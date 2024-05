Trouble for Tea and Coffee Fans: ICMR's Shocking Revelation

Highlights: Avoiding milk tea can improve iron absorption and reduce cardiac risks

Wait at least one hour before or after meals to drink tea or coffee to optimize digestive health according to ICMR guidelines

Benefits of tea without milk include improved circulation and reduced disease risks

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Dietary Guidelines For Indians



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Drinking tea or coffee too close to meals can hinder iron absorption, leading to potential anemia #ICMR #healthyhabits #medindia’

Drinking tea or coffee too close to meals can hinder iron absorption, leading to potential anemia #ICMR #healthyhabits #medindia’

Advertisement

Avoiding Caffeine: Coffee, Tea

Negative Impact on Iron Absorption

Physiological Dependence and Cardiac Concerns

Advertisement

Recommended Timing for Tea and Coffee Consumption

Avoiding Tea and Coffee with Meals

Managing Daily Caffeine Intake

Advertisement

Benefits of Drinking Tea Without Milk

Encouraging a Balanced and Diverse Diet

Dietary Guidelines For Indians - (https://main.icmr.nic.in/sites/default/files/upload_documents/DGI_07th_May_2024_fin.pdf)

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), in collaboration with the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), has released a new set of dietary guidelines aimed at promoting healthier eating habits among Indian citizens. Among the 17 guidelines, there are specific recommendations concerning the consumption of tea and coffee. This article will delve into these guidelines, highlighting the reasons behind the advice to avoid milk tea, the suggested timing for tea and coffee consumption, and the overall implications for health ().One of the primary reasons the ICMR advises against consuming Caffeine is its effect on iron absorption. The guidelines explain that beverages like tea contain tannins, which can bind dietary iron in the stomach, rendering it unavailable for absorption. This binding can lead to iron deficiency, a significant concern in a country where anemia is already prevalent.The ICMR also highlights the potential for physiological dependence on caffeine, which stimulates the central nervous system. Excessive consumption of caffeinated drinks, including milk tea , can elevate blood pressure and cause cardiac irregularities. The guidelines underscore the need to monitor and moderate caffeine intake to avoid these adverse health effects.The new guidelines specifically advise against consuming tea, coffee, or other caffeinated beverages with meals or immediately after eating. The reason is twofold: first, to prevent the hindrance of iron absorption mentioned earlier; and second, to avoid digestive interference. The ICMR suggests waiting at least one hour before or after meals to drink tea or coffee.For context, a 150 ml serving of brewed coffee contains between 80 and 120 mg of caffeine, while instant coffee contains 50 to 65 mg. Similarly, a serving of tea contains 30 to 65 mg of caffeine. By understanding these figures, consumers can better manage their caffeine consumption and adhere to the recommended limits.The guidelines also emphasize the benefits of drinking tea without milk . Consuming tea without milk has been associated with improved blood circulation and a reduced risk of coronary artery disease. Additionally, it can lower the risk of stomach cancer. These benefits are attributed to the antioxidants present in tea, which are more effectively absorbed in the absence of milk.In addition to specific recommendations on tea and coffee, the ICMR guidelines stress the importance of maintaining a balanced and diverse diet. This holistic approach to nutrition is designed to enhance overall health and well-being, complementing the targeted advice on caffeinated beverages.In conclusion, the new dietary guidelines from the ICMR and NIN provide clear and actionable advice for managing tea and coffee consumption. By avoiding milk tea, moderating caffeine intake, and timing beverage consumption appropriately, individuals can minimize health risks and enjoy the benefits of these popular drinks. These recommendations are part of a broader effort to encourage healthy eating habits and promote long-term health among Indian citizens.Source-Medindia