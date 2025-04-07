Fear of Rejection and Its Impact on Kids` Social Choices

Rejection sensitivity influences children’s behavior, making them more likely to conform to academic expectations or resist social trends.
Imagine being a child in a classroom where your teacher asks the students to form groups for a project. You sit and watch as other kids pair up, anxiously wondering if anyone will choose you. This common fear of rejection can deeply influence a child’s social behavior, especially in school settings (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Fear of rejection influences how children conform to peers
Go to source). New research from the University of Georgia sheds light on how rejection sensitivity affects children’s behavior in peer groups. The study suggests that children who experience anxiety about being rejected are more likely to conform to academic expectations, like working harder or following classroom rules. These children are also less likely to engage in disruptive behavior. In contrast, children who expect rejection tend to resist conformity, both academically and socially, and are less likely to follow group trends.
‘Did You Know?
Anxiety is one of the most common mental health issues in kids—affecting 1 in 10 children aged 3–17, with girls (11%) slightly more affected than boys (9%). #medindia #anxiety #children’
Anxiety is one of the most common mental health issues in kids—affecting 1 in 10 children aged 3–17, with girls (11%) slightly more affected than boys (9%). #medindia #anxiety #children’
Advertisements
Cognitive and Emotional Dimensions of Rejection SensitivityRejection sensitivity is defined by two key aspects: rejection expectancy, which is the cognitive tendency to expect rejection, and anxious or angry anticipation, which describes the emotional state felt when rejection is anticipated.
Michele Lease, a professor in the Mary Frances Early College of Education at UGA and co-author of the study, emphasizes that rejection sensitivity is a concerning trait in children. She explains that rejection-sensitive children may experience anxiety and withdrawal or exhibit anger and hostility. In their attempt to avoid rejection, these children might learn to conform, ingratiate themselves with others, or suppress their assertiveness. Furthermore, rejection sensitivity is often a predictor of depression, even before symptoms emerge.
The study, led by UGA graduate Cayenne Predix, involved more than 350 fourth and fifth-grade students. Participants filled out questionnaires that assessed their likelihood of following peers' behaviors in three areas: academics, trend-following, and troublemaking.
Advertisements
Importance of Social Integration in Childhood DevelopmentLease notes that this developmental stage is particularly crucial for children, as they are learning to navigate their peer networks and determine their status within their friend groups. While children at this age often have friendships and engage in play, fitting in socially becomes one of their primary developmental tasks.
Interestingly, the study found that observing relational victimization, such as gossiping or bullying, did not consistently affect children’s conformity in behavior. Instead, children’s emotional and cognitive reactions to the prospect of rejection were the most significant factors influencing whether they followed group norms.
Advertisements
Behavioral Outcomes of Rejection SensitivitySpecifically, children who were anxious about rejection were more likely to avoid disruptive actions and align with their peers' positive academic behaviors, such as increased studying or active participation in class. Conversely, children who anticipated rejection were less likely to conform either academically or socially.
The findings of the study highlight the importance of considering both the emotional and cognitive dimensions of rejection sensitivity when examining conformity, particularly within the context of relational aggression in friendships.
Lease and her team, including Mihyun Kim and Kyongboon Kwon, are continuing their research to better understand how group norms within friendships influence rejection sensitivity and conformity.
Reference:
- Fear of rejection influences how children conform to peers - (https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2025/04/250404122432.htm)
Source-Eurekalert