Cracking Bladder Cancer With A Breakthrough Drug Duo!

New drug combination offers major survival benefits for advanced bladder cancer patients unsuitable for cisplatin.​

Power Pair: Enfortumab Meets Pembrolizumab

Enfortumab vedotin and pembrolizumab

Doctors measured overall survival in participants as 26.1 months in the combination therapy group, while standard chemotherapy patients survived for 16.2 months .

. Among treated patients, there was a 67.7% response to tumor shrinkage and a 29.1% rate of complete response.

response to tumor shrinkage and a rate of complete response. In comparison to prior medical outcomes for this patient group, which had few effective treatment options, the study achieved remarkable success ( ✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Enfortumab Vedotin Plus Pembrolizumab in Previously Untreated Advanced Urothelial Cancer



Although cisplatin is a common first-line treatment, doctors are unable to prescribe it to over half of patients who have hearing loss, renal dysfunction, or poor health. The therapeutic gap created by the contraindications of cisplatin treatments can potentially be filled by pembrolizumab and enfortumab vedotin.



The German Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care (IQWiG) analyzed the clinical data to determine that combination therapy showed a possible significant clinical benefit. The research's authors emphasized how therapy could change conventional treatment methods for this challenging patient population.





Both Medical and Urologic oncologists predict that this drug combination will reshape existing treatment approaches. The dual mechanism of approach includes targeted delivery of cytotoxic elements to tumor cells through enfortumab vedotin and the activation of immune responses to cancer cells through pembrolizumab.



Advanced urothelial carcinoma patients without cisplatin eligibility may soon choose the first-line treatment with this combination therapy due to its favorable survival rates and high tolerability.



Two Drugs; One Mission! Beating Bladder Cancer!



Reference: Enfortumab Vedotin Plus Pembrolizumab in Previously Untreated Advanced Urothelial Cancer - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36041086/)



Source-Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care