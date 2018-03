List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Migraine. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Migraine

Almotriptan Almotriptan is a triptan, prescribed for acute migraine attacks. The medication results in the contraction of blood vessels surrounding the brain and also stops the release of substances that activates the pain.

Amitriptyline Amitriptyline is a tricyclic antidepressant, prescribed for depression. It is also prescribed for migraine and nerve pain. Trade Names : More...

Aspirin and Oxycodone Aspirin and Oxycodone is used to relieve moderate to severe pain. The drug decreases the substances that cause pain and inflammation.

Aspirin, Butalbital and Caffeine Aspirin, Butalbital and Caffeine contains barbiturate, central nervous system stimulant, analgesic, antipyretic and anti-inflammatory agents, prescribed for relieving tension headaches.

Buclizine Buclizine is an antihistamine, prescribed for motion sickness, migraine, nausea, and skin disorders. Trade Names :

Buprenorphine Buprenorphine is a narcotic analgesic, prescribed for moderate to severe pain. Trade Names : More...

Camylofin Camylofin is used for the treatment of a migraine pancreatitis (pancreas inflammation), dysmenorrhea (painful periods, or menstrual cramps), spasm pain, inflammation , biliary colic (when a gallstone temporarily blocks the bile duct) or renal colic (abdominal pain caused by kidney stones ). Trade Names : More...

Cyclobenzaprine Cyclobenzaprine is a skeletal muscle relaxant, prescribed for pain and stiffness caused by muscle strains and sprains. Trade Names : More...

Divalproex Divalproex is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for bipolar disorder, epilepsy and to prevent migraine headache. Trade Names : More...

Eletriptan Eletriptan is a triptan compound, prescribed for migraine. It blocks the release of substances from the nerve endings of the brain that cause the pain.

Ergotamine Sublingual Ergotamine Sublingual is an ergot derivative, prescribed for migraine headache with or without aura. Trade Names :

Ergotamine Tartrate and Caffeine Ergotamine Tartrate and Caffeine is an ergot alkaloid, prescribed for migraine headache. Trade Names :

Flunarizine Flunarizine is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for migraine occlusive peripheral vascular disease, vertigo of central and peripheral origin and as an adjuvant in the therapy of epilepsy. Trade Names : More...

Frovatriptan Frovatriptan is a serotonin 5-HT1 receptor agonist ("triptan"), indicated for treatment of acute migraine in adults.

Melatonin Melatonin is a light-sensitive hormone, prescribed for management of jet lag and other sleep disorders. It can also be used in the treatment of cluster headaches. Trade Names :

Metoprolol Metoprolol is a beta-blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure either alone or with other medications. It is also used for chest pain, migraine and hyperthyroidism. Trade Names : More...

Naratriptan Naratriptan is a triptan drug (Abortive medication) prescribed for migraine. It results in the contraction of blood vessels surrounding the brain and also stops the release of substances that activate the pain. Trade Names :

Phenazone Phenazone, also called antipyrine, is used Orally to reduce fever and pain in conditions like migraine. As ear drops, as a pain reliever and a local anesthetic: For the treatment of ear ache caused by an acute inflammation of the middle ear (acute otitis media ) in a combination with other medications Along with benzocaine before ear wax removal to facilitate the removal of the earwax , and after the removal to dry the external ear canal and relieve any discomfort Trade Names :

Rizatriptan Rizatriptan is is a selective serotonin receptor agonist, prescribed for the treatment of migraines in adults. Trade Names :

Sumatriptan Sumatriptan is a selective serotonin receptor agonist, prescribed for the acute treatment of migraine attacks with or without aura in adults (severe, throbbing headaches that sometimes are accompanied by nausea and sensitivity to sound and light). It narrows blood vessels in the brain and by stopping pain signals from being sent to the brain. Trade Names :

Sumatriptan Succinate and Naproxen Sodium Sumatriptan Succinate and Naproxen Sodium contains triptan and other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory agents, prescribed for migraine.

Sumatriptan Transdermal System (TDS) Sumatriptan Transdermal System (TDS) is a triptan drug, prescribed for migraine with or without aura.

Timolol Ophthalmic Timolol Ophthalmic is a non-selective beta-adrenergic receptor blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure, heart attack, and migraine headaches. Trade Names : More...

Tolfenamic Acid Tolfenamic Acid is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for migraine. Trade Names :