Why More Siblings Harm Teen Mental Health?

Highlights: Teenagers from larger families with more siblings often encounter poor mental health compared to those with fewer siblings

Factors such as parental resource dilution and socioeconomic conditions can contribute to adverse mental health outcomes in teenagers

Enhancing social skills among siblings and reducing the probability of divorce in adults with multiple siblings can positively contribute to their mental health



‘Teens with more siblings face mental health challenges due to resource competition. #siblings #adolescent #mentalhealth #medindia’

Uncovering the Sibling Threat Costing The Mental Health In Teens

Advertisement

Did You Know?

80% of the Americans have at least one sibling. The sibling ties, which go far beyond the parent-child bond, are the longest-lasting bond for a lot of people.

More Siblings Tied to Poor Teen Mental Health

Advertisement

Read More to Know About “Bond Exists Between Siblings In Spite Of Rivalries”

Advertisement

Number of Siblings and Mental Health Among Adolescents: Evidence From the U.S. and China - (https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/0192513X231220045)