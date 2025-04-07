About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Cracking Bladder Cancer With A Breakthrough Drug Duo!

by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran on Apr 7 2025 4:51 PM

New drug combination offers major survival benefits for advanced bladder cancer patients unsuitable for cisplatin.​

Cracking Bladder Cancer With A Breakthrough Drug Duo!
Bladder cancer stands as one of the main factors leading to cancer-related disability and death among patients of the elder age group. Some patients are unable to use Cisplatin-based chemotherapy treatments because of the significant adverse effects.
Numerous studies demonstrate that combining Enfortumab vedotin and Pembrolizumab shows great potential to treat locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma patients who cannot receive cisplatin-based chemotherapy. The treatment strategy offers real gains in patient survival as well as successful results, opening up new avenues for cancer treatment.


Advertisements

Power Pair: Enfortumab Meets Pembrolizumab

To find out how Enfortumab vedotin and pembrolizumab together affected patients with advanced urothelial cancer in patients who have not received treatment, researchers conducted a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial.

The results were remarkable:
  • Doctors measured overall survival in participants as 26.1 months in the combination therapy group, while standard chemotherapy patients survived for 16.2 months.
  • The combination group demonstrated better progression-free survival.
  • Among treated patients, there was a 67.7% response to tumor shrinkage and a 29.1% rate of complete response.
    • In comparison to prior medical outcomes for this patient group, which had few effective treatment options, the study achieved remarkable success (1 Trusted Source
    Enfortumab Vedotin Plus Pembrolizumab in Previously Untreated Advanced Urothelial Cancer

    Go to source    ).


    Advertisements
    Bladder Cancer Immunotherapy Response may be Predicted by Genetics
    Bladder Cancer Immunotherapy Response may be Predicted by Genetics
    It could now be possible to predict how immunotherapy would affect patients with bladder cancer and other malignancies.

    From Trial to Triumph

    Although cisplatin is a common first-line treatment, doctors are unable to prescribe it to over half of patients who have hearing loss, renal dysfunction, or poor health. The therapeutic gap created by the contraindications of cisplatin treatments can potentially be filled by pembrolizumab and enfortumab vedotin.

    The German Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care (IQWiG) analyzed the clinical data to determine that combination therapy showed a possible significant clinical benefit. The research's authors emphasized how therapy could change conventional treatment methods for this challenging patient population.


    Advertisements

    Dual-Action Attack: Targeted & Immune-Boosting

    Both Medical and Urologic oncologists predict that this drug combination will reshape existing treatment approaches. The dual mechanism of approach includes targeted delivery of cytotoxic elements to tumor cells through enfortumab vedotin and the activation of immune responses to cancer cells through pembrolizumab.

    Advanced urothelial carcinoma patients without cisplatin eligibility may soon choose the first-line treatment with this combination therapy due to its favorable survival rates and high tolerability.

    Two Drugs; One Mission!
    Beating Bladder Cancer!


    Reference:
    1. Enfortumab Vedotin Plus Pembrolizumab in Previously Untreated Advanced Urothelial Cancer - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36041086/)


      2. Source-Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care


Recommended Readings
Latest Cancer News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional