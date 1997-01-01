medindia
Drugs for AIDS/HIV

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called AIDS/HIV. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of AIDS/HIV

Abacavir Sulfate and Lamivudine

Abacavir Sulfate and Lamivudine contains antiretroviral agents, prescribed for HIV-1 infection. It blocks and prevents HIV reproduction in the body.

Abacavir Sulfate, Lamivudine and Zidovudine

Abacavir Sulfate, Lamivudine and Zidovudine contains a nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NRTI), prescribed for HIV-1 infection. It works by preventing human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) cells multiplication in your body.

Amantadine

Amantadine is a synthetic (man-made) anti-viral and antiparkinson agent, prescribed for Parkinson's disease and also for treating certain types of flu.
Trade Names :
Comantrel | Amantrel | Amantral | Neaman

Ampenavir

Ampenavir is a protease inhibitor, prescribed for HIV/AIDS in combination with at least two other antiviral medications. It inhibits the growth and multiplication of human immunodeficiency virus.

Cidofovir

Cidofovir is an antiviral agent, prescribed for cytomegalovirus(CMV) infection in HIV/AIDS patients.

Cobicistat-Elvitegravir-Emtricitabine-Tenofovir

Cobicistat-Elvitegravir-Emtricitabine-Tenofovir contains integrase strand transfer inhibitor, pharmacokinetic enhancer and nucleos(t)ide analog HIV-1 reverse transcriptase inhibitors, prescribed for HIV-1 infection.

Darunavir

Darunavir is an antiviral agent, prescribed for HIV infection with other antiviral agents. It is a protease inhibitor and blocks the enzyme activity. Darunavir slows down the spread of virus in the body.
Trade Names :
Daruvir | Daruvir (300mg)

Delavirdine

Delavirdine is a non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NNRTI), prescribed for HIV-1 infection.

Dolutegravir

Dolutegravir is an integrase inhibitor prescribed for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older and weighing at least 40 kg. Dolutegravir works by blocking integrase, an HIV enzyme that prevents the replication and lowers the amount of HIV in the blood.

Dronabinol

Dronabinol is a cannabinoid, prescribed for nausea and vomiting due to cancer and chemotherapy and for anorexia (loss of appetite) in HIV patients.

Etravirine

Etravirine is a non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NNRTI), prescribed for HIV/AIDS. Etravirine inhibits the growth and multiplication of human immunodeficiency virus.

Fosamprenavir Calcium

Fosamprenavir Calcium is an HIV protease inhibitor, prescribed for HIV with other medications.

Maraviroc

Maraviroc is an antiretroviral agent, prescribed for HIV infection (CCR5-tropic HIV-1 detectable).

Megestrol

Megestrol is a progesterone derivative, prescribed for breast cancer, uterine cancer, loss of appetite, physical wasting, or unexplained significant weight loss in patients with diagnosis of acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS).
Trade Names :
Endace (160 mg) | Endace -40

Raltegravir

Raltegravir is an antiretroviral agent, prescribed for HIV/AIDS. It blocks HIV-1 integrase, an enzyme needed for the HIV virus growth.

Rilpivirine

Rilpivirine is a second-generation non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NNRTI), prescribed for HIV infection.

Tesamorelin

Tesamorelin is a human growth hormone-releasing factor (GRF) analog, prescribed for reducing excess stomach fat in certain HIV-infected patients.

Tipranavir

Tipranavir is a protease inhibitor, prescribed for HIV/AIDS with ritonavir.

Zalcitabine

Zalcitabine is a nucleoside analog reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NARTI), prescribed for HIV infection.
AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV

"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.
About AIDS - Epidemiology - clinical Features - Lab Tests & FAQs - Treatment - Health Education - Prevention & Transmission - Support Groups -


