New Drug Candidate MTX-531 Offers Hope Against Cancer Therapy Resistance

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

The quest to overcome resistance to EGFR-targeted therapies in cancer



Go to source Trusted Source



‘MTX-531 could redefine cancer therapy with its dual-target approach and minimal side effects. #medindia #cancerresearch ’

Targeting Dual Pathways to Overcome Cancer Treatment Resistance

Breakthrough Design and Development of MTX-531

Advertisement

The quest to overcome resistance to EGFR-targeted therapies in cancer - (https://www.nature.com/articles/nm.3388)

Advertisement

A newly designed molecule, MTX-531, disrupts signaling pathways associated with two major drivers of cancer therapy resistance. This kinase inhibitor, detailed in, selectively blocks both the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and phosphatidylinositol 3-OH kinase (PI3K)().Developed under the guidance of Judith Sebolt-Leopold, Ph.D., MTX-531 was shown to have significant potential in impairing these key cancer resistance mechanisms.“By dual targeting of EGFR and PI3K, MTX-531 acts to shut down the escape mechanisms that tumors use to resist treatment. In certain cancers, such as head and neck squamous cell carcinomas , each of these kinases are known to mediate resistance to inhibition of the other,” said Sebolt-Leopold, research professor of radiology and pharmacology at Michigan Medicine and co-leader of Rogel's developmental therapeutics program.”The study shows that, in mouse models, MTX-531 led to tumor regressions in multiple head and neck cancer models and was well tolerated. Furthermore, MTX-531, in combination with drugs targeting the RAS pathway, was shown to be highly effective against KRAS-mutated gastrointestinal tumors originating in the colon or pancreas.Other PI3K inhibitors are associated with hyperglycemia , which can be severe enough that treatment must be stopped. MTX-531 does not lead to this side effect, indicating it could become a less-toxic treatment option.The innovative design of MTX-531 was achieved through a computational chemistry approach, led by Sebolt-Leopold and Christopher Whitehead, Ph.D., a former member of the Leopold laboratory team, and currently chief operating officer of MEKanistic Therapeutics, Inc. The teamwork of Whitehead and Sebolt-Leopold began more than 20 years ago when both scientists collaborated on Pfizer’s MEK inhibitor program.Sebolt-Leopold says that MTX-531 is a demonstration of their continued commitment to advancing cancer research by discovering and advancing first-in-class therapeutics. “In drug company laboratories, one often does not have the opportunity to model clinical applications of lead candidates in detail,” said Sebolt-Leopold. “At Michigan Medicine, I have the unique opportunity to extend my research on molecular targeted agents to a more translational level.”Advanced development activities are underway to support the clinical evaluation of MTX-531. Researchers are hopeful that these studies will ultimately lead to initiation of clinical trials in patients.Source-Eurekalert