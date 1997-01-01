medindia
Hormones


ICD Code -Y42


Calcitonin - Salmon

Chorionic Gonadotropin

This medication is prescribed for infertility problems in certain women who have not gone through menopause and for certain testicular development problems.

Desmopressin

This medication is an antidiuretic synthetic hormone, prescribed for primary nocturnal enuresis (nighttime bedwetting).

Desogestrel/ Ethinyl Estradiol

Drospirenone/Ethinyl Estradiol

Etonogestrel

This medication is a progestin, prescribed for preventing pregnancy.

Gonadorelin

This medication is a gonadotropin-releasing hormone, prescribed for evaluating hypothalamus and pituitary gland function.

Lynestrenol

This medication is a progestagen hormone, prescribed for menstrual disorders, and contraception.

Medroxyprogesterone

This medication is a progestin hormone, prescribed for menstrual problems, breast cancer and prevention of pregnancy.

Menotropins

This medication is combination of hormones, prescribed for infertility in women.

Mesterolone

Mesterolone is a dihydro derivative of testosterone, the male sex hormone.

Oxymetholone

This medication is a synthetic anabolic steroid, prescribed for anemia (low red blood cell count).

Oxytocin

This medication is a uterine stimulant, prescribed for the initiation of uterine contractions and induction of labor in women as well as stimulation of contractions in cases where the uterus does not contract enough during labor.

Secretin

This medication is a hormone, prescribed for secretion stimulating test in stimulation of pancreatic secretions, stimulation of gastrin secretion in order to identify gastrinoma, pancreatitis or pancreatic cancer.

Somatostatin

This medication is a peptide hormone, prescribed for gastrointestinal hemorrhage.

Somatrem

This medication is an analogue of growth hormone, prescribed for growth in children.

ICD Code -Y42.5


Estrogen

This medication is a female sex hormone, prescribed for severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause, ovarian failure, osteoporosis, uterine bleeding, delayed puberty and prostate cancer.

Androgen - ICD Code -Y42.7


Danazol

This medication is a synthetic steroid, prescribed for endometriosis and hereditary angioedema.

Fluoxymesterone

This medication is an androgenic hormone, prescribed for male hypogonadism, delayed puberty in males and for breast cancer treatment in women.

Methyltestosterone

This medication is an anabolic steroid, prescribed for testosterone deficiency.

Testosterone

This medication is a sex hormone, prescribed for male hypogonadism.

Testosterone Enanthate

This medication is an androgen and anabolic steroid, prescribed for patients who have low levels or no testosterone produced by the body.

Antiandrogens - ICD Code -Y42.6


Cyproterone Tablet

This medication is an antiandrogen, prescribed for prostate cancer, benign prostatic hyperplasia, priapism, hypersexuality, and hirsutism.

Dutasteride

This medication is a 5-alpha-reductase inhibitor, prescribed for an enlarged prostate treatment.

Finasteride

This medication is a synthetic antiandrogen, prescribed for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), prostate cancer, and hair loss.

Flutamide

This medication is an oral non-steroidal antiandrogen, mainly prescribed for prostate cancer.

Nilutamide

This medication is an antiandrogen, prescribed for prostate cancer.

Antiestrogens - ICD Code -Y42.6


Anastrozole

This medication is a non-steroidal inhibitor used with other treatments, such as surgery or radiation, to treat early breast cancer in women who have experienced menopause.

Fulvestrant

This medication is an estrogen receptor antagonist, prescribed for advanced breast cancer in postmenopausal women who have already been treated with other medications.

Raloxifene

This medication is a selective estrogen receptor modulator (SERM) prescribed for treatment and prevention of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women.

Tamoxifen

This medication is an antiestrogen, prescribed for breast cancer.

Toremifene

This medication is an anti-estrogen agent, prescribed for breast cancer in postmenopausal women.

Estrogens - ICD Code -Y42.5


Chlorotrianisene

This medication is a synthetic estrogen, prescribed for treating the symptoms of menopause, deficiency in ovary function and prostate cancer.

Conjugated Estrogen, Synthetic

Estradiol

This medication is a sex hormone, prescribed for treating conditions due to menopause, treating vulval or vaginal atrophy, prostate cancer, and preventing osteoporosis (brittle bones).

Estradiol, Oral

Estradiol, Transdermal

Estramustine Phospate

Estrogens, Conjugated

Estrogens, Esterified

Estropipate

This medication is a crystalline form of estrogen, prescribed for symptoms of menopause, osteoporosis, excessive and painful vaginal bleeding.

Glucocorticoids - ICD Code -Y42.0


Ciclesonide

This medication is a glucocorticoid, prescribed as a prophylactic therapy in treating asthma and in the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis.

Deflazacort

This medication is a glucocorticoid, prescribed for anti-inflammatory conditions, and used as an immunosuppressant.

Dexamethasone

Dexamethasone Ophthalmic

Fludrocortisone

Methylprednisolone

This medication is a corticosteroid prescribed for severe allergies, arthritis, asthma, certain blood disorders and skin conditions.

Prednisolone

Prednisone

This medication regulates the symptoms of low corticosteroid levels, and is used to treat arthritis, severe allergic reactions, multiple sclerosis, lupus, and certain conditions that affect the lungs, skin, eyes, kidneys blood, thyroid, stomach, and intestines.

Triamcinolone

This medication is a corticosteroid, prescribed for arthritis, skin, blood, kidney, eye, thyroid and intestinal disorders, severe allergies and asthma.

Progestogen - ICD Code -Y42.5


Allylestrenol

This medication is a synthetic progestogen, prescribed for the prevention of threatened miscarriage and recurrent pregnancy loss.

Synthetic steroid hormone - ICD Code -Y42


Tibolone

This medication is a synthetic steroid hormone, prescribed for postmenopausal osteoporosis.
