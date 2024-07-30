About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Link Between Childhood Inflammation and Chronic Fatigue in Neurodivergent Children

by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian on Jul 30 2024 2:35 PM

Link Between Childhood Inflammation and Chronic Fatigue in Neurodivergent Children
A significant connection between neurodivergence and chronic fatigue has been uncovered, with findings showing that increased inflammation in childhood—often due to elevated stress levels—may play a role. This supports earlier evidence suggesting that chronic fatigue can be rooted in inflammatory processes (1 Trusted Source
Childhood neurodivergent traits, inflammation and chronic disabling fatigue in adolescence: a longitudinal case-control study

Go to source).

Need for Enhanced Screening and Support for Neurodivergent Children

“These results show the importance of trans-diagnostic screening for children and the need for better support for neurodivergent children” says Dr Quadt. “Children with neurodivergent traits, diagnosed or not, often experience heightened stress, which is likely one reason for their increased inflammatory levels. Our study indicates that this may be a risk factor for developing chronic disabling fatigue, which dramatically decreases quality of life.”

Quiz on Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Quiz on Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Do you always feel tired despite all your tests coming normal? You could be suffering from chronic fatigue syndrome. Take this quiz to test your knowledge on this ...
While this research emphasizes the higher risk of chronic fatigue among neurodivergent populations, it does not imply that all individuals with chronic fatigue are neurodivergent. The causes and mechanisms of chronic fatigue are multifaceted and intricate, necessitating a comprehensive approach by healthcare providers to identify contributing factors and tailor support and treatment accordingly.

The study's findings advocate for better screening practices and enhanced support systems for neurodivergent children to mitigate the risk of chronic fatigue and improve overall quality of life.

Reference:
  1. Childhood neurodivergent traits, inflammation and chronic disabling fatigue in adolescence: a longitudinal case-control study - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39038862/)


Is Chronic Fatigue Affecting Your Routine? Diet Tips Offer Solution
Is Chronic Fatigue Affecting Your Routine? Diet Tips Offer Solution
Combat tiredness and boost your energy levels naturally by following these nutrition and health tips.
Source-Eurekalert
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome: Shedding Light and Dispelling Myths
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome: Shedding Light and Dispelling Myths
Comprehensive care for Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, fostering understanding, support, and collaboration for patients worldwide.
Lightning Process Could Help Children With Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Lightning Process Could Help Children With Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic fatigue syndrome or myalgic encephalomyelitis is relatively common. LP improves outcomes at 6 and 12 months and which aspects of the LP contribute to its effectiveness.

Recommended Readings
Latest Child Health News
View All
Advertisement