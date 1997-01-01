Chemotherapy

ICD Code -Y43.3

Abarelix This medication is a gonadotropin releasing-hormone (GnRH) antagonist, prescribed for prostate cancer (to treat it partially).

Abiraterone acetate This medication is a chemotherapy agent, prescribed for prostate cancer in patients who have received prior chemotherapy containing docetaxel.

Aclarubicin This medication is an anthracycline agent, prescribed for acute non-lymphocytic leukaemia.

Aldesleukin This medication is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

Bevacizumab This medication is used to treat certain types of advanced lung cancer.

Brentuximab Vedotin This medication is a monoclonal antibody, prescribed for certain types of lymphoma (Hodgkin lymphoma, systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma [sALCL]).

Clofarabine This medication is a form of antimetabolite chemotherapy, prescribed for leukemia in children and adolescents.

Dasatinib This medication is prescribed for blood cancer(Chronic Myeloid Leukemia).

Gefitinib This medication is a chemotherapy agent, prescribed for non-small cell lung cancer.

Alkylating Agents - ICD Code -Y43.3

Bendamustine Hydrochloride This medication is an alkylating agent, prescribed for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

Mechlorethamine This medication is an alkylating agent, prescribed for certain types of cancer.

Antineoplastics - ICD Code -Y43.3

Alemtuzumab This medication is a monoclonal antibody, prescribed for B-chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Bexarotene This medication is an oral antineoplastic agent, prescribed for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL, a type of skin cancer), lung cancer, breast cancer and Kaposi's sarcoma.

Cabazitaxel This medication is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for prostate cancer with prednisone.

Carmustine This medication is an anti-cancer drug, prescribed for certain types of cancers like multiple myeloma, brain tumor, Hodgkin’s and non – Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Cladribine This medication is a synthetic anti-cancer agent, prescribed for hairy cell leukemia.

Decitabine This medication is a nucleoside analog, prescribed for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

Denileukin Diftitox This medication is an anticancer agent, prescribed for lymphoma.

Diethylstilbestrol This medication is a synthetic nonsteroidal estrogen, prescribed for the prevention of miscarriage, breast cancer, premature birth and prostate enlargement.

Eribulin mesylate This medication is an anticancer agent, prescribed for breast cancer.

Erlotinib This medication is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, prescribed for metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

Exemestane This medication is an aromatase inhibitor, prescribed for advanced breast cancer in postmenopausal women who are no longer responsive to anti-estrogen therapy.

Fosfestrol This medication is a hormonal chemotherapy agent, prescribed for malignant neoplasms.

Gemtuzumab This medication is an anti-cancer agent, prescribed for certain type of leukemia in people who are at least 60 years old.

Ibritumomab tiuxetan This medication is a monoclonal antibody, prescribed for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma with other medications.

Imatinib This medication is a protein-tyrosine kinase inhibitor, prescribed for treating certain type of cancers such as chronic myelogenous leukemia (cancer of the white blood cells, acute lymphoblastic leukemia(cancer of the white blood cells), gastrointestinal stromal tumors (tumors of the gastrointestinal tract and other cancers.

Interferon Alfa 2A

Interferon alfa-n3 -human leukocyte derived This medication is a protein, prescribed for genital warts caused by human papilloma virus (HPV).

Interferon beta 1A This medication is an immunomodulator, prescribed for multiple sclerosis.

Interferon gamma 1B This medication is a protein, prescribed for reducing the repeated occurrences and severity of serious infections associated with chronic granulomatous disease.

Ixabepilone This medication is prescribed for breast cancer either alone or in combination with capecitabine.

Lapatinib This medication is a protein-tyrosine kinase inhibitor, prescribed for metastatic breast cancer with other medications.

Letrozole This medication is an aromatase inhibitor, prescribed for breast cancer either alone or in combination with other medications.

Cytoprotective Agent - ICD Code -Y43.3

Levoleucovorin This medication is a folic acid derivative, used as an adjuvant in chemotherapy for treating patients with osteosarcoma and colorectal cancer.

Hormonal therapy - ICD Code -Y43.3

Buserelin This medication is a gonadotropin-releasing hormone agonist, prescribed for prostate cancer and breast cancer.

Goserelin This medication is a synthetic analogue of gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) agonist, used to suppress production of the sex hormones (testosterone and estrogen), prescribed for the treatment of endometriosis, breast and prostate cancer.

Proteasome Inhibitor - ICD Code -Y43.3

Bortezomib This medication is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for multiple myeloma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Pyrimidine antimetabolite - ICD Code -Y43.1

Azacitidine This medication is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for blood cancer.

Tryosine Kinase Inhibitor - ICD Code -Y43.3