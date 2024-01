Why More Siblings Harm Teen Mental Health?

Highlights: Teenagers from larger families with more siblings often encounter poor mental health compared to those with fewer siblings

Factors such as parental resource dilution and socioeconomic conditions can contribute to adverse mental health outcomes in teenagers

Enhancing social skills among siblings and reducing the probability of divorce in adults with multiple siblings can positively contribute to their mental health



Uncovering the Sibling Threat Costing The Mental Health In Teens

Did You Know?

80% of the Americans have at least one sibling. The sibling ties, which go far beyond the parent-child bond, are the longest-lasting bond for a lot of people.

More Siblings Tied to Poor Teen Mental Health

The impact of sibling dynamics on various aspects of individuals' lives has been a subject of extensive research, with contrasting findings that highlight both positive and negative outcomes. One intriguing aspect of this exploration is the influence of family size on mental health , particularly among teenagers.A comprehensive analysis of children in the United States and China reveals that teenagers from larger families tend to experience poorer mental health compared to those with fewer siblings. The specific patterns vary based on factors such as the age spacing between siblings and their ages.Surprisingly, this overall pattern was observed in both countries, emphasizing its significance, according to Doug Downey, the study's lead author and a sociology professor at The Ohio State University.The Chinese analysis involved over 9,400 eighth graders from the China Education Panel Study, while the U.S. data included more than 9,100 American eighth graders from the Early Childhood Longitudinal Study – Kindergarten Cohort of 1988.In China, teens without siblings displayed the best mental health, while in the United States, those with no or one sibling exhibited similar mental health. The U.S. data showed thatwith older and closely spaced siblings having the most detrimental impact.Downey suggests thatIn single-child families, the child receives all the attention and resources, whereas in larger families, each child receives fewer resources, potentially impacting their mental health.Closely spaced siblings are particularly influential in a negative way, as children of similar ages compete for the same parental resources. Another possible explanation, though less supported by the data, is the "selectivity" explanation, suggesting that families with more children may differ in ways that adversely affect their children's mental health.Despite some support for the selectivity explanation based on socioeconomic factors, the overall results emphasize the negative impact of siblings on mental health. Downey acknowledges that the study doesn't delve into the quality of sibling relationships , and higher-quality relationships may positively influence mental health.Interestingly, while this study highlights the negative impact of siblings, other research suggests positive outcomes, such as improved social skills in kindergarteners with more siblings and a lower likelihood of divorce among adults with multiple siblings.Downey emphasizes the need for further research on the consequences of growing up with fewer or no siblings, especially given the declining fertility rates in the U.S. and other countries. Understanding these dynamics is crucial for addressing this evolving social issue.Source-Medindia