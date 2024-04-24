Teen Cured of Rare Genetic Disorder: World's First Case

- A pioneering medical team achieved a landmark by curing Kai, 13, of WILD syndrome and severe chylous ascites, rare genetic disorders
- Dr. Mona Mossad's innovative approach and collaborative effort led to a groundbreaking treatment plan, a first in pediatric care
- Kai's remarkable response to treatment underscores the dedication and expertise of the medical team at Staffordshire Children’s Hospital
A Decade-Long Journey to Diagnosis and TreatmentNing Chen, Kai's mother, recounted a challenging journey of seeking treatment for her daughter, which included visits to various hospitals and even a trip to China. However, after more than a decade of uncertainty, Kai's condition was finally diagnosed by Dr. Mona Mossad, a renowned expert in lymphatic intervention. Dr. Mossad collaborated with skilled surgeons to develop a groundbreaking treatment plan, marking the first time such a procedure was offered to a child.
Celebrating Kai's Recovery and the Medical Team's DedicationDr. Yvonne Slater, Consultant Paediatric Gastroenterologist at Staffordshire Children’s Hospital at Royal Stoke, expressed delight at Kai's positive response to treatment, emphasizing the collaborative effort of multiple medical teams involved in her care.
Ning expressed heartfelt gratitude to the doctors and surgeons who played a pivotal role in her daughter's recovery, praising their dedication and expertise. She credited the entire medical team for their exceptional care and support throughout Kai's journey to recovery, underscoring their unwavering commitment to providing the best possible outcome for their patients.
