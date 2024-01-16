Depression's Weighty Toll: How Moods Are Tied to Weight Gain?

- Depression can lead to weight gain, with a higher likelihood in obese people
- Rise in depressive symptoms increases weight gain, about 45 g in a month
- Prompt treatment of depressive symptoms may contribute to maintaining a healthy body weight
The relationship of within-individual and between-individual variation in mental health with bodyweight: An exploratory longitudinal study
Go to source).
From Depression to Overweight - What is the Link?The study, conducted as part of the Fenland COVID-19 Study, analyzed data from over 2,000 adults in Cambridgeshire, UK, over nine months during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Statistical modeling revealed that for every incremental increase in an individual's usual score for depressive symptoms, their weight one month later increased by 45g.
Notably, this effect was observed exclusively in individuals with overweight (BMI 25-29.9kg/m2) or obesity (BMI over 30kg/m2). Those with overweight showed an average weight gain of 52g for each incremental point increase in their depressive symptoms score, while individuals with obesity experienced a comparable weight gain of 71g. No such effect was observed in individuals with a healthy weight.
Read More to Know About “Home Remedies for Depression”
Insights on Mental Strain and Weight GainDr. Julia Mueller, the first author of the study, emphasized that even small weight changes, particularly among those with overweight or obesity, can lead to more significant long-term consequences. Addressing depressive symptoms in these individuals could play a crucial role in preventing further weight gain, ultimately benefiting both mental and physical health.
Contrary to previous suggestions, the study found no evidence that weight predicted subsequent symptoms of depression, underscoring the complexity of the relationship between mental health and body weight.
Reference:
- The relationship of within-individual and between-individual variation in mental health with bodyweight: An exploratory longitudinal study - (https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0295117)
Source-Medindia