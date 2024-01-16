About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Depression's Weighty Toll: How Moods Are Tied to Weight Gain?

Hemalatha Manikandan
Written by Hemalatha Manikandan
The Medindia Medical Review Team
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Jan 16 2024 2:52 PM

Highlights:
  • Depression can lead to weight gain, with a higher likelihood in obese people
  • Rise in depressive symptoms increases weight gain, about 45 g in a month
  • Prompt treatment of depressive symptoms may contribute to maintaining a healthy body weight
As mental health and obesity continue to pose significant public health challenges, understanding the dynamics between them becomes paramount. Depression, a pervasive mental health condition affecting millions worldwide, is commonly associated with a range of symptoms, including persistent sadness, loss of interest or pleasure, and changes in sleep and appetite.
Traditionally, depression has been associated with weight loss due to decreased appetite and disrupted eating patterns. However, a significant number of individuals grappling with depression experience the opposite effect – an unexplained and often perplexing weight gain.

A new research from the University of Cambridge highlights an association between increased symptoms of depression and subsequent weight gain, particularly among individuals with overweight or obesity (1 Trusted Source
The relationship of within-individual and between-individual variation in mental health with bodyweight: An exploratory longitudinal study

Go to source).

From Depression to Overweight - What is the Link?

The study, conducted as part of the Fenland COVID-19 Study, analyzed data from over 2,000 adults in Cambridgeshire, UK, over nine months during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants used a mobile app to complete monthly digital questionnaires on mental well-being and body weight. The study focused on symptoms of depression, anxiety, and perceived stress, with higher scores indicating greater severity.

Statistical modeling revealed that for every incremental increase in an individual's usual score for depressive symptoms, their weight one month later increased by 45g.

Notably, this effect was observed exclusively in individuals with overweight (BMI 25-29.9kg/m2) or obesity (BMI over 30kg/m2). Those with overweight showed an average weight gain of 52g for each incremental point increase in their depressive symptoms score, while individuals with obesity experienced a comparable weight gain of 71g. No such effect was observed in individuals with a healthy weight.

Read More to Know About “Home Remedies for Depression”

Insights on Mental Strain and Weight Gain

Dr. Julia Mueller, the first author of the study, emphasized that even small weight changes, particularly among those with overweight or obesity, can lead to more significant long-term consequences. Addressing depressive symptoms in these individuals could play a crucial role in preventing further weight gain, ultimately benefiting both mental and physical health.

Senior author Dr. Kirsten Rennie highlighted the potential of mobile apps to gather frequent and extended data on individuals' well-being, offering valuable insights into how changes in mental health may influence behavior, particularly in those with overweight or obesity. The research suggests that timely interventions could be developed based on this understanding.

Contrary to previous suggestions, the study found no evidence that weight predicted subsequent symptoms of depression, underscoring the complexity of the relationship between mental health and body weight.

In conclusion, depression may trigger a person to gain weight gradually, especially if they are overweight or obese. Treating depression symptoms can help prevent weight gain and improve both mental and physical health.

Reference:
