Predicting Global Dengue Patterns With Sea Surface Temperature Anomalies

Understanding Climate Dynamics and Dengue Transmission

Indian Ocean temperatures anomalies predict long-term global dengue trends - (https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.adj4427)

Chinese scientists found that anomalies in tropical Indian Ocean sea surface temperatures can forecast the severity of global dengue outbreaks. ( )The study published in the journalsuggested that the climate indicator could enhance the forecasting and planning for outbreak responses, Xinhua news agency reported.Using climate-driven mechanistic models and data on dengue cases reported from 46 countries in Southeast Asia and America, the researchers from Beijing Normal University identified associations between global climate patterns and the seasonal and interannual magnitude of dengue epidemics in both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres.The study revealed that the model has the ability to make dengue warnings with a significant lead time of up to nine months, which is a substantial improvement over the previous models that could only provide warnings three months in advance.The findings could allow for more effective planning for outbreak response, but further assessments are needed to evaluate the predictive performance of the model, said Tian Huaiyu from the university, the corresponding author of the paper.Source-IANS