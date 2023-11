Does Obesity Burn Less Energy During Day-Time?

Insulin Resistance:

Advertisement

A Toxic Symbiotic Relationship:

Genetics:

Preventive Measure to Restore Obesity-Circadian Rhythm Abnormality

Choose healthier foods - whole grains, fruits and vegetables, healthy fats and protein sources

Limit unhealthy foods (refined grains and sweets, potatoes, red meat, processed meat) and beverages (sugary drinks)

Move more everyday-Increase your physical activity

imit screen time

Adequate sleep

Reducing stress

Obesity alters the circadian profiles of energy metabolism and glucose regulation in humans - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/oby.23940) Obesity Induces Disruption of Microvascular Endothelial Circadian Rhythm - (https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fphys.2022.887559/full)