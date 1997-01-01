Drugs for Obesity

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Obesity. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Obesity

Atorvastatin is an HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor, also known as "statin", prescribed for hyperlipidemia.

Benzphetamine Benzphetamine is an anorectic agent, prescribed for obesity.

Bezafibrate Bezafibrate is a fibrate drug, prescribed for high cholesterol in blood. Trade Names :

Diethylpropion Diethylpropion is an appetite suppressant, prescribed for obesity.

Ezetimibe is a lipid-lowering agent, prescribed for hypercholesterolemia.

Fenofibric Acid is used to reduce the cholesterol in patients with obesity problem. It is a HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor (statin). It slows the production of cholesterol in the body.

Fluvastatin Fluvastatin is an HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor, also known as a "statin", prescribed for high cholesterol and triglycerides in certain patients, and decreases the blockages in blood vessels. It also increases high-density lipoprotein (HDL, "good") cholesterol levels. Trade Names :

Gemfibrozil is an antihyperlipidemic agent, used to treat obesity, blockages in blood vessels by reducing the cholesterol level and triglyceride level in blood, for patients at risk of pancreatic disease.

Lorcaserin Lorcaserin is as an appetite suppressant, prescribed for weight loss.

Lovastatin is a HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor, prescribed for high cholesterol.

Mazindol Mazindol, a drug used for the treatment of obesity along with lifestyle changes, is not currently available in the United States or the European Union for this purpose. It decreases the appetite and thereby the weight of a patient with a high body mass index. It has received an orphan drug status in the European Union for the treatment of narcolepsy , a condition that results in an irresistible desire to sleep. Trade Names :

Megestrol Megestrol is a progesterone derivative, prescribed for breast cancer, uterine cancer, loss of appetite, physical wasting, or unexplained significant weight loss in patients with diagnosis of acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS). Trade Names :

Orlistat is a lipase inhibitor, prescribed for obesity in adults.

Oxandrolone Oxandrolone is a synthetic anabolic steroid, prescribed for weight loss and weight gain. It is also used for osteoporosis, alcoholic hepatitis, turner syndrome and HIV- induced weight loss.

Phendimetrazine Tartrate Phendimetrazine Tartrate is an appetite suppressant, prescribed for obesity combined with diet and exercise program.

Phentermine Phentermine is an appetite suppressant, prescribed for exogenous obesity.

Pitavastatin Pitavastatin is a statin, prescribed for obesity along with appropriate diet. It works by reducing the production of certain fatty substances in the body. Trade Names :

Pravastatin Pravastatin is an HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor, used for lowering high cholesterol and triglycerides in certain patients with appropriate diet. It reduces the risk of cardio vascular diseases. Trade Names :

Rimonabant Rimonabant is an anorectic anti-obesity agent, prescribed for obesity and management of body weight as adjunct to diet and exercise.