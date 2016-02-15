Systolic Pressure

Diastolic Pressure.

High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic condition, which usually lasts a lifetime once it is developed. It is defined as the force of the blood against the artery walls as the heart pumps the blood around the body. Each time the heart beats, it pumps out blood into the arteries. Hypertension is a ‘silent killer disease’ and it often presents without any signs and symptoms.There are two measurements when a blood pressure reading is taken -refers to blood pressure, when the heart beats while pumping blood andrefers to blood pressure, when the heart is at rest between beats.