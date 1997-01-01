Drugs for Women and Cancer

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Women and Cancer. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Women and Cancer

Amifostine Amifostine is a cytoprotective agent, prescribed for preventing kidney damage due to chemotherapy and reducing the mouth dryness due to radiation therapy. Trade Names :

Anastrozole Anastrozole is a non-steroidal inhibitor used with other treatments, such as surgery or radiation, to treat early breast cancer in women who have experienced menopause. Anastrozole is also used in women, who have experienced menopause, as a first treatment of breast cancer that has spread within the breast or to other areas of the body. It is also used to treat breast cancer in women whose breast cancer has worsened after taking tamoxifen (Nolvadex). Trade Names : More...

Bevacizumab Bevacizumab is used to treat certain types of advanced lung cancer. It is also used to treat certain types of brain, breast, kidney, colon, or rectal cancer along with other cancer medicines.

Capecitabine Capecitabine is an antimetabolite, prescribed for breast cancer and colorectal cancer. It prevents the growth of cancer cells. Trade Names : More...

Carboplatin Carboplatin is prescribed for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It contains platinum; stops the growth of cancer cells. Trade Names : More...

Cisplatin Cisplatin is a platinum-based chemotherapy agent, prescribed for ovarian cancer, bladder cancer and metastatic testicular tumors either alone or with other medications. Trade Names : More...

Cyclophosphamide Cyclophosphamide is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for many types of cancers like lymphatic cancer, cancer of white blood cells and plasma cells, etc,. It slows or stops the growth of cancer cells in your body. Trade Names : More...

Dactinomycin Dactinomycin is a cytotoxic chemotherapy, prescribed for Wilm's tumor, Ewing’s sarcoma and testicular cancer. Dactinomycin slows the growth and spread of cancer cells in the body. Trade Names :

Docetaxel Docetaxel is an anti-cancer agent, mainly used for the treatment of breast, ovarian, gastric cancer, head and neck cancer, prostate cancer and non-small cell lung cancer either alone or with other medications. It belongs to taxane group. It stops the growth and spread of cancer cells. Trade Names : More...

Doxorubicin Doxorubicin is a cytotoxic anthracycline antibiotic, prescribed for treating various types of cancer. Trade Names : More...

Etoposide Etoposide is an anti-cancer agent, prescribed for lung cancer and testicular cancer. Trade Names : More...

Exemestane Exemestane is an aromatase inhibitor, prescribed for advanced breast cancer in postmenopausal women who are no longer responsive to anti-estrogen therapy. Trade Names :

Fluoxymesterone Fluoxymesterone is an androgenic hormone, prescribed for male hypogonadism, delayed puberty in males and for breast cancer treatment in women.

Ifosfamide Ifosfamide is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for certain types of cancer (breast cancer, lymph cancer, lung cancer) in combination with other medicines. Trade Names : More...

Ixabepilone Ixabepilone is prescribed for breast cancer either alone or in combination with capecitabine. It is a microtubule inhibitor. It kills cancer cells.

Letrozole Letrozole is an aromatase inhibitor, prescribed for breast cancer either alone or in combination with other medications. It kills cancer cells. Trade Names : More...

Medroxyprogesterone Medroxyprogesterone is a progestin hormone, prescribed for menstrual problems, breast cancer and prevention of pregnancy. Trade Names : More...

Megestrol Megestrol is a progesterone derivative, prescribed for breast cancer, uterine cancer, loss of appetite, physical wasting, or unexplained significant weight loss in patients with diagnosis of acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS). Trade Names :

Melphalan Melphalan is a chemotherapy agent, prescribed for multiple myeloma, melanoma, and ovarian carcinoma. Trade Names : More...

Methotrexate Methotrexate is an antimetabolite, curative in choriocarcinoma (cancer of the tissue that normally would develop into placenta). It is also used in other cancers like blood, breast and lung cancers. It is also used to suppress immunity in conditions such as psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis. Trade Names : More...

Paclitaxel Paclitaxel is a chemotherapy agent, prescribed for ovarian and breast cancer. Trade Names : More...

Tamoxifen Tamoxifen is an antiestrogen, prescribed for breast cancer. It is also used for infertility, gynecomastia, ductal carcinoma either alone or with other medications. Trade Names : More...

Thiotepa Thiotepa is a chemotherapy agent, prescribed for ovary or breast cancer. Trade Names :

Topotecan Topotecan is a topoisomerase type I inhibitor, prescribed for ovarian or lung cancer that do not respond well to other types of cancer treatment. It kills the cancer cells in ovary and lungs. Trade Names :

Trastuzumab Trastuzumab is a monoclonal antibody, prescribed for breast cancer either alone or in combination with other medications. It kills cancer cells. Trade Names :