Protein-Packed Breakfast Boosts Focus Among Obese Women

Highlights: Protein-rich breakfast boosts satiety and enhances cognitive function in overweight and obese women

A protein-packed breakfast is more advantageous than skipping breakfast or choosing a carbohydrate-rich meal

Protein-focussed diet can combat obesity and is an effective weight management strategy

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

A dairy-based protein-rich breakfast enhances satiety and cognitive concentration before lunch in young females with overweight to obesity: A randomized controlled cross-over study



Go to source Trusted Source



‘Protein-rich breakfast enhances satiety and focus and serves as an effective weight management strategy. #proteindiet #satiety #cognition #obesewomen #medindia’

Advertisement

Exploring the Impact of Protein-Rich Breakfast on Satiety and Cognitive Function

Did You Know?

The recommended protein intake for adults is approximately 0.75g per kg of body weight, translating to 56g per day for men (based on a body weight of 75kg) and 45g per day for women (based on a body weight of 60kg).

Advertisement

Implications for Obesity and Lifestyle-Related Diseases

Read More to Know About ‘Top Ten Protein-Rich Foods - Slideshow’

Advertisement

Limitations and Future Research

A dairy-based protein-rich breakfast enhances satiety and cognitive concentration before lunch in young females with overweight to obesity: A randomized controlled cross-over study - (https://www.journalofdairyscience.org/article/S0022-0302(23)02014-3/fulltext)