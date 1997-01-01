Chemotherapy
ICD Code -Y43.3
This medication is a gonadotropin releasing-hormone (GnRH) antagonist, prescribed for prostate cancer (to treat it partially).
This medication is a chemotherapy agent, prescribed for prostate cancer in patients who have received prior chemotherapy containing docetaxel.
This medication is an anthracycline agent, prescribed for acute non-lymphocytic leukaemia.
This medication is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for metastatic renal cell carcinoma.
This medication is used to treat certain types of advanced lung cancer.
This medication is a monoclonal antibody, prescribed for certain types of lymphoma (Hodgkin lymphoma, systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma [sALCL]).
This medication is a form of antimetabolite chemotherapy, prescribed for leukemia in children and adolescents.
This medication is prescribed for blood cancer(Chronic Myeloid Leukemia).
This medication is a chemotherapy agent, prescribed for non-small cell lung cancer.
Alkylating Agents - ICD Code -Y43.3
This medication is an alkylating agent, prescribed for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).
This medication is an alkylating agent, prescribed for certain types of cancer.
Antineoplastics - ICD Code -Y43.3
This medication is a monoclonal antibody, prescribed for B-chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
This medication is an oral antineoplastic agent, prescribed for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL, a type of skin cancer), lung cancer, breast cancer and Kaposi's sarcoma.
This medication is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for prostate cancer with prednisone.
This medication is an anti-cancer drug, prescribed for certain types of cancers like multiple myeloma, brain tumor, Hodgkin’s and non – Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
This medication is a synthetic anti-cancer agent, prescribed for hairy cell leukemia.
This medication is a nucleoside analog, prescribed for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).
This medication is an anticancer agent, prescribed for lymphoma.
This medication is a synthetic nonsteroidal estrogen, prescribed for the prevention of miscarriage, breast cancer, premature birth and prostate enlargement.
This medication is an anticancer agent, prescribed for breast cancer.
This medication is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, prescribed for metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, and pancreatic cancer.
This medication is an aromatase inhibitor, prescribed for advanced breast cancer in postmenopausal women who are no longer responsive to anti-estrogen therapy.
This medication is a hormonal chemotherapy agent, prescribed for malignant neoplasms.
This medication is an anti-cancer agent, prescribed for certain type of leukemia in people who are at least 60 years old.
This medication is a monoclonal antibody, prescribed for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma with other medications.
This medication is a protein-tyrosine kinase inhibitor, prescribed for treating certain type of cancers such as chronic myelogenous leukemia (cancer of the white blood cells, acute lymphoblastic leukemia(cancer of the white blood cells), gastrointestinal stromal tumors (tumors of the gastrointestinal tract and other cancers.
Interferon Alfa 2A
This medication is a protein, prescribed for genital warts caused by human papilloma virus (HPV).
This medication is an immunomodulator, prescribed for multiple sclerosis.
This medication is a protein, prescribed for reducing the repeated occurrences and severity of serious infections associated with chronic granulomatous disease.
This medication is prescribed for breast cancer either alone or in combination with capecitabine.
This medication is a protein-tyrosine kinase inhibitor, prescribed for metastatic breast cancer with other medications.
This medication is an aromatase inhibitor, prescribed for breast cancer either alone or in combination with other medications.
Cytoprotective Agent - ICD Code -Y43.3
This medication is a folic acid derivative, used as an adjuvant in chemotherapy for treating patients with osteosarcoma and colorectal cancer.
Hormonal therapy - ICD Code -Y43.3
This medication is a gonadotropin-releasing hormone agonist, prescribed for prostate cancer and breast cancer.
This medication is a synthetic analogue of gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) agonist, used to suppress production of the sex hormones (testosterone and estrogen), prescribed for the treatment of endometriosis, breast and prostate cancer.
Proteasome Inhibitor - ICD Code -Y43.3
This medication is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for multiple myeloma and mantle cell lymphoma.
Pyrimidine antimetabolite - ICD Code -Y43.1
This medication is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for blood cancer.
Tryosine Kinase Inhibitor - ICD Code -Y43.3
This medication is a kinase inhibitor, prescribed for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma after failure of one prior systemic therapy.