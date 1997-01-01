medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drugs
  3. Medical Condition

Drugs for Chemotherapy

Email bookmark
Font : A-A+

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Chemotherapy. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Chemotherapy

Avelumab

Avelumab is a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) blocking antibody which is prescribed to treat adult and pediatric patients of 12 years and older who suffer from advanced Merkel-cell carcinoma that has spread to other parts of the body. Merkel-cell carcinoma is a rare but highly aggressive form of skin cancer caused by the Merkel cell polyomavirus. Avelumab is also used to treat urothelial cancer (cancer that occurs in the bladder, ureter, and urethra) in patients whose cancer was worsened during chemotherapy or within 12 months of chemotherapy given with surgery. It received orphan drug designation in January 2017 by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for treating stomach cancer. Avelumab acts either by slowing down the growth of cancer cells or stops the further development of cancer.

Busulphan

Busulphan is a chemotherapy agent, prescribed for chronic myelogenous leukemia. It is also used for bone marrow transplantation.

Cetuximab

Cetuximab is a monoclonal antibody, prescribed for certain types of head, neck, and colorectal cancer.

Copanlisib

Copanlisib injection is prescribed to treat relapsed follicular lymphoma in adult patients who have been already treated with two prior systemic therapies. Copanlisib belongs to a class of kinase inhibitors. It blocks the action of a specific protein involved in the multiplication of cancer cells.

Cyclizine

Cyclizine is a histamine H1 inhibitor prescribed for adults and children 6 years and above for the treatment of nausea and vomiting caused due to • Motion sickness • Surgeries • Drugs like narcotic analgesics and by general anaesthetics given in the post-operative period • Radiotherapy, especially for breast cancerMenière's disease and other forms of vestibular disturbance (rarely) Cyclizine was discovered in 1947. It is on the World Health Organization's List of Essential Medicines. Cyclizine also exerts a central anticholinergic (antimuscarinic) action.

Durvalumab

Durvalumab is a human immunoglobulin G1 kappa monoclonal antibody which is used to treat adult patients with either locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma ( cancer of the bladder and other parts) who have a disease progression during or following platinum-containing chemotherapy with or without surgery. It works by blocking the binding of programmed cell death ligand 1 (PDL-1) on T-cells to PD-1 and CD80 molecules, thereby allowing the immune system to fight against the cancer cells.

Enasidenib

Enasidenib is an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 inhibitor. It is prescribed to treat acute myeloid leukemia in adult patients who have not responded to treatment or relapsed following treatment and are positive for isocitrate dehydrogenase-2 mutation as detected by an FDA approved test. Acute myeloid leukemia is a type of cancer that that arises from the white blood cells. Enasidenib works by either reducing or blocking the growth of the cancer cells.

Mesna

Mesna is prescribed as a preventive medicine to reduce the risk of hemorrhagic cystitis caused by the chemotherapy drugs ifosfamide and cyclophosphamide. Hemorrhagic cystitis is a condition characterized by bleeding from the bladder. Mesna works by detoxifying the metabolites of the above drugs that cause hemorrhagic cystitis in the urine. Some preparations of mesna have been used to break thick mucus of the respiratory tract.
Trade Names :
Uromitexan (200mg) | Mesna (200mg) (Cytomed) | Mesna Inj (200mg) | Urosna (100mg) | Mistabron (300mg) | Mesna (200mg) (Cipla) | Uromes (100mg) | Ipamide (Kit) | Isoxan (Kit) | Ifoxan With Mesna (Kit) (1000+200)
More...

Molgramostim

Molgramostim is an immune stimulator which is prescribed to correct neutropenia -the condition that causes low levels of neutrophils - following a high dose chemotherapy regimen or bone marrow transplantation. It is a granulocyte macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), a human protein which is also recommended for the treatment of ganciclovir induced neutropenia. It is also used in acute respiratory distress syndrome, a life threatening condition because of the difficulty in breathing. This drug is not approved in most places, including the US. The UK has granted orphan drug status for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Nimotuzumab

Nimotuzumab is a monoclonal antibody and an endothelial growth factor receptor (EGRF) antagonist. It also stimulates the immune system against the cancer cells. It is a targeted therapy used for the treatment of glioma (cancer in the brain and spinal cord), cancer of the head and neck, and nasopharyngeal cancer. It prevents the growth and spread of the cancer. The drug is approved for different cancers in different countries. It has received orphan drug status for the treatment of glioma in the United States and pancreatic cancer in the European Union.
Trade Names :
Biomab EGFR

Niraparib

Niraparib is prescribed as a maintenance treatment in adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian cancer, fallopian tube cancer, or primary peritoneal cancer who show a complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy. Niraparib works by inhibiting the PARP (poly ADP-ribose polymerase) activity. It results in the formation of PARP-DNA complexes leading to the damage of DNA and tumor cell death. It benefits by improving the patient's progression-free survival and should be given only by the medical specialist who is an expert in handling anti-cancer medicines.
Chemotherapy

Chemotherapy

‘Chemo’ means medicine or ‘drug’; ‘therapy’ means ‘treatment’. Chemotherapy refers to the use of cytotoxic drugs in cancer treatment.
About - History - Principles - Aim - Types of drugs - Mode of delivery - Newer Methods - Lifestyle Issues and Coping - Effect on sex - Effect on fertility - Pros and cons - Consent - FAQs - Glossary - Support groups - References -


Related Links

Show More Related Topics

Drugs A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Drugs Search

Pharma Links

Drug Database / All About Drugs

Drug Information
Drug Toxicity
Drug Price List
Drugs - Side Effects
How To Take Drugs
Drugs by Medical Conditions
Therapeutic Classification of Drugs
ICD Codes for Drugs
Drugs by Specialty
Health Conditions Due to Drugs
Drug Interaction with Foods

FDA Drug Informations

FDA Approved Drugs
FDA Drug Safety Labeling Changes
FDA Drug Recalls

Pharma General Information

Pharmaceutical Councils
Pharmaceutical Journals
Pharmaceutical Organisations
Major Associations
Pharmaceutical Company Addresses
Pharmaceutical Consultants
Pharmaceutical Analytical_laboratories
Pharmaceutical, Drug ,Chemist Association - India
Pharma Colleges
Drug Information and Price List Widget
Indian Drug Manufacturers

E-pharma updates

R&D In Pharmaceutical Industries
Drug Price In India
Drugs & Cosmetic Act, 1940
Exim Statistics
Drug Policy
Prescription Drug Price list
Indian Pharmaceutical Industries
Adverse Drug Reaction

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.