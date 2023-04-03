India is Suffering from Cold and Cough: Here's Why

It seems like everyone and their mothers have been under the weather lately. India seems to be witnessing a bad bout of influenza. Patients are reporting high-grade fever and persistent cough, which last for about two weeks.



According to reports from several cities, particularly the national capital, the flu is aggressive and long-lasting causing severe congestion.



The Reason Behind Flu Season Recently

Symptoms to Look out For

Experts say that the culprit behind this horrible flu season is the H3N2 variant of the Influenza A virus. Recent data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) suggests that H3N2 has been widely circulated for the last two to three months.With the way the virus behaves, it might be helpful to look out for certain symptoms like a high-grade fever for two-three days, body ache and headache, throat irritation, and a majorly persistent cough lasting for two weeks.