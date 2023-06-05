About Careers MedBlog Contact us
Avoid These 5 Unhealthy Habits to Sleep Better

by Adeline Dorcas on May 6, 2023 at 4:13 AM
Avoid These 5 Unhealthy Habits to Sleep Better

Do you get enough sleep at night? Poor sleep can wreak havoc on your overall health and wellbeing. Hence, making a few lifestyle changes can help you sleep better at night.

Numerous things we do have an adverse effect on how well we sleep, which unwittingly has an effect on our health. We can dramatically improve our quality of life by altering our sleeping habits.

Unhealthy Habits that can Ruin Your Sleep

Priyanka Salot, Co-founder of The Sleep Company share five behaviors that make it difficult to fall asleep:

Let's Sleep Well to Live Longer


Want to live longer? Then, sleep well. Getting a good night's sleep can increase your life expectancy.
Use of screens before bed:

We all enjoy using our phones, laptops, and computers in the hours before night, but have you ever questioned why doing so is bad for your health? This is so that the screen's light won't interfere with our bodies' normal sleep cycle. This explains why so many individuals struggle to fall asleep after using their laptops or watching television right before bed. So, in order to get a good night's sleep, it is advised that you restrict screen time before bed. In fact, relaxing activities that can aid in getting ready for bed include reading a book or keeping a journal.

Working out just before going to bed:

Exercise is necessary, but it's not a good idea to work out hard right before bed. Over time, it lowers the quantity and quality of sleep as well as depletes the body's energy stores. Try stretching or yoga before night instead of working out because these activities are less demanding on your energies and are less rigorous.
Sleep Well to Work Well: 5 Ways to Be More Successful at Work

Sleep Well to Work Well: 5 Ways to Be More Successful at Work


Is sleep the secret of success? Having a good night's sleep can make you more productive at work. So, sleep better to work well.
Mattress type:

It's critical to avoid placing strain on our muscles and joints at the end of the day. It can be difficult to sleep on a mattress or pillow made of foam. Many people roll and toss in their sleep as a result of mattress pain. Avoiding a memory foam or standard mattress in favour of a SmartGRID Mattress may be a wise decision if you experience sleep interruptions or are perpetually exhausted. The SmartGRID Mattress, in contrast to other mattresses, keeps our body cool while we sleep, preventing night sweats, and it also conforms to our body shape, minimising back pain.

High caffeine consumption around dinner and bedtime:

While many of us might not be aware of it, coffee use may be keeping us from falling asleep. While it does provide us with the stamina to stay awake, it also causes our minds to race and could make us uneasy. Because of this, consuming coffee right before bed or right after dinner is like working against our will, making it harder to fall asleep.

Ambience:

The impact of light and noise on sleep: Ambience is an important factor in a good night's sleep. People rightly associate bright light as the key hindrance to sleep, but fail to understand that noise is also a major concern. It is extremely difficult to fall asleep when someone is talking loudly in the next room or outside our window. As a result, creating a quiet and supportive bedroom is an important aspect of sleep hygiene.

We must not underestimate the importance of adequate sleep for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Like in every other situation, a little effort goes a long way and will have a significant impact on one's quality of sleep.

Source: IANS
Sleep Well at Night: Smelling Your Lover

Sleep Well at Night: Smelling Your Lover's Shirt can Help You Catch Some Zzz’s


Want to sleep well at night? If yes, then start smelling your partner's shirt to get sound sleep. So, hurry up, hug your lover's shirt every night to catch some extra Zzz's.
How Many Hours of Sleep is Good for Your Heart?

How Many Hours of Sleep is Good for Your Heart?


Getting too little or too much sleep may put you at risk of heart disease. Therefore, sleeping for 7 to 8 hours daily can help reduce the risk.
