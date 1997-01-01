Drugs for Munchausen Syndrome

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Munchausen Syndrome. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Munchausen Syndrome

Alprazolam Alprazolam is a benzodiazepine, prescribed for anxiety and panic disorders. Trade Names : More...

Amitriptyline Amitriptyline is a tricyclic antidepressant, prescribed for depression. It is also prescribed for migraine and nerve pain. Trade Names : More...

Amitriptyline and Perphenazine Amitriptyline and Perphenazine is a phenothiazine and tricyclic antidepressant combination, prescribed for anxiety and depression.

Aripiprazole Aripiprazole is an atypical antipsychotic and antidepressant, prescribed for schizophrenia and depression. It regulates abnormal conditions like disturbed or unusual thinking, loss of interest in life, and strong or inappropriate emotions in adults and children greater than 13 years. Trade Names : More...

Armodafinil Armodafinil is a stimulant, prescribed for excessive sleepiness caused by obstructive sleep apnea, narcolepsy (a condition that causes excessive daytime sleepiness) or shift work sleep disorder. Trade Names :

Atenolol Atenolol blocks beta-1 receptors, which are present on the heart. This prevents the action of nerve chemicals adrenaline and noradrenaline on the heart. As a result, heart beats at a slower rate and with lesser force, and thus pumps out lesser blood into blood vessels. This action of atenolol reduces blood pressure in the hypertensive patients. Since the heart treated with atenolol beat slowly and with less force, it uses lesser energy thus relieving pain in angina and also reduces the risk of heart attack. Trade Names : More...

Atomoxetine Atomoxetine is a selective norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SNRI), prescribed for Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Trade Names : More...

Bupropion Bupropion is prescribed for depression and smoking cessation. It increases the levels of certain chemicals in the brain and reduces the cravings, anxiety, irritability and other symptoms associated with depression. Trade Names : More...

Buspirone Buspirone is a psychoactive agent, prescribed for anxiety disorders. Trade Names : More...

Chlordiazepoxide Chlordiazepoxide is a sedative/hypnotic, prescribed for anxiety disorders and withdrawal symptoms due to alcoholism. Trade Names : More...

Citalopram Citalopram is a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI), prescribed for depression. It works by increasing the amount of serotonin, a natural substance in the brain that helps maintain mental balance. Trade Names : More...

Clomipramine Clomipramine is a tricyclic antidepressant (TCA), prescribed for obsessive-compulsive disorder. Trade Names : More...

Clonazepam Clonazepam is an anticonvulsant, muscle relaxant, prescribed for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, panic disorder and seizures. Trade Names : More...

Clonidine Clonidine is an alpha agonist, prescribed for high blood pressure. Trade Names :

Clorazepate Clorazepate is a benzodiazepine derivative, prescribed for anxiety.

Desipramine Desipramine is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression.

Desvenlafaxine Desvenlafaxine is a selective serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRI), prescribed for depression. Trade Names :

Diazepam Diazepam is a benzodiazepine, prescribed for anxiety. It is also used for muscle spasms and seizures. Trade Names : More...

Doxepin Doxepin is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression. Trade Names :

Duloxetine Duloxetine belongs to a class of drugs known as serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors. It is prescribed for depression, generalized anxiety disorder and for managing chronic musculoskeletal pain caused by fibromyalgia and other conditions. It is used to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy (damage to the nerves due to diabetes). Duloxetine acts by increasing the levels of both serotonin and norepinephrine neurotransmitters in the brain, which maintains the mental balance and stops the transmission of pain signals in the brain. Trade Names : More...

Escitalopram Escitalopram is an antidepressant of the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) class, prescribed for major depressive disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety disorder, or panic disorder(significant behavioral change). It increases the amount of serotonin, a natural substance in the brain that helps maintain mental balance. Trade Names : More...

Fluoxetine Fluoxetine is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression and anxiety. It is also used for obesity and eating disorders. Trade Names : More...

Fluoxetine and Olanzapine Fluoxetine and Olanzapine contains antipsychotic and selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI), prescribed for depression associated with bipolar disorder.

Hydroxyzine Hydroxyzine is an antihistamine with anticholinergic effect, prescribed for anxiety and tension. It is also used for pruritus and urticaria. Trade Names : More...

Isocarboxazid Isocarboxazid is a monoamine oxidase (MAO) inhibitor, prescribed for short-term (up to 6 weeks) depression.

L-methylfolate L-methylfolate is a vitamin (medical food), prescribed for dietary management in patients with low plasma or low red blood cells. Trade Names :

Lorazepam Lorazepam is a benzodiazepine, prescribed for anxiety. Trade Names : More...

Maprotiline Maprotiline is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression and anxiety.

Methylphenidate Methylphenidate is a central nervous system stimulant, prescribed for attention deficit disorder (ADD) and daytime sleep (narcolepsy).

Mirtazapine Mirtazapine is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression. It alters the activity of certain chemicals in the brain to maintain mental balance. Trade Names : More...

Nefazodone Nefazodone is a phenylpiperazine antidepressant, prescribed for depression.

Nortriptyline Nortriptyline is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression. Trade Names : More...

Paliperidone Palmitrate Paliperidone Palmitrate is an atypical antipsychotic, prescribed for symptoms of schizophrenia. It changes the activity of certain natural substances in the brain.

Paroxetine Paroxetine is an SSRI antidepressant, prescribed for major depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, panic disorder, social anxiety and generalized anxiety disorder. Trade Names : More...

Phenelzine Phenelzine is a monoamine oxidase (MAOI) inhibitor, prescribed for depression.

Prochlorperazine Prochlorperazine is a tranquilizer, prescribed for schizophrenia, severe nausea and vomiting. Trade Names : More...

Protriptyline Hydrochloride Protriptyline Hydrochloride is a tricyclic antidepressant, prescribed for depression.

Quetiapine Quetiapine is an atypical antipsychotic, prescribed for treating schizophrenia i.e. a disorder with includes symptoms like hearing, seeing or sensing things that are not real, mistaken beliefs and thoughts, and problems dealing with other people. It is also used to control the excited moods and depressed moods of bipolar disorder. It works by changing the activity of certain natural substances in the brain. Trade Names : More...

Selegiline Selegiline is a selective and irreversible monoamine oxidase inhibitor (MAOI), prescribed for Parkinson’s disease either alone or with levodopa as an adjuvant. It prevents the breakdown of dopamine in the brain, thus improving the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. Trade Names :

Sertraline Sertraline is an antidepressant of the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) class, prescribed for major depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, panic attacks, and social anxiety disorder. It increases the amounts of serotonin, a natural substance in the brain that helps maintain mental balance. Trade Names : More...

Tranylcypromine Tranylcypromine is a monoamine oxidase (MAO) inhibitor, prescribed for depression.

Trazodone Trazodone is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression and anxiety. Trade Names : More...

Tryptophan Tryptophan is a nutriceutical agent, prescribed for depression along with other medications. Trade Names : More...