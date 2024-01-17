Why More Siblings Harm Teen Mental Health?

- Teenagers from larger families with more siblings often encounter poor mental health compared to those with fewer siblings
- Factors such as parental resource dilution and socioeconomic conditions can contribute to adverse mental health outcomes in teenagers
- Enhancing social skills among siblings and reducing the probability of divorce in adults with multiple siblings can positively contribute to their mental health
Uncovering the Sibling Threat Costing The Mental Health In TeensThe Chinese analysis involved over 9,400 eighth graders from the China Education Panel Study, while the U.S. data included more than 9,100 American eighth graders from the Early Childhood Longitudinal Study – Kindergarten Cohort of 1988.
Downey suggests that the findings align with the "resource dilution" explanation- sharing of parental resources. In single-child families, the child receives all the attention and resources, whereas in larger families, each child receives fewer resources, potentially impacting their mental health.
Did You Know?
80% of the Americans have at least one sibling. The sibling ties, which go far beyond the parent-child bond, are the longest-lasting bond for a lot of people.
More Siblings Tied to Poor Teen Mental HealthClosely spaced siblings are particularly influential in a negative way, as children of similar ages compete for the same parental resources. Another possible explanation, though less supported by the data, is the "selectivity" explanation, suggesting that families with more children may differ in ways that adversely affect their children's mental health.
Despite some support for the selectivity explanation based on socioeconomic factors, the overall results emphasize the negative impact of siblings on mental health. Downey acknowledges that the study doesn't delve into the quality of sibling relationships, and higher-quality relationships may positively influence mental health.
Interestingly, while this study highlights the negative impact of siblings, other research suggests positive outcomes, such as improved social skills in kindergarteners with more siblings and a lower likelihood of divorce among adults with multiple siblings.
As societies grapple with the consequences of changing family dynamics, understanding the intricate interplay between the number of siblings and mental health becomes increasingly vital.
Reference:
- Number of Siblings and Mental Health Among Adolescents: Evidence From the U.S. and China - (https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/0192513X231220045)
Source-Medindia