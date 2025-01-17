Obesity`s Cancer Connection: Insights and Solutions

Obesity fuels cancer through inflammation, hormones, and gut dysbiosis- discover how lifestyle changes and therapies can turn the tide.

Role of Hormonal and Physical Factors in Obesity-Related Cancers

Prevention Strategies for Obesity-Related Cancers

Links Between Obesity, Gut Microbiota, and Cancer Risk

Obesity and Cancer Prevention

Novel perspectives on the link between obesity and cancer risk: from mechanisms to clinical implications (Shi, X., Jiang, A., Qiu, Z. et al. Novel perspectives on the link between obesity and cancer risk: from mechanisms to clinical implications. Front. Med. 18, 945–968 (2024). https://doi.org/10.1007/s11684-024-1094-2)

Obesity, a complicated and expanding health concern, has been linked to an elevated risk of many malignancies. A comprehensive analysis sheds light on the pathways linking fat to cancer risk and analyzes potential clinical consequences. Inflammation, hormone imbalances, gut microbiome dysregulation, adipokine level changes, and physical and physiological stimulation have all been identified as important pathways by which obesity promotes cancer formation. Obesity is characterized by chronic low-grade inflammation in adipose tissue, as evidenced by increased proinflammatory immune cell infiltration and cytokine production, which contributes to carcinogenesis.Hormonal imbalances, such as high estrogen levels, contribute to the development of obesity-related malignancies, particularly in postmenopausal women. Obesity also leads to dysregulated gut flora, which promotes inflammation and carcinogenesis. Adipose tissue, an active endocrine organ, secretes adipokines such as leptin and adiponectin, which can either promote or prevent cancer growth when their levels fluctuate in obesity. Furthermore, physical stressors such as increased abdominal pressure and interstitial fibrosis raise the risk of obesity-related cancer.Obesity-related cancer prevention techniques are discussed, with a focus on weight management via nutritional treatments, physical activity, bariatric surgery, and medication. Dietary adjustments, such as low-fat, low-carbohydrate, and Mediterranean diets, lower cancer risk by reducing inflammation and oxidative stress. Regular physical activity improves immune function and reduces chronic inflammation, lowering the incidence of obesity-related malignancies. Bariatric surgery has been demonstrated to greatly reduce cancer risk after surgery. Pharmacological therapies, such as weight loss medications and pharmaceuticals that target oncogenic pathways, provide a non-surgical alternative to cancer prevention in obese people.The review emphasizes the need for a better understanding of the pathways that link obesity and cancer in order to design individualized prevention and treatment plans. It raises questions about the different impacts of acquired and genetic obesity on cancer risk, the role of aging in these effects, and the potential vicious cycle of deteriorating obesity, gut microbiota dysbiosis, and cancer promotion. More study is needed to investigate these complicated connections and compare the effects of various intervention measures on the risk of acquiring different forms of obesity-related malignancies.In conclusion, the review comprehensively investigates the link between obesity and cancer, identifying specific processes and prospective therapeutic options. It underlines the necessity of targeting obesity-associated oncogenic pathways in order to prevent cancer development and argues that a comprehensive approach combining lifestyle changes and pharmacological therapies may be the most successful in lowering the incidence of obesity-related cancers. By providing light on the intricate interplay between obesity and cancer, this study helps to design more effective, tailored, and precise intervention options for obese individuals, thereby lowering the burden of obesity-related cancers.Source-Medindia