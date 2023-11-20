Does Obesity Burn Less Energy During Day-Time?

Highlights:
- Obese people burn less energy during circadian day and more energy during circadian night, while the reverse happens in healthy individuals
- The vicious cycle of obesity-circadian rhythm: Obesity changes the metabolic enzymes that affect circadian rhythm, which in turn impacts the lipogenic and adipogenic pathways that contribute to obesity
- The relationship between obesity and circadian rhythm results in insulin resistance and glucose intolerance, which in turn leads to metabolic disorders
These days, obesity is a major public health concern and a key risk factor for the onset of diseases like type 2 diabetes, insulin resistance, and hypertension.
'Did you know? From 1975 to 2016, the prevalence of obesity increased more than four-fold from 4% to 18% globally.
However, have you ever kept a careful eye on your biological clock, which may be the unseen factor influencing your body's metabolic processes linked to obesity? Let's explore the relationship between circadian rhythm and obesity.
Does Obesity Affect Circadian Clock? Or Is it Vice-versa?The circadian clock and lipid metabolism are linked by a number of systemic and molecular mechanisms, including hormones (melatonin, leptin, and glucocorticoids), the gut microbiome, and energy metabolism. As might be expected, the disruption of this interaction can raise the risk of obesity, which may worsen circadian rhythm.
How Obesity Energy Burnout is Not Sinking with Biological ClockHuman circadian variation in energy and glucose metabolism is significantly influenced by the intricate relationship between the circadian system, energy metabolism, and obesity.
Reduced energy expenditure during the day may be a cause of obesity or a contributing factor to obesity.
Additionally, the study discovered that obese people had greater levels of the hormone insulin during the day, which indicates that their bodies are using glucose more vigorously. This showed that during the circadian day, obese people have higher glucose intolerance and lower insulin production during the circadian night.
It has been documented that the circadian rhythm controls energy homeostasis and metabolism in the liver and other peripheral organs. This is accomplished by modulating the expression and/or function of specific transport systems and metabolic enzymes.
Obesity-related changes in endothelial gene expression of crucial circadian clock components point to endothelial dysfunction and circadian disturbance.
The suggestions listed below may assist in resolving this issue:
Insulin Resistance:
A Toxic Symbiotic Relationship:
It has been documented that the circadian rhythm controls energy homeostasis and metabolism in the liver and other peripheral organs. This is accomplished by modulating the expression and/or function of specific transport systems and metabolic enzymes.
Genetics:
Obesity-related changes in endothelial gene expression of crucial circadian clock components point to endothelial dysfunction and circadian disturbance.
Preventive Measure to Restore Obesity-Circadian Rhythm AbnormalityComprehending the correlation between obesity and modified circadian energy and glucose metabolism facilitates the enhancement of body weight and metabolic well-being among obese individuals.
The suggestions listed below may assist in resolving this issue:
- Choose healthier foods - whole grains, fruits and vegetables, healthy fats and protein sources
- Limit unhealthy foods (refined grains and sweets, potatoes, red meat, processed meat) and beverages (sugary drinks)
- Move more everyday-Increase your physical activity
- imit screen time
- Adequate sleep
- Reducing stress
