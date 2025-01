Cold Symptoms Keeping You Awake? Here’s Why and How to Fix It

Struggling with a cold at night? Elevated inflammation, lower cortisol levels, and mucus buildup when lying down make symptoms worse.

Highlights: The common cold or viral rhinitis is a mild, self-limiting infection of the upper respiratory tract

Cortisol levels drop during the night worsening the cold symptoms

A humidifier adds moisture to the air, which can help keep your nasal passages from drying out

Common cold - how to treat at home



Role of the Body’s Internal Clock: The Circadian Rhythm

Why Cortisol Levels Matter

Post-Nasal Drip and the Effect of Lying Down

Increased Awareness of Cold Symptoms at Night

How to Manage Cold Symptoms at Night

Sleep with your head elevated: Propping your head with extra pillows can help prevent mucus from pooling in the back of your throat, reducing irritation and coughing. This position allows your sinuses to drain more easily. Use a humidifier: Dry air can worsen congestion, especially when you’re breathing it in all night. A humidifier adds moisture to the air, which can help keep your nasal passages from drying out.

Just be sure to clean your humidifier regularly to avoid mold or bacteria buildup. Stay hydrated: Drinking plenty of fluids during the day and before bed can help thin mucus, making it easier to clear your throat and nasal passages. Avoid caffeinated or alcoholic beverages, as they can lead to dehydration. Take anti-inflammatory medications: Over-the-counter medications like acetaminophen or ibuprofen can help reduce inflammation and alleviate pressure in your sinuses, providing some relief from pain or discomfort. Take a steamy shower: If you’re struggling to breathe or falling asleep, consider taking a warm, steamy shower before bed. The steam helps loosen mucus, which can make it easier to breathe and reduce coughing. The warmth can also be soothing, helping you relax. Consult a doctor if symptoms worsen: If you are feeling better but suddenly experience a worsening of symptoms, or if your cold is making it impossible to rest, it may be time to talk to your doctor. This could be a sign of a secondary infection or another underlying issue.

Theis one of the most widespread and easily recognizable illnesses, affecting millions of people worldwide every year. It is a).Although generally not serious colds can cause uncomfortable symptoms that disrupt daily life. The symptoms include aThere are a few reasons why cold symptoms may feel more intense at night and understanding these can help you manage your symptoms better.The human body has a natural 24-hour cycle known as the circadian rhythm that regulates the sleep-wake cycle, energy levels and immune function . When a person catches a cold, theThe heightened immune activity during the night. Increased inflammation, especially congestion, sore throat andpressure. Cortisol is a hormone which the body produces in response to stress , but it also plays a keyDuring the daytime, the cortisol levels. Cortisol levels. The drop in cortisol levels increases inflammation which makes sleeping uncomfortable and difficult.During the common cold, the body produces. This can lead toDuring the daytime when a person is standing or sitting upright,. But when a personand the mucus has a harder time draining properly.This can make it more difficult to breathe, increase throat irritation and trigger coughing fits all of which can disrupt sleep.Most people are busy during the day with work, family, and other activities that distract them from how they feel. As the day ends and they try to sleep, there are fewer distractions, which causes them to focus more on the symptoms.Thethan they did earlier in the day.While it’s not always possible to prevent these nighttime aggravations, there are several things you can do to reduce your discomfort and help yourself get a better night’s sleep:The heightened immune response and increased inflammation, driven by the body’s natural rhythms, explain why cold symptoms often feel more severe at night. Recognizing these physiological factors can help individuals adopt effective strategies to ease discomfort, promote better sleep, and support recovery.Source-Medindia