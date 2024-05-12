About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Pandemic Negotiations to Extend Beyond Deadline

by Colleen Fleiss on May 12 2024 6:38 PM

Governments worldwide have agreed to extend talks on a groundbreaking pandemic agreement for another two weeks.

Pandemic Agreement Talks Conclude Ninth Round Without Final Accord

A ninth and final round of negotiation involving WHO's 194 member states, advocacy groups, and relevant stakeholders ended Friday without finalizing an agreement.

This is scheduled to be considered for adoption at the World Health Assembly later this month, Xinhua news agency reported.

The member states-led Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) was established over two years ago to draft and negotiate a legally binding agreement on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response.

Source-IANS
