Pandemic Negotiations to Extend Beyond Deadline

Pandemic Agreement Talks Conclude Ninth Round Without Final Accord



‘Negotiations on #pandemic agreements are set to continue beyond the deadline, reflecting ongoing efforts to reach consensus on critical global health measures. This extension underscores the complexity of the discussions and the importance of thorough deliberation. #COVID’

Governments worldwide have agreed to extend talks on a groundbreaking pandemic agreement for another two weeks.A ninth and final round of negotiation involving WHO's 194 member states, advocacy groups, and relevant stakeholders ended Friday without finalizing an agreement.This is scheduled to be considered for adoption at the World Health Assembly later this month, Xinhua news agency reported.The member states-led Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) was established over two years ago to draft and negotiate a legally binding agreement on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response.Source-IANS