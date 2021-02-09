by Shravanthi Vikram on  September 2, 2021 at 11:13 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Blood Test Identifies Cancerous Tumors
A blood test helps in the early detection of cancer among people with a genetic condition called neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1), reveals a study conducted at the National Cancer Institute's (NCI) Center for Cancer Research, part of the National Institutes of Health, and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. The findings are published in the journal PLOS Medicine .

NF1 is a common cancer predisposition syndrome that affects 1 in 3000 people worldwide. The condition is caused due to the mutation of the NF1 gene. The condition often develops non-cancerous tumors called plexiform neurofibromas along the nerves and at times it gets converted into cancerous tumors. The NF1 syndrome is usually diagnosed in childhood.

About 15% of people with mutated NF1 gene the benign tumors convert into aggressive cancer form known as malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumor (MPNST). The patients with MPNST have poor prognosis as the cancer spreads quickly and becomes resistant to radiation and chemotherapy.


According to Jack F. Shern, co-author of the study "Imagine going through life with a cancer predisposition syndrome like NF1. It's kind of like a ticking bomb." "The doctors are going to be watching for cancerous tumors, and you're going to be watching for them, but you really want to discover that transformation to cancer as early as possible."

Biopsies, MRI scan and PET scan are used to identify whether the benign plexiform neurofibromas are converted into MPNST. The biopsy findings are not always accurate and the procedure is highly painful as the tumors grow along the nerves. The imaging tests are very expensive and not accurate.

A simple blood test was developed by the scientists to identify whether the non-cancerous form is converted to cancerous form. Blood samples of 23 people with plexiform neurofibromas ,14 people with non-treated MPNST and 16 healthy people without NF1 were collected from young adults. The cell-free DNA (DNA shed from cells into the blood) was isolated and gene sequences to see the difference between the genetic material among the three groups.

The results showed that:

The cell free DNA in patients with MPNST was different compared to other two groups. It had shorter pieces of DNA compared to the other two groups of people. The plasma tumor fraction (a proportion of cell-free DNA that comes from tumors) was high.

The test was 86% accurate. The study also showed how well the MPNST responded to the treatment. If the plasma tumor fraction reduces the size and the number of tumors gets reduced and if the plasma tumor fraction increases then it is associated with metastatic recurrence.

Dr. Shern says "You can imagine treating a patient with a chemotherapy regimen. This blood test could easily and rapidly allow us to determine whether the disease is going down or maybe even going away entirely, "And if you had done surgery and taken out an MPNST, and the blood test was negative, you could use that to monitor the patient going forward to see if the tumor returns."

The blood test is a simple and inexpensive method for the early detection of cancer and it can be used in poor and developing countries.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Neurofibromatosis Type 1 (Nf1) Gene Mutations Increase Risk of Vision Loss
Girls with neurofibromatosis type 1, rare genetic disorder caused by Nf1 gene mutations are at an increased risk of vision loss than boys with Nf1 mutations.
READ MORE
First Effective Treatment of Tumors Arising from Common Genetic Disease NF1 Reported By IU Researchers
The first effective therapy for a class of previously untreatable and potentially life-threatening tumors often found in children were reported by physician researchers.
READ MORE
Antioxidants can Help Reduce NF1-Linked Behavioral Issues
Antioxidants could prove to be effective in reducing behavioral issues in people diagnosed with genetic nervous system disorder Neurofibromatosis 1 (NF1).
READ MORE
New Targets for Childhood Brain Tumors Discovered
New study finds that the development and growth of neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) are driven by nearby noncancerous neurons and immune cells. This finding point to potential novel therapeutic targets for people with NF1.
READ MORE
Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation
Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of blood in stools are hemorrhoids, diverticulosis, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer.
READ MORE
Bombay Blood Group
Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can receive or donate blood only with other individuals with the same blood group.
READ MORE
Ganglion Cysts - Ganglion Wrist
Ganglion cysts are a common mass or lump that usually occur in the hand
READ MORE
Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation
A sudden, severe pain in the testis may be due to testicular torsion. Testicles inside the scrotum are very sensitive organs.
READ MORE
Thalassemia
Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.
READ MORE
Torsion Testis
Torsion occurs when the testis spins, twisting the spermatic cord, causing reduced blood flow and testicular damage. Timely surgery may be needed to save the testis.
READ MORE
Undescended Testicles
An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can occur to just one or both the testicles.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

More News on:

ThalassemiaGanglion Cysts - Ganglion WristUndescended TesticlesVaricoceleQuiz on DepressionTesticle Pain - Symptom EvaluationBlood in Stools - Symptom EvaluationBombay Blood GroupTorsion TestisOrchidectomy