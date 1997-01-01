medindia
Psychotherapeutics


Antidepressants - ICD Code -Y49.0



Antidepressants - ICD Code -Y49.2


Reboxetine

This medication an antidepressant, prescribed for depression.

Antidepressants- Tetracyclic - ICD Code -Y49.0


Maprotiline

This medication is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression and anxiety.

Antidepressants- MAOI - ICD Code -Y49.1


Isocarboxazid

This medication is a monoamine oxidase (MAO) inhibitor, prescribed for short-term (up to 6 weeks) depression.

Moclobemide

This medication is a monoamine oxidase inhibitor (MAOI), prescribed for depression and social anxiety.

Phenelzine

This medication is a monoamine oxidase (MAOI) inhibitor, prescribed for depression.

Tranylcypromine

This medication is a monoamine oxidase (MAO) inhibitor, prescribed for depression.

Antidepressants- SARI - ICD Code -Y49.2


Nefazodone

This medication is a phenylpiperazine antidepressant, prescribed for depression.

Antidepressants- SNRI - ICD Code -Y49.2


Desvenlafaxine

This medication is a selective serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRI), prescribed for depression.

Duloxetine

Duloxetine belongs to a class of drugs known as serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors.

Antidepressants- SSRI - ICD Code -Y49.2


Vilazodone Hydrochloride

This medication is a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor, prescribed for major depressive disorder (MDD).

Antidepressants, Atypical - ICD Code -Y49.2


Bupropion

This medication is prescribed for depression and smoking cessation.

Bupropion, Sustained Release

Mirtazapine

This medication is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression.

Trazodone

This medication is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression and anxiety.

Venlafaxine

This medication is a selective serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SSNRI), prescribed for depression, generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety disorder, and panic disorder.

Venlafaxine, Extended Release


Antidepressants, Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors - ICD Code -Y49.2


Escitalopram

This medication is an antidepressant of the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) class, prescribed for major depressive disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety disorder, or panic disorder(significant behavioral change).

Fluoxetine

This medication is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression and anxiety.

Fluvoxamine

This medication is an antidepressant, prescribed for psychiatric disorders such as obsessive-compulsive disorder, social phobia and depression.

Paroxetine

This medication is an SSRI antidepressant, prescribed for major depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, panic disorder, social anxiety and generalized anxiety disorder.

Sertraline

This medication is an antidepressant of the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) class, prescribed for major depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, panic attacks, and social anxiety disorder.

Antidepressants, tricyclic - ICD Code -Y49.0


Amitriptyline

This medication is a tricyclic antidepressant, prescribed for depression.

Clomipramine

This medication is a tricyclic antidepressant (TCA), prescribed for obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Desipramine

This medication is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression.

Doxepin

This medication is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression.

Imipramine

This medication is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression.

Nitroxazepine

This medication is a tricyclic antidepressant (TCA), prescribed for depression, and nocturnal enuresis.

Nortriptyline

This medication is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression.

Antipsychotics - ICD Code -Y49.3


Mesoridazine

Perphenazine

This medication is a tranquilizer, prescribed for schizophrenia (a mental illness).

Prochlorperazine

This medication is a tranquilizer, prescribed for schizophrenia, severe nausea and vomiting.

Prochlorperazine, Sustained Release

Thioridazine

This medication is a tranquilizer, prescribed for schizophrenia.

Trifluoperazine

This medication is a tranquilizer, prescribed for schizophrenia (emotional and mental conditions).

Trifluopromazine

This medication is an antipsychotic agent, prescribed for nausea and vomiting and psychoses.

Antipsychotics - ICD Code -Y49.5


Amisulpride

This medication is an atypical antipsychotic agent, prescribed for schizophrenia.

Asenapine

This medication is an atypical antipsychotic agent, prescribed for schizophrenia and acute mania with bipolar disorder.

Chlorpromazine

This medication is an antipsychotic, tranquilizer and antiemetic drug, prescribed for mental or mood disorders (schizophrenia).

Clozapine

This medication is an antipsychotic, prescribed for schizophrenia.

Fluphenazine

This medication is a tranquilizer, prescribed for mental retardation.

Haloperidol

This medication is a tranquilizer, prescribed for schizophrenia.

Loxapine

This medication is a tranquilizer, prescribed for emotional and mental conditions.

Molindone

Olanzapine

This medication is an atypical antipsychotic, prescribed for schizophrenia.

Paliperidone

Pimozide

This medication is a tranquilizer, prescribed for tourette syndrome and resistant tics.

Quetiapine

This medication is an atypical antipsychotic, prescribed for treating schizophrenia i.

Risperidone

This medication is an atypical antipsychotic, prescribed for Asperger's syndrome (difficulties in social interaction), schizophrenia (disturbed or unusual thinking), schizoaffective disorder(elevated or depressed mood), the mixed and manic states associated with bipolar disorder, and irritability in children with autism(impaired social interaction).

Thiothixene

This medication is a tranquilizer, prescribed for schizophrenia.

Atypical Antipsychotic - ICD Code -Y49.5


Lurasidone

This medication is an atypical antipsychotic, prescribed for schizophrenia.
