List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Diabetes - Essentials. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Diabetes

Alogliptin Alogliptin is an anti-diabetic drug, prescribed for type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Bromocriptine Bromocriptine is a dopamine agonist, prescribed for Parkinsonís disease either alone or with other medications. It is also used for galactorrhoea (abnormal milk production), hypogonadism (reduced hormone production by sex hormones), infertility, suppressed lactation and menstrual disorders. Trade Names : More...

Canagliflozin Canagliflozin is an antidiabetic (sodium glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor), prescribed for type 2 diabetes mellitus along with diet and exercise.

Chlorpropamide Chlorpropamide is a sulfonylurea antidiabetic drug, prescribed for type 2 diabetes. Chlorpropamide helps to keep blood sugar levels under control. Trade Names :

Dapagliflozin Dapagliflozin is a sodium - glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitor (SGLT2) which is prescribed to lower the blood sugar levels in patients with type 2 diabetes. Dapagliflozin is usually given along with diet and exercise. The drug mainly acts by causing the kidneys to get rid of glucose in the urine.

Dapagliflozin Dapagliflozin is a sodium - glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitor (SGLT2) which is prescribed to lower the blood sugar levels in patients with type 2 diabetes. Dapagliflozin is usually given along with diet and exercise. The drug mainly acts by causing the kidneys to get rid of glucose in the urine.

Desmopressin Desmopressin is an antidiuretic synthetic hormone, prescribed for primary nocturnal enuresis (nighttime bedwetting). It is also used for coagulation disorders and diabetes. Trade Names :

Exenatide Exenatide is a incretin mimetic, prescribed for type 2 diabetes with diet and exercise, either alone or with other medications. Trade Names :

Gliclazide Gliclazide is an oral hypoglycemic (anti-diabetic drug), prescribed for type 2 diabetes Trade Names : More...

Glimepiride Glimepiride is a sulfonylurea antidiabetic agent, prescribed for type 2 diabetes. Trade Names : More...

Glipizide Glipizide is a sulfonylurea antidiabetic agent, prescribed for type 2 diabetes (condition in which the body does not use insulin normally and therefore cannot control the amount of sugar in the blood), particularly in people whose diabetes cannot be controlled by diet alone. It increases the amount of insulin secretion and thus regulates the sugar level in the blood. Trade Names : More...

Glyburide Glyburide is an antidiabetic compound, prescribed for type 2 diabetes.

Insulin Glulisine Insulin Glulisine is a fast-acting form of the hormone insulin, prescribed for diabetes mellitus.

Linagliptin Linagliptin is a dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitor, prescribed for type 2 diabetes.

Metformin Metformin is an oral antidiabetic agent, prescribed for type 2 diabetes. It helps control blood sugar levels. Trade Names : More...

Miglitol Miglitol is an oral anti-diabetic drug (alpha-glucosidase inhibitor), prescribed for type 2 diabetes either alone or with other medications. Trade Names : More...

Nateglinide Nateglinide is an antidiabetic agent, prescribed for type 2 diabetes. It lowers blood sugar level by speeding up the release of insulin from the pancreas. It is used along with diet and exercise. Trade Names : More...

Octreotide Octreotide is a synthetic octapeptide, prescribed for acromegaly. It is also used to control diarrhea and flushing caused by cancer. Trade Names : More...

Pioglitazone Pioglitazone is a thiazolidinedione antidiabetic, prescribed for type 2 diabetes in certain patients. It is used along with diet and exercise. It may be used alone or with other antidiabetic medicines. It lowers blood sugar by reducing insulin resistance. Trade Names : More...

Pramlintide Acetate Injection Pramlintide Acetate Injection is an amylin analog, prescribed for diabetes.

Repaglinide Repaglinide is a meglitinide antidiabetic, prescribed for type 2 (non-insulin-dependent) diabetes. Trade Names : More...

Saxagliptin Saxagliptin is a new oral anti-diabetic agent, prescribed for type 2 diabetes with diet and exercise.

Semaglutide Semaglutide is a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist which is prescribed to treat adult patients with uncontrolled type 2 diabetes along with diet and exercise to improve glucose control.

Sitagliptin Sitagliptin is a dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitor, prescribed for type 2 diabetes (condition in which the body does not use insulin normally and therefore cannot control the amount of sugar in the blood), particularly in people whose diabetes cannot be controlled by diet alone. It is used along with diet and exercise.It regulates the amount of sugar in the blood. Trade Names :

Vasopressin Vasopressin is a hormone, prescribed for diabetes insipidus, and control of variceal bleeding. Trade Names :