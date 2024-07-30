Drug Delivery Improved! Potential Cure for Serious Muscle Diseases

Diffusive delivery of plasmid DNA using zwitterionic carboxyalkyl poly(1-vinylimidazole) into skeletal muscle in vivo

Muscular system disease can result in muscle pain, muscle weakness, and paralysis. It may be caused due to hormonal imbalance, autoimmune issues, genetic factors, infections, cancer, or muscle overuse.#polymercomplex #plasmidDNA #medindia’