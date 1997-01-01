Drugs for AIDS/HIV

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called AIDS/HIV. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of AIDS/HIV

Abacavir Abacavir is an antiviral drug that is effective against the HIV-1 virus. It acts on an enzyme of the virus called reverse transcriptase, which plays an important role in its multiplication. Though abacavir reduces viral load and may slow the progression of the disease, it does not cure the HIV infection. Trade Names :

Abacavir Sulfate and Lamivudine Abacavir Sulfate and Lamivudine contains antiretroviral agents, prescribed for HIV-1 infection. It blocks and prevents HIV reproduction in the body.

Abacavir Sulfate, Lamivudine and Zidovudine Abacavir Sulfate, Lamivudine and Zidovudine contains a nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NRTI), prescribed for HIV-1 infection. It works by preventing human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) cells multiplication in your body.

Amantadine Amantadine is a synthetic (man-made) anti-viral and antiparkinson agent, prescribed for Parkinson's disease and also for treating certain types of flu. Trade Names :

Ampenavir Ampenavir is a protease inhibitor, prescribed for HIV/AIDS in combination with at least two other antiviral medications. It inhibits the growth and multiplication of human immunodeficiency virus.

Atazanavir Atazanavir is an antiretroviral drug, prescribed for HIV/AIDS. It inhibits HIV protease and blocks the formation of new virus cells. Trade Names :

Cidofovir Cidofovir is an antiviral agent, prescribed for cytomegalovirus(CMV) infection in HIV/AIDS patients.

Cobicistat-Elvitegravir-Emtricitabine-Tenofovir Cobicistat-Elvitegravir-Emtricitabine-Tenofovir contains integrase strand transfer inhibitor, pharmacokinetic enhancer and nucleos(t)ide analog HIV-1 reverse transcriptase inhibitors, prescribed for HIV-1 infection.

Darunavir Darunavir is an antiviral agent, prescribed for HIV infection with other antiviral agents. It is a protease inhibitor and blocks the enzyme activity. Darunavir slows down the spread of virus in the body. Trade Names :

Delavirdine Delavirdine is a non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NNRTI), prescribed for HIV-1 infection.

Didanosine Didanosine is a reverse transcriptase inhibitor, prescribed for HIV/AIDS either alone or with other antiretroviral drugs. Trade Names : More...

Dolutegravir Dolutegravir is an integrase inhibitor prescribed for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older and weighing at least 40 kg. Dolutegravir works by blocking integrase, an HIV enzyme that prevents the replication and lowers the amount of HIV in the blood.

Dronabinol Dronabinol is a cannabinoid, prescribed for nausea and vomiting due to cancer and chemotherapy and for anorexia (loss of appetite) in HIV patients.

Efavirenz Efavirenz is a non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NNRTI), and active antiretroviral therapy (HAART) prescribed for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) type 1 either alone or with other medications. Trade Names : More...

Emtricitabine Emtricitabine is a nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NRTI), prescribed for HIV-1 infection either alone or with other medications. Trade Names :

Emtricitabine- Rilpivirine- Tenofovir Emtricitabine- Rilpivirine- Tenofovir contains a nonnucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NNRTI) and 2 nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTIs) (antivirals), prescribed for HIV-1 infection in naive adults. Trade Names :

Emtricitabine- Tenofovir Emtricitabine- Tenofovir contains 2 reverse transcriptase inhibitors, prescribed for HIV infection in adults and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older. Trade Names :

Etravirine Etravirine is a non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NNRTI), prescribed for HIV/AIDS. Etravirine inhibits the growth and multiplication of human immunodeficiency virus.

Fosamprenavir Calcium Fosamprenavir Calcium is an HIV protease inhibitor, prescribed for HIV with other medications.

Hydroxyurea Hydroxyurea is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for sickle cell anemia, several types of cancer (such as melanoma, chronic myelogenous leukemia, squamous cell carcinomas), as an adjunct to antiretroviral therapy for AIDS. It is also used for psoriasis. Trade Names : More...

Indinavir Indinavir is a protease inhibitor, prescribed for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults that slow the spread of HIV infection in the body. Trade Names : More...

Lamivudine Lamivudine is a potent nucleoside analog reverse transcriptase inhibitor (nRTI), prescribed for HIV/AIDS, and hepatitis B either alone or with other medication. Trade Names : More...

Lamivudine- Zidovudine Lamivudine- Zidovudine contains antivirals, prescribed for HIV infection.

Lopinavir and Ritonavir Lopinavir and Ritonavir contains antiretroviral agents, prescribed for HIV-1 infection.

Maraviroc Maraviroc is an antiretroviral agent, prescribed for HIV infection (CCR5-tropic HIV-1 detectable).

Megestrol Megestrol is a progesterone derivative, prescribed for breast cancer, uterine cancer, loss of appetite, physical wasting, or unexplained significant weight loss in patients with diagnosis of acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS). Trade Names :

Nelfinavir Nelfinavir is an antiretroviral agent, prescribed for HIV/AIDS. Trade Names :

Nevirapine Nevirapine is a reverse transcriptase inhibitor, prescribed for HIV infection and AIDS. It inhibits the activity of reverse transcriptase enzyme and blocks the production of DNA and new viruses. Trade Names : More...

Raltegravir Raltegravir is an antiretroviral agent, prescribed for HIV/AIDS. It blocks HIV-1 integrase, an enzyme needed for the HIV virus growth.

Rilpivirine Rilpivirine is a second-generation non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NNRTI), prescribed for HIV infection.

Ritonavir Ritonavir is an antiretroviral agent, prescribed for HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) infection either alone or combined with other antiretroviral agents. It is a protease inhibitor. Trade Names : More...

Stavudine Stavudine is a nucleoside analog reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NARTI), prescribed for HIV/AIDS. Trade Names : More...

Tenofovir Tenofovir is a class of antiretroviral agent, prescribed for HIV infection in combination with other medicines, and chronic hepatitis B in adults. Trade Names :

Tesamorelin Tesamorelin is a human growth hormone-releasing factor (GRF) analog, prescribed for reducing excess stomach fat in certain HIV-infected patients.

Tipranavir Tipranavir is a protease inhibitor, prescribed for HIV/AIDS with ritonavir.

Zalcitabine Zalcitabine is a nucleoside analog reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NARTI), prescribed for HIV infection.