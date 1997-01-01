Hormones

ICD Code -Y42

Calcitonin - Salmon

Chorionic Gonadotropin This medication is prescribed for infertility problems in certain women who have not gone through menopause and for certain testicular development problems.

Desmopressin This medication is an antidiuretic synthetic hormone, prescribed for primary nocturnal enuresis (nighttime bedwetting).

Desogestrel/ Ethinyl Estradiol

Drospirenone/Ethinyl Estradiol

Etonogestrel This medication is a progestin, prescribed for preventing pregnancy.

Gonadorelin This medication is a gonadotropin-releasing hormone, prescribed for evaluating hypothalamus and pituitary gland function.

Lynestrenol This medication is a progestagen hormone, prescribed for menstrual disorders, and contraception.

Medroxyprogesterone This medication is a progestin hormone, prescribed for menstrual problems, breast cancer and prevention of pregnancy.

Menotropins This medication is combination of hormones, prescribed for infertility in women.

Mesterolone Mesterolone is a dihydro derivative of testosterone, the male sex hormone.

Oxymetholone This medication is a synthetic anabolic steroid, prescribed for anemia (low red blood cell count).

Oxytocin This medication is a uterine stimulant, prescribed for the initiation of uterine contractions and induction of labor in women as well as stimulation of contractions in cases where the uterus does not contract enough during labor.

Secretin This medication is a hormone, prescribed for secretion stimulating test in stimulation of pancreatic secretions, stimulation of gastrin secretion in order to identify gastrinoma, pancreatitis or pancreatic cancer.

Somatostatin This medication is a peptide hormone, prescribed for gastrointestinal hemorrhage.

Somatrem This medication is an analogue of growth hormone, prescribed for growth in children.

Testosterone Cypionate Injection This medication is a male sex hormone, prescribed for primary hypogonadism and hypogonadotropic hypogonadism.

ICD Code -Y42.5

Estrogen This medication is a female sex hormone, prescribed for severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause, ovarian failure, osteoporosis, uterine bleeding, delayed puberty and prostate cancer.

Androgen - ICD Code -Y42.7

Danazol This medication is a synthetic steroid, prescribed for endometriosis and hereditary angioedema.

Fluoxymesterone This medication is an androgenic hormone, prescribed for male hypogonadism, delayed puberty in males and for breast cancer treatment in women.

Methyltestosterone This medication is an anabolic steroid, prescribed for testosterone deficiency.

Testosterone This medication is a sex hormone, prescribed for male hypogonadism.

Testosterone Enanthate This medication is an androgen and anabolic steroid, prescribed for patients who have low levels or no testosterone produced by the body.

Testosterone Fortesta This medication is a topical gel, prescribed for treatment of low testosterone.

Antiandrogens - ICD Code -Y42.6

Cyproterone Tablet This medication is an antiandrogen, prescribed for prostate cancer, benign prostatic hyperplasia, priapism, hypersexuality, and hirsutism.

Dutasteride This medication is a 5-alpha-reductase inhibitor, prescribed for an enlarged prostate treatment.

Finasteride This medication is a synthetic antiandrogen, prescribed for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), prostate cancer, and hair loss.

Flutamide This medication is an oral non-steroidal antiandrogen, mainly prescribed for prostate cancer.

Nilutamide This medication is an antiandrogen, prescribed for prostate cancer.

Antiestrogens - ICD Code -Y42.6

Anastrozole This medication is a non-steroidal inhibitor used with other treatments, such as surgery or radiation, to treat early breast cancer in women who have experienced menopause.

Fulvestrant This medication is an estrogen receptor antagonist, prescribed for advanced breast cancer in postmenopausal women who have already been treated with other medications.

Raloxifene This medication is a selective estrogen receptor modulator (SERM) prescribed for treatment and prevention of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women.

Tamoxifen This medication is an antiestrogen, prescribed for breast cancer.

Toremifene This medication is an anti-estrogen agent, prescribed for breast cancer in postmenopausal women.

Estrogens - ICD Code -Y42.5

Chlorotrianisene This medication is a synthetic estrogen, prescribed for treating the symptoms of menopause, deficiency in ovary function and prostate cancer.

Conjugated Estrogen, Synthetic

Estradiol This medication is a sex hormone, prescribed for treating conditions due to menopause, treating vulval or vaginal atrophy, prostate cancer, and preventing osteoporosis (brittle bones).

Estradiol, Oral

Estradiol, Transdermal

Estramustine Phospate

Estrogens, Conjugated

Estrogens, Esterified

Estropipate This medication is a crystalline form of estrogen, prescribed for symptoms of menopause, osteoporosis, excessive and painful vaginal bleeding.

Glucocorticoids - ICD Code -Y42.0

Ciclesonide This medication is a glucocorticoid, prescribed as a prophylactic therapy in treating asthma and in the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis.

Deflazacort This medication is a glucocorticoid, prescribed for anti-inflammatory conditions, and used as an immunosuppressant.

Dexamethasone

Dexamethasone Ophthalmic

Fludrocortisone

Methylprednisolone This medication is a corticosteroid prescribed for severe allergies, arthritis, asthma, certain blood disorders and skin conditions.

Prednisolone

Prednisone This medication regulates the symptoms of low corticosteroid levels, and is used to treat arthritis, severe allergic reactions, multiple sclerosis, lupus, and certain conditions that affect the lungs, skin, eyes, kidneys blood, thyroid, stomach, and intestines.

Triamcinolone This medication is a corticosteroid, prescribed for arthritis, skin, blood, kidney, eye, thyroid and intestinal disorders, severe allergies and asthma.

Progestogen - ICD Code -Y42.5

Allylestrenol This medication is a synthetic progestogen, prescribed for the prevention of threatened miscarriage and recurrent pregnancy loss.

Synthetic steroid hormone - ICD Code -Y42