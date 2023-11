Art Therapy in Medicine: Creative Interventions in Health Systems

The arts have been long celebrated for their ability to enrich lives, and recent research indicates that they can play a significant role in promoting health. From singing and painting to dancing, art plays a vital role in treating conditions, contributing to overall well-being, and preventing diseases.



The Healing Power of Arts : What is Arts Therapy?

In healthcare, two prevalent approaches employ the transformative power of art. "Arts in health" involves artists trained to facilitate positive creative experiences in healthcare settings, integrating art into physical spaces. " Creative arts therapies " encompass licensed professionals using various art forms such as music, dance, and writing to address specific health goals.