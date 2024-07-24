About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Nirmatrelvir/Ritonavir May Reduce COVID-19 Hospitalizations

by Colleen Fleiss on Jul 24 2024 2:12 AM

Nirmatrelvir/Ritonavir May Reduce COVID-19 Hospitalizations
SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind the COVID-19 pandemic, continues to circulate. The current focus is on testing and treating symptomatic patients. The antiviral drug combination nirmatrelvir/ritonavir is approved for treating mild to moderately severe COVID-19 in non-hospitalized patients at risk of worsening symptoms, hospitalization, and death. This systematic review aimed to summarize published evidence on the efficacy, effectiveness, and safety of nirmatrelvir/ritonavir for COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the robustness of the evidence from randomized controlled trials. (1 Trusted Source
Nirmatrelvir/Ritonavir Antiviral Combination Shows Potential in Reducing COVID-19 Hospitalizations

Go to source)
A rapid evidence review and comprehensive analysis was conducted. Researchers included both randomized controlled trials and real-world observational studies, adhering to appropriate WHO and Cochrane guidelines. The review involved thorough literature searches in multiple databases, screening of articles, and detailed data extraction.

COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID in children and the management of COVID in children. Therefore, it is highly essential for parents to know and understand the symptoms in children.

Effectiveness of Nirmatrelvir/Ritonavir in Reducing Hospitalizations and Mortality

The outcomes of interest were how well the treatment cleared the virus, prevented symptoms from worsening, and reduced hospitalizations and deaths from any cause. Outcomes of interest also included the treatment’s safety, including any serious side effects. The quality and risk of bias of the studies were assessed using established tools. Researchers performed statistical analyses, including trial sequential analysis, to determine if the sample sizes were sufficient to draw reliable conclusions.

Nirmatrelvir/ritonavir significantly reduced COVID-19 hospitalizations compared to placebo or no treatment. However, the treatment showed no significant difference in reducing worsening severity, viral clearance, adverse events, serious adverse events, or all-cause mortality. The analysis confirmed a sufficient sample size for hospitalization reduction, but sample sizes for the other outcomes were insufficient. This insufficiency made the observed lack of difference inconclusive.

Nirmatrelvir/ritonavir significantly reduced both hospitalizations and all-cause mortality compared to no treatment. However, there was a high level of variability in the results. The high variability level was likely due to differences in patient characteristics and care practices across the studies.

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India’s COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
However, the evidence is limited and varied, especially from real-world studies, indicating that more rigorous randomized controlled trials are needed to draw firm conclusions. This review highlights the regimen’s potential effectiveness in reducing hospitalizations. However, the evidence remains inconclusive for other outcomes. Understanding these nuances is important for health care professionals and policy makers as they navigate treatment options for COVID-19.

Reference:
  1. Nirmatrelvir/Ritonavir Antiviral Combination Shows Potential in Reducing COVID-19 Hospitalizations - (https://www.annfammed.org/sites/default/files/additional_assets/PDF%20Documents/PDF/TEMPORARY_LINK_EXPIRES_JULY_22_2024/okoli.pdf)
Source-Eurekalert
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to ...
COVID-19 Pandemic Made Americans Eat Healthier
COVID-19 Pandemic Made Americans Eat Healthier
COVID-19 made American diets healthier and more diverse. Americans’ diet and eating habits changed in the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recommended Readings
Latest Drug News
View All
Advertisement