Can Endoscopic Procedure Help in Weightloss by Targeting Hunger Hormones?

Innovative Approach: Endoscopic Mucosal Ablation for Targeted Weight LossThe procedure, known as endoscopic mucosal ablation, is spearheaded by Dr. Christopher McGowan, a gastroenterologist and medical director of True You Weight Loss. Unlike invasive surgical interventions, this outpatient procedure offers a minimally invasive alternative. Endoscopic mucosal ablation specifically targets the gastric fundus, the region of the stomach responsible for ghrelin production and hunger signaling.
During the procedure, an endoscopist administers a protective fluid to safeguard surrounding stomach tissues before employing a specialized device to ablate the mucosal lining of the gastric fundus. By selectively targeting ghrelin-producing cells in this region, the procedure effectively disrupts the hormonal pathway responsible for heightened hunger sensations.
Deciphering Ghrelin: The Crucial Link to Appetite ControlGhrelin, often termed the "hunger hormone," plays a pivotal role in regulating appetite. Produced primarily in the gastric fundus, ghrelin levels surge when the stomach is empty, signaling hunger to the brain. Conversely, as the stomach fills with food, ghrelin production diminishes, contributing to satiety. In individuals with obesity, ghrelin levels are often elevated, exacerbating the struggle to maintain weight loss.
Trial Results and Implications for Weight ManagementThe preliminary trial, involving ten female participants with obesity, yielded promising results. Over a six-month period, participants experienced a significant reduction in body weight (7.7%) accompanied by a notable decline in fasting ghrelin levels (over 40%). Additionally, subjective reports from patients indicated a substantial decrease in hunger, corroborated by validated questionnaires.
Traditionally, surgical interventions such as gastric bypass surgery offered the sole means of reducing ghrelin production by physically altering the stomach's anatomy. However, endoscopic mucosal ablation presents a less invasive alternative, potentially expanding treatment options for individuals unwilling or ineligible for surgical procedures. Moreover, if proven effective in larger trials and over extended periods, this procedure could complement existing interventions like endoscopic sleeve gastrectomy or serve as a standalone treatment.
The emergence of endoscopic mucosal ablation represents a significant stride in the quest for effective weight management strategies. By directly targeting ghrelin production, this innovative procedure offers hope to individuals grappling with obesity and its associated health implications. As research progresses, the potential for endoscopic mucosal ablation to revolutionize weight loss interventions remains promising, heralding a new era in the fight against obesity-related challenges.
- The Effect of Bariatric Surgery and Endoscopic Procedures on Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7786084/)
