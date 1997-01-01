Psychotherapeutics
Antidepressants - ICD Code -Y49.0
This medication is a phenothiazine and tricyclic antidepressant combination, prescribed for anxiety and depression.
This medication is a tricyclic antidepressant, prescribed for depression.
Antidepressants - ICD Code -Y49.2
This medication an antidepressant, prescribed for depression.
Antidepressants- Tetracyclic - ICD Code -Y49.0
This medication is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression and anxiety.
Antidepressants- MAOI - ICD Code -Y49.1
This medication is a monoamine oxidase (MAO) inhibitor, prescribed for short-term (up to 6 weeks) depression.
This medication is a monoamine oxidase inhibitor (MAOI), prescribed for depression and social anxiety.
This medication is a monoamine oxidase (MAOI) inhibitor, prescribed for depression.
This medication is a monoamine oxidase (MAO) inhibitor, prescribed for depression.
Antidepressants- SARI - ICD Code -Y49.2
This medication is a phenylpiperazine antidepressant, prescribed for depression.
Antidepressants- SNRI - ICD Code -Y49.2
This medication is a selective serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRI), prescribed for depression.
Duloxetine belongs to a class of drugs known as serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors.
Antidepressants- SSRI - ICD Code -Y49.2
This medication is a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor, prescribed for major depressive disorder (MDD).
Antidepressants, Atypical - ICD Code -Y49.2
This medication is prescribed for depression and smoking cessation.
Bupropion, Sustained Release
This medication is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression.
This medication is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression and anxiety.
This medication is a selective serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SSNRI), prescribed for depression, generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety disorder, and panic disorder.
Venlafaxine, Extended Release
Antidepressants, Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors - ICD Code -Y49.2
This medication is an antidepressant of the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) class, prescribed for major depressive disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety disorder, or panic disorder(significant behavioral change).
This medication is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression and anxiety.
This medication is an antidepressant, prescribed for psychiatric disorders such as obsessive-compulsive disorder, social phobia and depression.
This medication is an SSRI antidepressant, prescribed for major depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, panic disorder, social anxiety and generalized anxiety disorder.
This medication is an antidepressant of the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) class, prescribed for major depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, panic attacks, and social anxiety disorder.
Antidepressants, tricyclic - ICD Code -Y49.0
This medication is a tricyclic antidepressant, prescribed for depression.
This medication is a tricyclic antidepressant (TCA), prescribed for obsessive-compulsive disorder.
This medication is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression.
This medication is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression.
This medication is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression.
This medication is a tricyclic antidepressant (TCA), prescribed for depression, and nocturnal enuresis.
This medication is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression.
Antipsychotics - ICD Code -Y49.3
Mesoridazine
This medication is a tranquilizer, prescribed for schizophrenia (a mental illness).
This medication is a tranquilizer, prescribed for schizophrenia, severe nausea and vomiting.
Prochlorperazine, Sustained Release
This medication is a tranquilizer, prescribed for schizophrenia.
This medication is a tranquilizer, prescribed for schizophrenia (emotional and mental conditions).
This medication is an antipsychotic agent, prescribed for nausea and vomiting and psychoses.
Antipsychotics - ICD Code -Y49.5
This medication is an atypical antipsychotic agent, prescribed for schizophrenia.
This medication is an atypical antipsychotic agent, prescribed for schizophrenia and acute mania with bipolar disorder.
This medication is an antipsychotic, tranquilizer and antiemetic drug, prescribed for mental or mood disorders (schizophrenia).
This medication is an antipsychotic, prescribed for schizophrenia.
This medication is a tranquilizer, prescribed for mental retardation.
This medication is a tranquilizer, prescribed for schizophrenia.
This medication is a tranquilizer, prescribed for emotional and mental conditions.
Molindone
This medication is an atypical antipsychotic, prescribed for schizophrenia.
Paliperidone
This medication is a tranquilizer, prescribed for tourette syndrome and resistant tics.
This medication is an atypical antipsychotic, prescribed for treating schizophrenia i.
This medication is an atypical antipsychotic, prescribed for Asperger's syndrome (difficulties in social interaction), schizophrenia (disturbed or unusual thinking), schizoaffective disorder(elevated or depressed mood), the mixed and manic states associated with bipolar disorder, and irritability in children with autism(impaired social interaction).
This medication is a tranquilizer, prescribed for schizophrenia.
