills the cancer cells in ovary and lungs.
Trade Names :
Topotel | Cantop | Topotel (4 mg) | Cantop (2.5mg)

Trastuzumab

Trastuzumab is a monoclonal antibody, prescribed for breast cancer either alone or in combination with other medications. It kills cancer cells.
Trade Names :
Herceptin [vial]

Vinblastine

Vinblastine is an anti-microtubule agent, prescribed for Hodgkin's lymphoma, lung cancer, breast cancer, head and neck cancer, and testicular cancer.
Trade Names :
Vblastin | Cytoblastin
Cancer in Women

Cancer in Women

Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.
About Women and Cancer - What is Cancer? - Causes - Warning Signals - Types - Breast Cancer  - Cervix, Uterus and Ovary Cancer - Screening for Cancer - Treatment - Side Effects - Prevention - Role of food in fighting Cancer  - Cancer Research - FAQs - Video - Glossary -


Related Links

Show More Related Topics

Drugs A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Drugs Search

Pharma Links

Drug Database / All About Drugs

Drug Information
Drug Toxicity
Drug Price List
Drugs - Side Effects
How To Take Drugs
Drugs by Medical Conditions
Therapeutic Classification of Drugs
ICD Codes for Drugs
Drugs by Specialty
Health Conditions Due to Drugs
Drug Interaction with Foods

FDA Drug Informations

FDA Approved Drugs
FDA Drug Safety Labeling Changes
FDA Drug Recalls

Pharma General Information

Pharmaceutical Councils
Pharmaceutical Journals
Pharmaceutical Organisations
Major Associations
Pharmaceutical Company Addresses
Pharmaceutical Consultants
Pharmaceutical Analytical_laboratories
Pharmaceutical, Drug ,Chemist Association - India
Pharma Colleges
Drug Information and Price List Widget
Indian Drug Manufacturers

E-pharma updates

R&D In Pharmaceutical Industries
Drug Price In India
Drugs & Cosmetic Act, 1940
Exim Statistics
Drug Policy
Prescription Drug Price list
Indian Pharmaceutical Industries
Adverse Drug Reaction

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.