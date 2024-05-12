About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Maharashtra Detects 91 FLiRT Covid Cases

by Colleen Fleiss on May 12 2024 11:47 PM

Maharashtra Detects 91 FLiRT Covid Cases
Although Maharashtra has detected 91 cases of the new FLiRT Covid-19 variants (), which represent over a third of cases in the US, there is currently no cause for immediate concern.
Genome sequencing of March and April showed that Maharashtra has 91 cases of KP.2 -- Pune (51), Thane (20), Amravati (7) Aurangabad (7), Solapur (2), Ahmednagar (1), Nashik (1), Latur (1), and Sangli (1)."What we see now, is the result of genome sequencing of the last two months, that is March and April. So, there is no cause of concern immediately as out of the 91 cases, not a single death, hospitalisation, or severe disease has been reported," infectious disease expert Dr Ishwar Gilada, told IANS."Even the test positivity rate is around 1 percent," he added.

FLiRT COVID Variants: Experts Advise Calm Approach
FLiRT COVID Variants: Experts Advise Calm Approach
The FLiRT COVID variants, including KP.1.1 and KP.2, are named after key mutations: one with "F" and "L", and the other with "R" and "T".
Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, Maharashtra’s genome sequencing coordinator, said that KP.2 has become the predominant Covid strain in the state. However, there hasn’t been a corresponding increase in hospitalizations or severe cases, The Times of India reported. FLiRT variants come from the lineage of the highly transmissible and immune system-evading Omicron.

Emerging Variant: KP.2, a Descendant of Omicron's JN.1

First identified globally in January, KP.2 is a descendant of Omicron’s JN.1. According to the data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, KP.2 accounted for about one in four or 25 percent of new sequenced cases in the country in the last weeks of April.

Similar to previous variants, the symptoms typically include a sore throat, runny nose, congestion, tiredness, fever (with or without chills), headache, muscle pain, and sometimes loss of taste or smell.

Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to ...
"Covid has not gone away, but it is not creating any havoc. It is not creating any hospitalisation or deaths, and it is much milder than the flu. So, it should not be considered a separate disease. It should be considered like the flu and we can call it Covi-flu," said Dr Gilada, Consultant in Infectious Diseases Unison Medicare and Research Centre, Mumbai. However, he called for proper whole genome sequencing.

"Though the variant will become prominent in numbers, it is not causing a surge in demand for oxygen, beds, ICUs, or ventilators, and there are also no deaths. “So, I think we should not be worried and concentrate on other emerging health problems," he said.

Advertisement
FLiRT: The New COVID-19 Variant Explained
FLiRT: The New COVID-19 Variant Explained
FLiRT, a descendant of Omicron, poses new challenges with increased transmissibility. Vigilance and preventive measures remain crucial.
Reference:
  1. New Coronavirus Variant FLiRT: What to Know - (https://www.aarp.org/health/conditions-treatments/new-covid-variant-flirt.html)
Source-IANS
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID in children and the management of COVID in children. Therefore, it is highly essential for parents to know and understand the symptoms in children.

Recommended Readings
Latest Coronavirus News
View All
Advertisement