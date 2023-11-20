About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Does Obesity Burn Less Energy During Day-Time?

Hemalatha Manikandan
Written by Hemalatha Manikandan
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on November 20, 2023 at 3:53 PM
Highlights:
  • Obese people burn less energy during circadian day and more energy during circadian night, while the reverse happens in healthy individuals
  • The vicious cycle of obesity-circadian rhythm: Obesity changes the metabolic enzymes that affect circadian rhythm, which in turn impacts the lipogenic and adipogenic pathways that contribute to obesity
  • The relationship between obesity and circadian rhythm results in insulin resistance and glucose intolerance, which in turn leads to metabolic disorders

Does Obesity Burn Less Energy During Day-Time?

These days, obesity is a major public health concern and a key risk factor for the onset of diseases like type 2 diabetes, insulin resistance, and hypertension.

Obesity
Obesity
Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.
However, have you ever kept a careful eye on your biological clock, which may be the unseen factor influencing your body's metabolic processes linked to obesity? Let's explore the relationship between circadian rhythm and obesity.

Does Obesity Affect Circadian Clock? Or Is it Vice-versa?

The circadian clock and lipid metabolism are linked by a number of systemic and molecular mechanisms, including hormones (melatonin, leptin, and glucocorticoids), the gut microbiome, and energy metabolism. As might be expected, the disruption of this interaction can raise the risk of obesity, which may worsen circadian rhythm.

How Obesity Energy Burnout is Not Sinking with Biological Clock

Human circadian variation in energy and glucose metabolism is significantly influenced by the intricate relationship between the circadian system, energy metabolism, and obesity.

Reduced energy expenditure during the day may be a cause of obesity or a contributing factor to obesity.

Insulin Resistance:


Research indicates that individuals with a healthy weight expend more energy during the day, when most people are busy and eating, whereas obese persons expend more energy at night, when most people are sleeping (1 Trusted Source
Obesity alters the circadian profiles of energy metabolism and glucose regulation in humans

Go to source).
Body Fat Calculator
Body Fat Calculator
This calculator estimates your percentage body fat, your body type and the amount of calories you have to burn to lose 1% of your body fat and it uses U.S Navy's Hodgdon-Beckett formula.
Additionally, the study discovered that obese people had greater levels of the hormone insulin during the day, which indicates that their bodies are using glucose more vigorously. This showed that during the circadian day, obese people have higher glucose intolerance and lower insulin production during the circadian night.

A Toxic Symbiotic Relationship:


It has been documented that the circadian rhythm controls energy homeostasis and metabolism in the liver and other peripheral organs. This is accomplished by modulating the expression and/or function of specific transport systems and metabolic enzymes.

In exchange, important metabolic enzymes and transcription factors influence and interact with the circadian clock system. Furthermore, it has been demonstrated that the adipogenic and lipogenic pathways are connected to the circadian clock mechanism (2 Trusted Source
Obesity Induces Disruption of Microvascular Endothelial Circadian Rhythm

Go to source).

Genetics:


Obesity-related changes in endothelial gene expression of crucial circadian clock components point to endothelial dysfunction and circadian disturbance.

Preventive Measure to Restore Obesity-Circadian Rhythm Abnormality

Comprehending the correlation between obesity and modified circadian energy and glucose metabolism facilitates the enhancement of body weight and metabolic well-being among obese individuals.

The suggestions listed below may assist in resolving this issue:
  • Choose healthier foods - whole grains, fruits and vegetables, healthy fats and protein sources
  • Limit unhealthy foods (refined grains and sweets, potatoes, red meat, processed meat) and beverages (sugary drinks)
  • Move more everyday-Increase your physical activity
  • imit screen time
  • Adequate sleep
  • Reducing stress
Ultimately, it boils down to this: "Body weight affects the timing and intensity of energy burning."

Disclaimer: The content on this page is meant to be an informative resource and is not meant to replace advice from a medical professional. It is always best to consult a healthcare provider if you have any concerns.

References :
  1. Obesity alters the circadian profiles of energy metabolism and glucose regulation in humans - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/oby.23940)
  2. Obesity Induces Disruption of Microvascular Endothelial Circadian Rhythm - (https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fphys.2022.887559/full)

Source: Medindia
Body Fat
Body Fat
Our body is composed of water, fat, protein, carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals. The fat content in the body is called body fat.

Circadian Rhythm And Its Effects On Our Body
Circadian Rhythm And Its Effects On Our Body
From regulating when plants open their flowers to foiling people when they try to beat jet lag, circadian rhythms keep time for all living things.
