Cold Symptoms Keeping You Awake? Here’s Why and How to Fix It

- The common cold or viral rhinitis is a mild, self-limiting infection of the upper respiratory tract
- Cortisol levels drop during the night worsening the cold symptoms
- A humidifier adds moisture to the air, which can help keep your nasal passages from drying out
Go to source). Although generally not serious colds can cause uncomfortable symptoms that disrupt daily life. The symptoms include a runny or stuffy nose, sore throat, cough, sneezing, mild fever and body aches.
These symptoms often worsen during nighttime, especially when we try to rest. Why is that? There are a few reasons why cold symptoms may feel more intense at night and understanding these can help you manage your symptoms better.
Role of the Body’s Internal Clock: The Circadian RhythmThe human body has a natural 24-hour cycle known as the circadian rhythm that regulates the sleep-wake cycle, energy levels and immune function. When a person catches a cold, the immune system becomes highly active to evade the virus and the circadian rhythm intensifies this response at night.
The heightened immune activity during the night increases inflammation in the body. Increased inflammation worsens the cold symptoms, especially congestion, sore throat and
Why Cortisol Levels MatterCortisol is a hormone which the body produces in response to stress, but it also plays a key role in controlling inflammation and supporting the immune system.
During the daytime, the cortisol levels naturally increase which helps to keep inflammation in check. Cortisol levels drop during the night worsening the cold symptoms. The drop in cortisol levels increases inflammation which makes sleeping uncomfortable and difficult.
Post-Nasal Drip and the Effect of Lying DownDuring the common cold, the body produces extra mucus to help flush out the virus. This can lead to post-nasal drip, where mucus drips down at the back of the throat.
During the daytime when a person is standing or sitting upright, gravity helps this mucus drain down and out. But when a person lies down to sleep gravity no longer helps and the mucus has a harder time draining properly.
This can make it more difficult to breathe, increase throat irritation and trigger coughing fits all of which can disrupt sleep.
Increased Awareness of Cold Symptoms at NightMost people are busy during the day with work, family, and other activities that distract them from how they feel. As the day ends and they try to sleep, there are fewer distractions, which causes them to focus more on the symptoms.
The increased awareness can magnify how bad the symptoms are and make the cold symptoms seem worse than they did earlier in the day.
How to Manage Cold Symptoms at NightWhile it’s not always possible to prevent these nighttime aggravations, there are several things you can do to reduce your discomfort and help yourself get a better night’s sleep:
- Sleep with your head elevated: Propping your head with extra pillows can help prevent mucus from pooling in the back of your throat, reducing irritation and coughing. This position allows your sinuses to drain more easily.
- Use a humidifier: Dry air can worsen congestion, especially when you’re breathing it in all night. A humidifier adds moisture to the air, which can help keep your nasal passages from drying out.
Just be sure to clean your humidifier regularly to avoid mold or bacteria buildup.
- Stay hydrated: Drinking plenty of fluids during the day and before bed can help thin mucus, making it easier to clear your throat and nasal passages. Avoid caffeinated or alcoholic beverages, as they can lead to dehydration.
- Take anti-inflammatory medications: Over-the-counter medications like acetaminophen or ibuprofen can help reduce inflammation and alleviate pressure in your sinuses, providing some relief from pain or discomfort.
- Take a steamy shower: If you’re struggling to breathe or falling asleep, consider taking a warm, steamy shower before bed. The steam helps loosen mucus, which can make it easier to breathe and reduce coughing. The warmth can also be soothing, helping you relax.
- Consult a doctor if symptoms worsen: If you are feeling better but suddenly experience a worsening of symptoms, or if your cold is making it impossible to rest, it may be time to talk to your doctor. This could be a sign of a secondary infection or another underlying issue.
