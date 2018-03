1. A healthy diet cannot reduce the effects of high salt intake on blood pressure. Dr. Queenie Chan, the joint lead author of the research said that this study reveals the importance of cutting salt intake. Scientists are now advising people to monitor their salt intake and also requested food manufacturers to lower the salt content in their food products. More than 1 in 4 adults are affected with high blood pressure in the UK and the recommended upper limit of adult salt intake is 6g per day (about one teaspoon). The ideal blood pressure should be between 90/60 and 120/80 mmHg. However, reducing blood pressure by just a small amount can lower the risk of chronic conditions like stroke. Read More..