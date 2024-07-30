New Drug Candidate MTX-531 Offers Hope Against Cancer Therapy Resistance

A newly designed molecule, MTX-531, disrupts signaling pathways associated with two major drivers of cancer therapy resistance. This kinase inhibitor, detailed in Nature Cancer, selectively blocks both the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and phosphatidylinositol 3-OH kinase (PI3K)(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
The quest to overcome resistance to EGFR-targeted therapies in cancer
Go to source). Developed under the guidance of Judith Sebolt-Leopold, Ph.D., MTX-531 was shown to have significant potential in impairing these key cancer resistance mechanisms.
Targeting Dual Pathways to Overcome Cancer Treatment Resistance“By dual targeting of EGFR and PI3K, MTX-531 acts to shut down the escape mechanisms that tumors use to resist treatment. In certain cancers, such as head and neck squamous cell carcinomas, each of these kinases are known to mediate resistance to inhibition of the other,” said Sebolt-Leopold, research professor of radiology and pharmacology at Michigan Medicine and co-leader of Rogel's developmental therapeutics program.”
The study shows that, in mouse models, MTX-531 led to tumor regressions in multiple head and neck cancer models and was well tolerated. Furthermore, MTX-531, in combination with drugs targeting the RAS pathway, was shown to be highly effective against KRAS-mutated gastrointestinal tumors originating in the colon or pancreas.
Other PI3K inhibitors are associated with hyperglycemia, which can be severe enough that treatment must be stopped. MTX-531 does not lead to this side effect, indicating it could become a less-toxic treatment option.
Breakthrough Design and Development of MTX-531The innovative design of MTX-531 was achieved through a computational chemistry approach, led by Sebolt-Leopold and Christopher Whitehead, Ph.D., a former member of the Leopold laboratory team, and currently chief operating officer of MEKanistic Therapeutics, Inc. The teamwork of Whitehead and Sebolt-Leopold began more than 20 years ago when both scientists collaborated on Pfizer’s MEK inhibitor program.
Sebolt-Leopold says that MTX-531 is a demonstration of their continued commitment to advancing cancer research by discovering and advancing first-in-class therapeutics. “In drug company laboratories, one often does not have the opportunity to model clinical applications of lead candidates in detail,” said Sebolt-Leopold. “At Michigan Medicine, I have the unique opportunity to extend my research on molecular targeted agents to a more translational level.”
