Trouble for Tea and Coffee Fans: ICMR's Shocking Revelation

Dietary Guidelines For Indians
Avoiding Caffeine: Coffee, Tea
Negative Impact on Iron Absorption
One of the primary reasons the ICMR advises against consuming Caffeine is its effect on iron absorption. The guidelines explain that beverages like tea contain tannins, which can bind dietary iron in the stomach, rendering it unavailable for absorption. This binding can lead to iron deficiency, a significant concern in a country where anemia is already prevalent.
Physiological Dependence and Cardiac Concerns
The ICMR also highlights the potential for physiological dependence on caffeine, which stimulates the central nervous system. Excessive consumption of caffeinated drinks, including milk tea, can elevate blood pressure and cause cardiac irregularities. The guidelines underscore the need to monitor and moderate caffeine intake to avoid these adverse health effects.
Recommended Timing for Tea and Coffee Consumption
Avoiding Tea and Coffee with Meals
The new guidelines specifically advise against consuming tea, coffee, or other caffeinated beverages with meals or immediately after eating. The reason is twofold: first, to prevent the hindrance of iron absorption mentioned earlier; and second, to avoid digestive interference. The ICMR suggests waiting at least one hour before or after meals to drink tea or coffee.
Managing Daily Caffeine Intake
The ICMR guidelines recommend a maximum daily caffeine intake of 300 mg. For context, a 150 ml serving of brewed coffee contains between 80 and 120 mg of caffeine, while instant coffee contains 50 to 65 mg. Similarly, a serving of tea contains 30 to 65 mg of caffeine. By understanding these figures, consumers can better manage their caffeine consumption and adhere to the recommended limits.
Benefits of Drinking Tea Without MilkImproved Blood Circulation and Reduced Disease Risk: The guidelines also emphasize the benefits of drinking tea without milk. Consuming tea without milk has been associated with improved blood circulation and a reduced risk of coronary artery disease. Additionally, it can lower the risk of stomach cancer. These benefits are attributed to the antioxidants present in tea, which are more effectively absorbed in the absence of milk.
Encouraging a Balanced and Diverse DietIn addition to specific recommendations on tea and coffee, the ICMR guidelines stress the importance of maintaining a balanced and diverse diet. This holistic approach to nutrition is designed to enhance overall health and well-being, complementing the targeted advice on caffeinated beverages.
In conclusion, the new dietary guidelines from the ICMR and NIN provide clear and actionable advice for managing tea and coffee consumption. By avoiding milk tea, moderating caffeine intake, and timing beverage consumption appropriately, individuals can minimize health risks and enjoy the benefits of these popular drinks. These recommendations are part of a broader effort to encourage healthy eating habits and promote long-term health among Indian citizens.
