Psychotherapeutics

Antidepressants - ICD Code -Y49.0

Amitriptyline and Perphenazine This medication is a phenothiazine and tricyclic antidepressant combination, prescribed for anxiety and depression.

Protriptyline Hydrochloride This medication is a tricyclic antidepressant, prescribed for depression.

Antidepressants - ICD Code -Y49.2

Reboxetine This medication an antidepressant, prescribed for depression.

Antidepressants- Tetracyclic - ICD Code -Y49.0

Maprotiline This medication is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression and anxiety.

Antidepressants- MAOI - ICD Code -Y49.1

Isocarboxazid This medication is a monoamine oxidase (MAO) inhibitor, prescribed for short-term (up to 6 weeks) depression.

Moclobemide This medication is a monoamine oxidase inhibitor (MAOI), prescribed for depression and social anxiety.

Phenelzine This medication is a monoamine oxidase (MAOI) inhibitor, prescribed for depression.

Tranylcypromine This medication is a monoamine oxidase (MAO) inhibitor, prescribed for depression.

Antidepressants- SARI - ICD Code -Y49.2

Nefazodone This medication is a phenylpiperazine antidepressant, prescribed for depression.

Antidepressants- SNRI - ICD Code -Y49.2

Desvenlafaxine This medication is a selective serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRI), prescribed for depression.

Duloxetine Duloxetine belongs to a class of drugs known as serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors.

Antidepressants- SSRI - ICD Code -Y49.2

Vilazodone Hydrochloride This medication is a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor, prescribed for major depressive disorder (MDD).

Antidepressants, Atypical - ICD Code -Y49.2

Bupropion This medication is prescribed for depression and smoking cessation.

Bupropion, Sustained Release

Mirtazapine This medication is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression.

Trazodone This medication is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression and anxiety.

Venlafaxine This medication is a selective serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SSNRI), prescribed for depression, generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety disorder, and panic disorder.

Venlafaxine, Extended Release

Antidepressants, Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors - ICD Code -Y49.2

Escitalopram This medication is an antidepressant of the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) class, prescribed for major depressive disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety disorder, or panic disorder(significant behavioral change).

Fluoxetine This medication is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression and anxiety.

Fluvoxamine This medication is an antidepressant, prescribed for psychiatric disorders such as obsessive-compulsive disorder, social phobia and depression.

Paroxetine This medication is an SSRI antidepressant, prescribed for major depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, panic disorder, social anxiety and generalized anxiety disorder.

Sertraline This medication is an antidepressant of the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) class, prescribed for major depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, panic attacks, and social anxiety disorder.

Antidepressants, tricyclic - ICD Code -Y49.0

Amitriptyline This medication is a tricyclic antidepressant, prescribed for depression.

Clomipramine This medication is a tricyclic antidepressant (TCA), prescribed for obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Desipramine This medication is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression.

Doxepin This medication is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression.

Imipramine This medication is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression.

Nitroxazepine This medication is a tricyclic antidepressant (TCA), prescribed for depression, and nocturnal enuresis.

Nortriptyline This medication is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression.

Antipsychotics - ICD Code -Y49.3

Mesoridazine

Perphenazine This medication is a tranquilizer, prescribed for schizophrenia (a mental illness).

Prochlorperazine This medication is a tranquilizer, prescribed for schizophrenia, severe nausea and vomiting.

Prochlorperazine, Sustained Release

Thioridazine This medication is a tranquilizer, prescribed for schizophrenia.

Trifluoperazine This medication is a tranquilizer, prescribed for schizophrenia (emotional and mental conditions).

Trifluopromazine This medication is an antipsychotic agent, prescribed for nausea and vomiting and psychoses.

Antipsychotics - ICD Code -Y49.5

Amisulpride This medication is an atypical antipsychotic agent, prescribed for schizophrenia.

Asenapine This medication is an atypical antipsychotic agent, prescribed for schizophrenia and acute mania with bipolar disorder.

Chlorpromazine This medication is an antipsychotic, tranquilizer and antiemetic drug, prescribed for mental or mood disorders (schizophrenia).

Clozapine This medication is an antipsychotic, prescribed for schizophrenia.

Fluphenazine This medication is a tranquilizer, prescribed for mental retardation.

Haloperidol This medication is a tranquilizer, prescribed for schizophrenia.

Loxapine This medication is a tranquilizer, prescribed for emotional and mental conditions.

Molindone

Olanzapine This medication is an atypical antipsychotic, prescribed for schizophrenia.

Paliperidone

Pimozide This medication is a tranquilizer, prescribed for tourette syndrome and resistant tics.

Quetiapine This medication is an atypical antipsychotic, prescribed for treating schizophrenia i.

Risperidone This medication is an atypical antipsychotic, prescribed for Asperger's syndrome (difficulties in social interaction), schizophrenia (disturbed or unusual thinking), schizoaffective disorder(elevated or depressed mood), the mixed and manic states associated with bipolar disorder, and irritability in children with autism(impaired social interaction).

Thiothixene This medication is a tranquilizer, prescribed for schizophrenia.

Atypical Antipsychotic - ICD Code -Y49.5