How Circadian Rhythm Affects Mental Health?

Highlights: Circadian rhythm disruptions are linked to sleep issues and poor mental health

Adolescents and young adults are particularly vulnerable due to disrupted sleep patterns and modern lifestyle habits

Addressing both sleep and circadian rhythms through light exposure, medication timing, and daily routines could offer new treatment avenues for mental health

circadian rhythm

The sleep-circadian interface: A window into mental disorders



The Intertwined Threads of Sleep and Mental Health

Did You Know?

Disrupted circadian rhythm-related sleep disorder is relatively common in adolescents and young adults, with a prevalence of 7%–16%, with 10% of individuals diagnosed with chronic insomnia disorder in sleep clinics

Insights on Sleep Deprivation & Poor Mental Health Among Adolescents

Beyond Sleep: Addressing the Circadian Rhythm

A New Dawn: Integrating Circadian Rhythm into Treatment Strategies

sleep quality

Timing medication intake: Aligning medication schedules with an individual's internal clock for optimal effectiveness.

Aligning medication schedules with an individual's internal clock for optimal effectiveness. Optimizing light exposure: Maximizing exposure to natural daylight during the day and minimizing blue light exposure in the evenings.

Maximizing exposure to natural daylight during the day and minimizing blue light exposure in the evenings. Promoting daytime activities: Engaging in regular physical activity and structured routines during the day to reinforce the body's natural sleep-wake cycle.

