Strategies to Support Neurodivergent Workers in the Workplace

Written by Swethapriya Sampath
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Navapriya S BDS on Jan 17 2025 12:37 PM

Neurodivergent employees face job fears and hiring bias. Support through advocacy, clear communication, and inclusive practices fosters a productive, welcoming workplace.

Highlights:
  • Neurodivergent employees often face bias and stress due to sensory overload and fear of job loss
  • Skills like creativity and visual thinking are often overlooked, causing stress
  • Employers can help by providing clear instructions, and advocates, and creating an inclusive, supportive work environment
Neurodivergent is a medical condition where a person’s brain develops or works differently than a normal brain (neurotypical). People with neurodivergent are diagnosed with disorders like autism, dyslexia, dysgraphia, dyspraxia, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (1 Trusted Source
Managing Neurodiversity in Workplaces: A Review and Future Research Agenda for Sustainable Human Resource Management

Go to source).

Neurodivergent Workers: Job Fears and Hiring Bias

One in three neurodivergent employees fear losing their jobs if they disclose their condition to their employer and about 75% feel that the hiring process is biased thinking that they are rejected because of their condition or hired due to inclusivity quotas.

To overcome these situations, around 91% of neurodivergent workers hide their symptoms to portray themselves as a normal person. This eventually leads to burnout.

According to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), people with neurodivergent conditions and other disabilities must be provided with flexible work schedules, assistive technology, or adjustments to their work environment. However, biases are present.


Challenges of Workspaces for Neurodivergent Employees

Neurodivergent people can face some challenges while they are doing work. For example, workplaces with connected desks rather than a private workspace can negatively affect individuals, especially those who may be sensitive to sensory stimuli.

Constant activity, lack of personal space, and noise in such environments can lead to sensory overload. Social dynamics and lack of support can worsen these conditions leading to burnout.

However, 82% of neurodivergent workers believe that they have abilities like giving attention to detail, visual thinking, memory, and creativity.

But, when these strengths get unrecognized or misunderstood, it can lead to a lack of motivation and security, leading to stress and anxiety.


How to Support Neurodivergent Workers Effectively

To support a neurodivergent worker, here are the four ways:
  1. Neurodivergent people spend more energy communicating and advocating for themselves. This can be exhausting. So an employer can assign an advocate for them to handle situations on their behalf.
  2. Neurodivergent people can have difficulty in explaining their skills. So using a portfolio-based recruitment and evaluation can let the employer know their capabilities.
  3. Giving clear, specific instructions, and work dues can help them to do their best at work. For example, instead of saying "ASAP," it’s better to say, "I need this by three o'clock.” Dividing a task into small manageable steps and providing a quiet space can make it easier for them to focus and be productive.
  4. Having an inclusive environment is very important for neurodivergent people to feel welcomed in the workplace. Neurodiversity training for staff and managers can foster an environment where neurodivergent workers to succeed and be themselves.
Supporting neurodivergent workers through understanding, inclusive practices, and a welcoming environment can improve their job satisfaction and productivity benefiting both employees and employers.

Reference:
  1. Managing Neurodiversity in Workplaces: A Review and Future Research Agenda for Sustainable Human Resource Management - (https://www.mdpi.com/2071-1050/16/15/6594)

Source-Medindia
