Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Chemotherapy

Avelumab Avelumab is a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) blocking antibody which is prescribed to treat adult and pediatric patients of 12 years and older who suffer from advanced Merkel-cell carcinoma that has spread to other parts of the body. Merkel-cell carcinoma is a rare but highly aggressive form of skin cancer caused by the Merkel cell polyomavirus. Avelumab is also used to treat urothelial cancer (cancer that occurs in the bladder, ureter, and urethra) in patients whose cancer was worsened during chemotherapy or within 12 months of chemotherapy given with surgery. It received orphan drug designation in January 2017 by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for treating stomach cancer. Avelumab acts either by slowing down the growth of cancer cells or stops the further development of cancer.

Busulphan Busulphan is a chemotherapy agent, prescribed for chronic myelogenous leukemia. It is also used for bone marrow transplantation.

Capecitabine is an antimetabolite, prescribed for breast cancer and colorectal cancer. It prevents the growth of cancer cells.

Cetuximab Cetuximab is a monoclonal antibody, prescribed for certain types of head, neck, and colorectal cancer.

Chlorambucil is a cytotoxic chemotherapy drug, prescribed for chronic lymphocytic leukemia, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and lymphosarcoma.

Copanlisib Copanlisib injection is prescribed to treat relapsed follicular lymphoma in adult patients who have been already treated with two prior systemic therapies. Copanlisib belongs to a class of kinase inhibitors. It blocks the action of a specific protein involved in the multiplication of cancer cells.

Cyclizine is a histamine H1 inhibitor prescribed for adults and children 6 years and above for the treatment of nausea and vomiting caused due to • Motion sickness • Surgeries • Drugs like narcotic analgesics and by general anaesthetics given in the post-operative period • Radiotherapy, especially for breast cancer • Menière's disease and other forms of vestibular disturbance (rarely) Cyclizine was discovered in 1947. It is on the World Health Organization's List of Essential Medicines. Cyclizine also exerts a central anticholinergic (antimuscarinic) action.

Cyclophosphamide is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for many types of cancers like lymphatic cancer, cancer of white blood cells and plasma cells, etc,. It slows or stops the growth of cancer cells in your body.

Cytarabine is a chemotherapy agent, prescribed for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Cytarabine slows the growth and spread of cancer cells in the body.

Daunorubicin is a chemotherapeutic agent, prescribed for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphocytic leukemia. Daunorubicin slows the growth and spread of cancer cells in the body.

Doxorubicin is a cytotoxic anthracycline antibiotic, prescribed for treating various types of cancer.

Durvalumab Durvalumab is a human immunoglobulin G1 kappa monoclonal antibody which is used to treat adult patients with either locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma ( cancer of the bladder and other parts) who have a disease progression during or following platinum-containing chemotherapy with or without surgery. It works by blocking the binding of programmed cell death ligand 1 (PDL-1) on T-cells to PD-1 and CD80 molecules, thereby allowing the immune system to fight against the cancer cells.

Enasidenib Enasidenib is an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 inhibitor. It is prescribed to treat acute myeloid leukemia in adult patients who have not responded to treatment or relapsed following treatment and are positive for isocitrate dehydrogenase-2 mutation as detected by an FDA approved test. Acute myeloid leukemia is a type of cancer that that arises from the white blood cells. Enasidenib works by either reducing or blocking the growth of the cancer cells.

Epoetin beta-methoxy polyethylene glycol is an erythropoiesis-stimulating agent, prescribed for anemia in people with chronic kidney failure.

Fosfestrol is a hormonal chemotherapy agent, prescribed for malignant neoplasms. Especially used in the treatment of prostate cancer.

Hydroxyurea is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for sickle cell anemia, several types of cancer (such as melanoma, chronic myelogenous leukemia, squamous cell carcinomas), as an adjunct to antiretroviral therapy for AIDS. It is also used for psoriasis.

Inotuzumab ozogamicin Inotuzumab ozogamicin is a CD 22 - directed antibody-drug conjugate which is prescribed to treat adult patients suffering from relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia , a type of blood cancer.

Leucovorin is a folic acid analog, prescribed for reducing the toxic effects of methotrexate.

Mesna is prescribed as a preventive medicine to reduce the risk of hemorrhagic cystitis caused by the chemotherapy drugs ifosfamide and cyclophosphamide. Hemorrhagic cystitis is a condition characterized by bleeding from the bladder. Mesna works by detoxifying the metabolites of the above drugs that cause hemorrhagic cystitis in the urine. Some preparations of mesna have been used to break thick mucus of the respiratory tract.

Methotrexate is an antimetabolite, curative in choriocarcinoma (cancer of the tissue that normally would develop into placenta). It is also used in other cancers like blood, breast and lung cancers. It is also used to suppress immunity in conditions such as psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Mitomycin is a chemotherapy agent, prescribed for adenocarcinoma (cancer of the stomach or pancreas) either alone or with other medications.

Molgramostim This drug is not approved in most places, including the US. The UK has granted orphan drug status for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome. Molgramostim is an immune stimulator which is prescribed to correct neutropenia -the condition that causes low levels of neutrophils - following a high dose chemotherapy regimen or bone marrow transplantation . It is a granulocyte macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), a human protein which is also recommended for the treatment of ganciclovir induced neutropenia. It is also used in acute respiratory distress syndrome , a life threatening condition because of the difficulty in breathing.

Nimotuzumab is a monoclonal antibody and an endothelial growth factor receptor (EGRF) antagonist. It also stimulates the immune system against the cancer cells. It is a targeted therapy used for the treatment of glioma (cancer in the brain and spinal cord), cancer of the head and neck, and nasopharyngeal cancer. It prevents the growth and spread of the cancer. The drug is approved for different cancers in different countries. It has received orphan drug status for the treatment of glioma in the United States and pancreatic cancer in the European Union.

Niraparib Niraparib is prescribed as a maintenance treatment in adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian cancer , fallopian tube cancer, or primary peritoneal cancer who show a complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy . Niraparib works by inhibiting the PARP (poly ADP-ribose polymerase) activity. It results in the formation of PARP-DNA complexes leading to the damage of DNA and tumor cell death. It benefits by improving the patient's progression-free survival and should be given only by the medical specialist who is an expert in handling anti-cancer medicines.

Palonosetron is 5-HT3 receptor blocker, prescribed for prevention of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting.

Prednisone regulates the symptoms of low corticosteroid levels, and is used to treat arthritis, severe allergic reactions, multiple sclerosis, lupus, and certain conditions that affect the lungs, skin, eyes, kidneys blood, thyroid, stomach, and intestines.