medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drugs
  3. Medical Condition

Drugs for Obesity

Email bookmark
Font : A-A+

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Obesity. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Obesity

Benzphetamine

Benzphetamine is an anorectic agent, prescribed for obesity.

Diethylpropion

Diethylpropion is an appetite suppressant, prescribed for obesity.

Fluvastatin

Fluvastatin is an HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor, also known as a "statin", prescribed for high cholesterol and triglycerides in certain patients, and decreases the blockages in blood vessels. It also increases high-density lipoprotein (HDL, "good") cholesterol levels.
Trade Names :
Lescol XL

Lorcaserin

Lorcaserin is as an appetite suppressant, prescribed for weight loss.

Mazindol

Mazindol, a drug used for the treatment of obesity along with lifestyle changes, is not currently available in the United States or the European Union for this purpose. It decreases the appetite and thereby the weight of a patient with a high body mass index. It has received an orphan drug status in the European Union for the treatment of narcolepsy, a condition that results in an irresistible desire to sleep.
Trade Names :
Teronac tablet

Megestrol

Megestrol is a progesterone derivative, prescribed for breast cancer, uterine cancer, loss of appetite, physical wasting, or unexplained significant weight loss in patients with diagnosis of acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS).
Trade Names :
Endace (160 mg) | Endace -40

Oxandrolone

Oxandrolone is a synthetic anabolic steroid, prescribed for weight loss and weight gain. It is also used for osteoporosis, alcoholic hepatitis, turner syndrome and HIV- induced weight loss.

Phendimetrazine Tartrate

Phendimetrazine Tartrate is an appetite suppressant, prescribed for obesity combined with diet and exercise program.

Phentermine

Phentermine is an appetite suppressant, prescribed for exogenous obesity.

Pitavastatin

Pitavastatin is a statin, prescribed for obesity along with appropriate diet. It works by reducing the production of certain fatty substances in the body.
Trade Names :
Flovas | Flovas (2 mg)

Rimonabant

Rimonabant is an anorectic anti-obesity agent, prescribed for obesity and management of body weight as adjunct to diet and exercise.

Sibutramine

Sibutramine has been banned in several countries including the United States, European countries and India due to its cardiovascular side effects like heart attack and stroke. Sibutramine is prescribed for the treatment of obesity along with diet restrictions and exercise in patients who suffer from obesity-related conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol. Sibutramine works by interfering with the chemicals in the brain called as neurotransmitters (norepinephrine, serotonin, dopamine). It thereby promotes the feeling of satiety (fullness) and a decrease in the appetite, finally resulting in a low intake of food.
Trade Names :
Obex
Obesity

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.
About - Frequently Asked Questions - Glossary - References -


Related Links

Show More Related Topics

Drugs A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Drugs Search

Pharma Links

Drug Database / All About Drugs

Drug Information
Drug Toxicity
Drug Price List
Drugs - Side Effects
How To Take Drugs
Drugs by Medical Conditions
Therapeutic Classification of Drugs
ICD Codes for Drugs
Drugs by Specialty
Health Conditions Due to Drugs
Drug Interaction with Foods

FDA Drug Informations

FDA Approved Drugs
FDA Drug Safety Labeling Changes
FDA Drug Recalls

Pharma General Information

Pharmaceutical Councils
Pharmaceutical Journals
Pharmaceutical Organisations
Major Associations
Pharmaceutical Company Addresses
Pharmaceutical Consultants
Pharmaceutical Analytical_laboratories
Pharmaceutical, Drug ,Chemist Association - India
Pharma Colleges
Drug Information and Price List Widget
Indian Drug Manufacturers

E-pharma updates

R&D In Pharmaceutical Industries
Drug Price In India
Drugs & Cosmetic Act, 1940
Exim Statistics
Drug Policy
Prescription Drug Price list
Indian Pharmaceutical Industries
Adverse Drug Reaction

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.