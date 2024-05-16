Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Krishanga. (2024, May 16). Is Your Coconut Water Contaminated? Shocking Truth About Mold Growth . Medindia. Retrieved on May 16, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/is-your-coconut-water-contaminated-shocking-truth-about-mold-growth-215747-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Krishanga. "Is Your Coconut Water Contaminated? Shocking Truth About Mold Growth". Medindia. May 16, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/is-your-coconut-water-contaminated-shocking-truth-about-mold-growth-215747-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Krishanga. "Is Your Coconut Water Contaminated? Shocking Truth About Mold Growth". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/is-your-coconut-water-contaminated-shocking-truth-about-mold-growth-215747-1.htm. (accessed May 16, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Krishanga. 2024. Is Your Coconut Water Contaminated? Shocking Truth About Mold Growth. Medindia, viewed May 16, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/is-your-coconut-water-contaminated-shocking-truth-about-mold-growth-215747-1.htm.