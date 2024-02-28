Nutraceutical Therapy Aims to Halt Cancer Spread

- Cancer metastasis mechanism can be understood through chromatin fragments
- Development of nutraceutical therapy can mitigate the risk of metastasis
- Clinical trials show promising results in reducing chemotherapy toxicity
Tata Memorial Centre-New Treatment For Cure of Breast Cancer
Go to source). A nutraceutical denotes a food item or product that extends health advantages beyond fundamental nutrition, frequently attributed to its supplementary bioactive elements or medicinal attributes. The investigation exposes hazards associated with chemotherapy and radiotherapy.
Nutraceutical Intervention: Reducing Metastatic Risk"Although numerous cancer patients undergo successful treatment, our study has brought to light a potential peril linked with prevailing cancer treatment methodologies," remarked Dr. Indraneel Mittra, the lead researcher, during Monday's announcement. While chemotherapy and radiotherapy eradicate primary tumor cells, they prompt dying cancer cells to discharge chromatin fragments — termed cfChPs — which might infiltrate healthy cells in other bodily regions via the bloodstream, potentially instigating cancer growth there, he elaborated.
TMC has established a collaboration with a nutraceutical producer to manufacture the medication — anticipated to be accessible from June onwards — which could be recommended as a supportive measure alongside chemotherapy.
Clinical Applications: Promising Results in Cancer TreatmentCancer metastasis has captivated scientific inquiry for centuries. "How does cancer disseminate? Instances exist where despite the removal of cancerous tumors through treatment, patients succumb," Dr. Mittra pondered. His team introduced human breast cancer cells into mice.
"Initially, we addressed the tumor that surfaced in the mice, conducted brain biopsies, and identified human cancer cell cfChPs therein," Dr. Mittra recounted. Various research iterations employing surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation consistently yielded similar outcomes. In one phase of the study, mice afflicted with tumors were administered the nutraceutical. "The brain biopsies from these mice revealed diminished levels of cfChPs," he noted.
Over the past few years, medical practitioners commenced investigating the effects of the nutraceutical — christened R-Cu owing to its composition of grape-extract resveratrol and copper — on human subjects. In a select cohort with oral, blood, stomach, and brain cancer, R-Cu was integrated into standard treatments, yielding promising results.
"We administered it to 20 blood cancer patients experiencing agonizing ulcers in their oral cavities and esophagi following bone marrow transplantation," stated TMC deputy director Dr. Navin Khattry. Those receiving R-Cu exhibited fewer ulcerations. Analogous outcomes were observed among stomach cancer patients, as documented in the indexed journal Medical Oncology in November 2022, he added.
Initially, healthcare providers must consider cfChPs as potential catalysts for metastatic cancer dissemination, rather than metastasis stemming solely from migrating cancer cells. "Secondly, cancer treatment regimens may necessitate the inclusion of agents designed to neutralize or eliminate cfChPs," Dr. Badwe concluded.
