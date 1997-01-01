medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drugs
  3. Medical Condition

Drugs for Munchausen Syndrome

Email bookmark
Font : A-A+

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Munchausen Syndrome. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Munchausen Syndrome

Amitriptyline and Perphenazine

Amitriptyline and Perphenazine is a phenothiazine and tricyclic antidepressant combination, prescribed for anxiety and depression.

Atenolol

Atenolol blocks beta-1 receptors, which are present on the heart. This prevents the action of nerve chemicals adrenaline and noradrenaline on the heart. As a result, heart beats at a slower rate and with lesser force, and thus pumps out lesser blood into blood vessels. This action of atenolol reduces blood pressure in the hypertensive patients. Since the heart treated with atenolol beat slowly and with less force, it uses lesser energy thus relieving pain in angina and also reduces the risk of heart attack.
Trade Names :
Amloapt -AT | Amlocal -AT | Opime -AT | Angitol Plus | Amchek -AT | Altas AT | Avino -AM | Andinx AT | Amlobet | Betacard AM
More...

Clorazepate

Clorazepate is a benzodiazepine derivative, prescribed for anxiety.

Desipramine

Desipramine is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression.

Duloxetine

Duloxetine belongs to a class of drugs known as serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors. It is prescribed for depression, generalized anxiety disorder and for managing chronic musculoskeletal pain caused by fibromyalgia and other conditions. It is used to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy (damage to the nerves due to diabetes). Duloxetine acts by increasing the levels of both serotonin and norepinephrine neurotransmitters in the brain, which maintains the mental balance and stops the transmission of pain signals in the brain.
Trade Names :
Dulojoy | Sympta | Symbal | Dulx | Sylonex (20 mg) | Symbal -M (20 mg) | Dulotin | DLX | Dultin (20mg) | Duloxee
More...

Escitalopram

Escitalopram is an antidepressant of the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) class, prescribed for major depressive disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety disorder, or panic disorder(significant behavioral change). It increases the amount of serotonin, a natural substance in the brain that helps maintain mental balance.
Trade Names :
Citofast | Esitor Forte | Dexanil Plus | Escitalent Plus | C -Pram Plus | Escitapax Plus | Petril Plus | Estomine -Zee | C -Pram Plus Tab | Prasilex Plus
More...

Fluoxetine and Olanzapine

Fluoxetine and Olanzapine contains antipsychotic and selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI), prescribed for depression associated with bipolar disorder.

Isocarboxazid

Isocarboxazid is a monoamine oxidase (MAO) inhibitor, prescribed for short-term (up to 6 weeks) depression.

L-methylfolate

L-methylfolate is a vitamin (medical food), prescribed for dietary management in patients with low plasma or low red blood cells.
Trade Names :
i-best tabs

Maprotiline

Maprotiline is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression and anxiety.

Methylphenidate

Methylphenidate is a central nervous system stimulant, prescribed for attention deficit disorder (ADD) and daytime sleep (narcolepsy).

Nefazodone

Nefazodone is a phenylpiperazine antidepressant, prescribed for depression.

Paliperidone Palmitrate

Paliperidone Palmitrate is an atypical antipsychotic, prescribed for symptoms of schizophrenia. It changes the activity of certain natural substances in the brain.

Phenelzine

Phenelzine is a monoamine oxidase (MAOI) inhibitor, prescribed for depression.

Quetiapine

Quetiapine is an atypical antipsychotic, prescribed for treating schizophrenia i.e. a disorder with includes symptoms like hearing, seeing or sensing things that are not real, mistaken beliefs and thoughts, and problems dealing with other people. It is also used to control the excited moods and depressed moods of bipolar disorder. It works by changing the activity of certain natural substances in the brain.
Trade Names :
Q -Win (100 mg) | Qutipin (100 mg) | Q -Pin (100 mg) | Qutan (100 mg) | Quel (100 mg) | Q -Mind (100 mg) | Seroquin (100 mg) | Placidin (100 mg) | Sizoquit (100 mg) | Qutace (100 mg)
More...

Sertraline

Sertraline is an antidepressant of the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) class, prescribed for major depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, panic attacks, and social anxiety disorder. It increases the amounts of serotonin, a natural substance in the brain that helps maintain mental balance.
Trade Names :
Serlin (100 mg) | Srlin (100 mg) | Sertaj (100 mg) | Tralin (100 mg) | Sertop (100 mg) | Serdep (100 mg) | Asert (100 mg) | Sertima (100 mg) | Yline (100 mg) | Dazolin (100 mg)
More...

Tranylcypromine

Tranylcypromine is a monoamine oxidase (MAO) inhibitor, prescribed for depression.

Vilazodone Hydrochloride

Vilazodone Hydrochloride is a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor, prescribed for major depressive disorder (MDD).
Munchausen Syndrome: Causes, Risk Factors, Diagnosis, Symptoms & Treatment

Munchausen Syndrome: Causes, Risk Factors, Diagnosis, Symptoms & Treatment

Hospital Addiction Syndrome, commonly known as Munchausen syndrome is a factitious mental condition in which the affected individual fakes an illness or self-inflicts injury in order to gain attention.
About - Causes, Risk Factors, Diagnosis & Treatment of Munchausen Syndrome - Reference -


Related Links

Drugs A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Drugs Search

Pharma Links

Drug Database / All About Drugs

Drug Information
Drug Toxicity
Drug Price List
Drugs - Side Effects
How To Take Drugs
Drugs by Medical Conditions
Therapeutic Classification of Drugs
ICD Codes for Drugs
Drugs by Specialty
Health Conditions Due to Drugs
Drug Interaction with Foods

FDA Drug Informations

FDA Approved Drugs
FDA Drug Safety Labeling Changes
FDA Drug Recalls

Pharma General Information

Pharmaceutical Councils
Pharmaceutical Journals
Pharmaceutical Organisations
Major Associations
Pharmaceutical Company Addresses
Pharmaceutical Consultants
Pharmaceutical Analytical_laboratories
Pharmaceutical, Drug ,Chemist Association - India
Pharma Colleges
Drug Information and Price List Widget
Indian Drug Manufacturers

E-pharma updates

R&D In Pharmaceutical Industries
Drug Price In India
Drugs & Cosmetic Act, 1940
Exim Statistics
Drug Policy
Prescription Drug Price list
Indian Pharmaceutical Industries
Adverse Drug Reaction

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.