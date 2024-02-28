About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Nutraceutical Therapy Aims to Halt Cancer Spread

Nutraceutical Therapy Aims to Halt Cancer Spread

by Dr. Krishanga on Feb 28 2024 11:46 AM

Highlights:
  • Cancer metastasis mechanism can be understood through chromatin fragments
  • Development of nutraceutical therapy can mitigate the risk of metastasis
  • Clinical trials show promising results in reducing chemotherapy toxicity
Physicians at the Tata Memorial Centre have announced the discovery of a cancer metastasis mechanism and the formulation of a nutraceutical therapy aimed at mitigating its risks. According to their research spanning over a decade, which has been documented in esteemed publications, cancer cells in the throes of demise discharge 'chromosome fragments' (chromatin), which, under certain circumstances, amalgamate with healthy cells, instigating the formation of new tumors (1 Trusted Source
Tata Memorial Centre-New Treatment For Cure of Breast Cancer

Go to source).
A nutraceutical denotes a food item or product that extends health advantages beyond fundamental nutrition, frequently attributed to its supplementary bioactive elements or medicinal attributes. The investigation exposes hazards associated with chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Nutraceutical Intervention: Reducing Metastatic Risk

"Although numerous cancer patients undergo successful treatment, our study has brought to light a potential peril linked with prevailing cancer treatment methodologies," remarked Dr. Indraneel Mittra, the lead researcher, during Monday's announcement. While chemotherapy and radiotherapy eradicate primary tumor cells, they prompt dying cancer cells to discharge chromatin fragments — termed cfChPs — which might infiltrate healthy cells in other bodily regions via the bloodstream, potentially instigating cancer growth there, he elaborated.

Colorectal Cancer - Types, Causes, Risk Factors, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment, Prognosis & Prevention
Colorectal Cancer - Types, Causes, Risk Factors, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment, Prognosis & Prevention
Colorectal cancer is a cancer that starts in the colon or the rectum. Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in men.
Further examinations concerning cfChPs revealed that a nutraceutical blend comprising copper and extracts from either grapes or berries could neutralize these fragments, thereby diminishing the likelihood of metastasis, as stated by former TMC director Dr. Rajendra Badwe, who was present at the media briefing.

TMC has established a collaboration with a nutraceutical producer to manufacture the medication — anticipated to be accessible from June onwards — which could be recommended as a supportive measure alongside chemotherapy.

Clinical Applications: Promising Results in Cancer Treatment

Cancer metastasis has captivated scientific inquiry for centuries. "How does cancer disseminate? Instances exist where despite the removal of cancerous tumors through treatment, patients succumb," Dr. Mittra pondered. His team introduced human breast cancer cells into mice.

"Initially, we addressed the tumor that surfaced in the mice, conducted brain biopsies, and identified human cancer cell cfChPs therein," Dr. Mittra recounted. Various research iterations employing surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation consistently yielded similar outcomes. In one phase of the study, mice afflicted with tumors were administered the nutraceutical. "The brain biopsies from these mice revealed diminished levels of cfChPs," he noted.

Cancer Key Facts and Statistics
Cancer Key Facts and Statistics
Cancer is an abnormal cell growth and it can destroy other body tissues. 1 in 6 deaths that occur in the world is due to cancer. Here are some key facts and statistics about cancer
Over the past few years, medical practitioners commenced investigating the effects of the nutraceutical — christened R-Cu owing to its composition of grape-extract resveratrol and copper — on human subjects. In a select cohort with oral, blood, stomach, and brain cancer, R-Cu was integrated into standard treatments, yielding promising results.

"We administered it to 20 blood cancer patients experiencing agonizing ulcers in their oral cavities and esophagi following bone marrow transplantation," stated TMC deputy director Dr. Navin Khattry. Those receiving R-Cu exhibited fewer ulcerations. Analogous outcomes were observed among stomach cancer patients, as documented in the indexed journal Medical Oncology in November 2022, he added.

Advertisement
World Cancer Death Clock
World Cancer Death Clock
World Cancer Death Clock is a dynamic calculator that constantly updates the number of people in the world dying due to various cancers.
Oral cancer specialist Dr. Pankaj Chaturvedi, who tried the medication on oral cancer patients, affirmed, "Our observations indicate that relatively affordable nutraceuticals could serve as adjuncts to chemotherapy, mitigating its adverse effects." The physicians emphasized that their findings carry significant implications for cancer treatment strategies.

Initially, healthcare providers must consider cfChPs as potential catalysts for metastatic cancer dissemination, rather than metastasis stemming solely from migrating cancer cells. "Secondly, cancer treatment regimens may necessitate the inclusion of agents designed to neutralize or eliminate cfChPs," Dr. Badwe concluded.

Advertisement
Cancer Support Groups - Tamil Nadu
Cancer Support Groups - Tamil Nadu
Tamilnadu support groups help the patients and their families to cope with the agony and provide a very supportive ambience.
"Our findings redefine cancer treatment protocols, emphasizing the role of nutraceuticals in mitigating metastatic risks."

Reference:
  1. Tata Memorial Centre-New Treatment For Cure of Breast Cancer - (https://tmc.gov.in/index.php/en/pressr)

Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement