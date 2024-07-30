Link Between Childhood Inflammation and Chronic Fatigue in Neurodivergent Children

A significant connection between neurodivergence and chronic fatigue has been uncovered, with findings showing that increased inflammation in childhood—often due to elevated stress levels—may play a role. This supports earlier evidence suggesting that chronic fatigue can be rooted in inflammatory processes (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Need for Enhanced Screening and Support for Neurodivergent Children“These results show the importance of trans-diagnostic screening for children and the need for better support for neurodivergent children” says Dr Quadt. “Children with neurodivergent traits, diagnosed or not, often experience heightened stress, which is likely one reason for their increased inflammatory levels. Our study indicates that this may be a risk factor for developing chronic disabling fatigue, which dramatically decreases quality of life.”
While this research emphasizes the higher risk of chronic fatigue among neurodivergent populations, it does not imply that all individuals with chronic fatigue are neurodivergent. The causes and mechanisms of chronic fatigue are multifaceted and intricate, necessitating a comprehensive approach by healthcare providers to identify contributing factors and tailor support and treatment accordingly.
The study's findings advocate for better screening practices and enhanced support systems for neurodivergent children to mitigate the risk of chronic fatigue and improve overall quality of life.
